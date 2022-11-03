NBA Owners Pushing for ‘Upper Spending Limit’ Ahead of Key CBA Date, per Report

The NBA is looking to add an “upper spending limit” instead of the largest luxury tax line, a change that the NBPA currently resists, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The way teams like the Warriors and Clippers have easily surpassed the upper luxury tax, leading to large payrolls and significant penalties, has led the NBA to try and implement a hard cap on that line so no team can surpass it. According to Wojnarowski, the NBPA considers this issue a “non-starter” in the next collective bargaining negotiations.

