NBA on TNT Tuesday Night DraftKings Betting Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks Highlights the doubleheader

It’s been a few weeks since the Brooklyn Nets haven’t been on TNT Tuesday night, so it’s actually nice to get a little break; especially considering that the Nets are on a roll right now.

Instead of watching your Nets, we get a fun Matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to highlight the TNT doubleheader. More exciting: Steph Curry vs. Luka Doncic.

THE DRAFTKINGS ODDS

Golden State vs. Dallas:

Warriors -1.5 [-125 ML]; O/U 228

Hard to pass on the Warriors here given how hot they’ve been and how poorly the Mavs have played of late. Dallas is on a 4-game losing streak, winning just 3 of their last 10 games.

They’ve cooled off substantially on the offensive side of the ball and have been even worse of late on the defensive end. They let up 124 points on Sunday to the Milwaukee Bucks, and over their last 5 games they sit just 22nd in the league in DRTG.

Golden State, meanwhile, are on a 3-game win streak and over those three games have boasted a 125.4 ORTG which is good for 3rd in the NBA.

For me, it’s hard to take the Mavs – even at home – in this one considering they are getting just 1.5 points. Dallas is a better defensive team than they’ve shown of late, but man it’s so, so hard to slow down this Warriors team.

Give me the Warriors at -1.5 in this one.

As for the O/U, 228 is a lot of points and I think the Mavs will look to try and slow the pace to keep the Warriors in check, but man that offense can put up points in bunches. And the Mavs aren’t too shabby as well at scoring the basketball (especially against a fairly poor defensive team like the Warriors (22nd in the NBA).

I’m going to take the OVER (228) on this one, too. I think the Mavs get back into an Offensive rhythm but hard to see them slowing down the Warriors offense that is humming right now.

