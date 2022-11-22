NBA on TNT Preview: Two conference matchups are on Tuesday Night’s bill

This season, Posting and Toasting will be promoting TNT’s weekly, Tuesday night doubleheader. Tonight there are two games on the docket, first with Brooklyn Nets (8-9) at Philadelphia 76ers (8-8), which should result in a rout. (More below). If you like mismatches, have fun watching the Sixers’ subs take on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In the second game, the Los Angeles Lakers (5-10) will take on the Phoenix Suns (10-6). Theoretically, this should be an easy Phoenix win, but then again, LA is riding a three-game win streak. An upset could be in the cards.

If you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixtures: Brooklyn Nets (8-9) at Philadelphia 76ers (8-8)

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

The Brooklyn Nets have won two games in a row. After missing eight games, Kyrie Irving returned to the team for their most recent contest, scoring 14 in a win over a Morant-less Memphis squad. Irving shot 5-for-12 from the field, 2-for-5 from deep in 26 minutes played.

The leader of the Nets is, of course, Kevin Durant. He has averaged 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 17 games this season. Through the first quarter of the season, KD has made a strong case for MVP consideration.

Another player who’s always in the MVP conversation is Joel Embiid of the Sixers. The big Cameroonian is averaging career-highs of 32.3 points and 4.6 assists on his current campaign. He’s also grabbing 10.1 boards. The storyline tonight, however, is injuries, and with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Furkan Korkmaz all OUT, this Tilt leans heavily in Brooklyn’s favor. The eyeball test tells me that it’s safe to take the Nets to cover the spread on this one.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Nets -7, 76ers ML: +250

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers (5-10) at Phoenix Suns (10-6)

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

The Suns weathered their off-season storms (Ayton-v-Williams, NBA-v-Sarver) and are once again among the best in the West. Upon last check, they and the Trail Blazers were tied in second place behind the Jazz. They dispatched my Knicks with ease on Sunday, a sad affair I’m content to have missed.

And yet, over the last five games, the Suns have lost three—to the Jazz, the Heat, and the Magic. These losses call Phoenix’s consistency into question, and they’ll be playing again without their injured leader, Chris Paul.

The Lakers will be missing their top dog tonight, too, with LeBron James (thigh) listed on the most recent injury report I saw. Before placing your bet, first double-check the status of King Baby. Even with the hot streak, I would be more inclined to throw money LA’s way if I saw that LeBron was active.

Anthony Davis has been on a tear, averaging 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his last five games. Why not check to see what DraftKings is offering for his over/under on points tonight? He’s a lock for 20, but a more adventurous bettor might take him at 30+. As a Relentless line-straddler, I’d take him at over 25 if it’s available.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Suns -7, Lakers: +250

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook