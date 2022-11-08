NBA Panic meter: Kawhi Leonard, Warriors and Timberwolves

Checking the Panic meter is Kawhi Leonard, the Warriors and the Timberwolves.

About Kawhi missing even more time?

Oh, I’m very concerned at this point. Had my hand on the alarm when the Clips recently decided to sit him for both games of a back-to-back, out of an abundance of caution. Now that they’ve deemed him out indefinitely, I’m completely concerned, and honestly feel like I erred in picking them to come out of the West. And that’s not a great feeling three weeks into the season!

