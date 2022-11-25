NBA Pelicans vs Grizzlies Same Game Parlay predictions

It’s a match-up between a couple of playoff bound Western Conference rivals as the New Orleans Pelicans head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies. You can watch the game live from 8 pm ET on NBA TV as part of their double header. I’ve prepared a Same-Game Parlay to make things a little more interesting.

Let’s get into it.

Memphis Grizzlies 1 – 10 Win Margin (+180)

And Morant 2+ Threes (-200)

Brandon Ingram Over 23.5 Points (-106)

Same Game Parlay odds: +707

The Pels won the 1st meeting of the season by 11 points at home, now it’s time for the Grizzlies to get one back over them. CJ McCollum torched the Grizz for 30 points and 9 assists in that game, he won’t be playing tonight which is a big blow to the ambitions of the road team here. New Orleans is in solid form with 5 wins over their last 6 games, but winning at Memphis has been a tough task over the years – they are just 4-11 SU in their last 15 visits to FedEx Forum. Memphis has struggled a bit lately with just 1 win in their last 5 games, but that’s mainly been due to injuries. And Morant will be healthy and ready for tonight’s game, after that tough loss against Sacramento a couple of days ago he’ll be itching to get back out there. The Grizz also had an extra day of rest here and didn’t have to travel in between games. Take the home team to win a close here.

Morant wasn’t at his best in the clutch against the Kings in his last game as he missed crucial free throws down the stretch. He still finished with 34 points which tells me he is taking extra responsibilities on offense with Desmond Bane out with a toe injury. In the game played against the Pels 10 days ago he finished with 36 points on 27 shots attempted. His three-point shooting has been very consistent against New Orleans, over the last 5 games he’s made two Threes in 4 of them and one time he made 3 threes. If we look at his last 6 games overall he’s made a pair of Threes in 4 of them, so he just has to keep to his averages and we will be solid here.

Brandon Ingram Over 23.5 Points (-106)

Similar to Morant, Ingram will have to pick up the slack offensively here with McCollum out of the line-up. The return of Zion Williamson also helps out a bit, but Ingram will have to go for 25+ to make the Pelicans competitive in tonight’s game. He is one of those rare players who average more points on the road than at home. In 6 games played away from Smoothie King Center, Ingram is averaging 23.3 per game on 47.6% shooting from the field and an impressive 55.6% from three-point land. He only had 17 points in the win over San Antonio last time out, but that’s only because he took just 9 shots in total. Prior to that he had 34 against Golden State and 24 against Boston. He’s made 17 free-throws over the past 3 games, without missing a single shot from the Charity stripe. I’m expecting a lot from him Tonight and so are the Pelicans, Let’s see if he can deliver.

