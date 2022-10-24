NBA parlay at mega (+1376 odds) today 10/24: Banchero inspires Magic

The NBA gets the new week started with a strong 8-game slate. The first to tip-off will be the Matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been disappointing so far. And to close out the evening we will get to witness Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The game will be live on NBA TV, and will see the Blazers looking to extend their perfect start to the season.

But for now, let’s take a look at today’s mega parlay.

Orlando Magic ML (+260)

San Antonio Spurs ML (+310)

Parlay odds: +1376

Get our NBA Picks for each of today’s 8 games

Orlando Magic ML over New York Knicks (+260)

The Orlando Magic have lost their opening 3 games but there have been encouraging signs from the team. In their last outing, they pushed the Boston Celtics all the way, falling by 6 points in the end. No other loss of theirs was by a margin of 10 or more points. Expect them to be competitive against the New York Knicks Tonight too.

The Magic will also be able to make Julius Randle work on defense. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been very impressive, scoring 23.3 points per game to start the season. Randle is not exactly known for his defensive ability, which could allow the Magic power forward another big scoring night. Magic point guard Cole Anthony is also someone who enjoys the big occasion, and it doesn’t get much bigger than playing at Madison Square Garden. This duo has the talent to get the Magic their first win of the NBA season tonight.

Be sure to check out our full Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks predictions

San Antonio Spurs ML over Minnesota Timberwolves (+310)

The San Antonio Spurs will be catching the Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back tonight. It is a scenario in which the Timberwolves struggled last season, winning 6 of 13 games. Considering that the Spurs have been playing at the 5th-fastest pace in the league this season, they should be well positioned to take advantage. The visitors Tonight have been in fine form, defeating an Eastern conference contender in the Philadelphia 76ers during their last game. Keldon Johnson was one of the Offensive leaders for his side and he should be able to have another big game tonight. The reason being is that the Timberwolves do not have a natural matchup for someone with his size and speed.

The Spurs were better on the road last season than they were at home. Considering that both their wins have come on their travels so far, the same could be the case this year too. The Timberwolves have also not yet been tested this year, with 2 games against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They also lost to the Utah Jazz. Neither of these teams was in the playoff mix at the start of the season. Having struggled to assert themselves in those games, the hosts could find themselves coming up short once more here, especially when fatigue factors in. The Spurs are a good bet to cause an upset tonight.

Be sure to check out our full San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves predictions

Pickswise is the home of free NBA Picks and NBA Predictions. Check out the latest NBA Prop Bets and NBA Parlays as well as NBA Best Bets from our NBA experts.