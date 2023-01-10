NBA on TNT Preview: Two basketball games are slated for Tuesday Night

Tonight’s TNT doubleheader is quickly approaching, so hurry to the mall for your Jimmy Butler jersey while there’s time. Tonight’s lineup includes two sure-to-be enduring games, featuring first the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) taking on the Miami Heat (21-20), followed by the Phoenix Suns (20-21) facing off against the reigning Champion Golden State Warriors (20-20).

With all four teams possessing NBA talent, these tilts are garrr-ahn-teeed to excite and titillate until the final buzzer. Would I lie to you? If you are of the money-waging persuasion, consider tossing in a few shekels at DraftKings.com.

Game One Details

Fixtures: Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) at Miami Heat (21-20)

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been set loose on the streets of Miami. Considering that their average age is 23.14 years old, you can bet that a couple of these Fellows will be nervously checking their fake IDs outside the club (looking at you Ousmane Dieng and Josh Giddey). It’s party time, kids!

The average age of a Heat player is 27.4, which is like totally ancient by NBA standards—looking at you, 42-year-old Assistant Coach / power forward Udonis Haslem. If you’re looking for Haslem tonight, he’ll be the guy on the bench drinking Ensure.

Miami’s Hotties have performed well at the crib, with an 11-9 home record. The Thunder, however, have gone hard everywhere but their opponent’s courts while on the road, where their record is 5-13. Nevertheless, they are a formidable presence on the scoreboard according to my trusty text generating AI app. OKC has the league’s 19th-ranked offense and are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who nets 30.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per night.

These two teams met once already this season, when the Heat pinched off a 110-108 win. In that one, Tyler Herro led Miami with 35 points, while SGA contributed 27. Might there be another tight-fitting finish tonight? Bet is it.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Heat -4

O/U: 224.5

Thunder ML: +150

Odds up to date as of Tuesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixtures: Phoenix Suns (20-21) at Golden State Warriors (20-20)

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

You’d better believe that the Phoenix Suns will be determined to end their six game losing streak tonight.

Determined? Yes. Can they? Wellll….

Their late-night (my time) opponent will be the Golden State Warriors, who sit seventh in the Western Conference. The Warriors’ strong defensive rebounding—with an average of 33.9 per game—has been a bright spot. The Sunshine Boys, on the other hand, rank a half game behind the Dubs for the eighth spot. Would I, an east coast dweller, sacrifice sleep to watch these two middling teams hammer it out if I hadn’t placed any DraftKings bets on it? Well. Well, I wouldn’t.

Phoenix beat the Golden crew in both of their previous meetings this season, and scored at least 130 in each game. Without Booker, though, they struggle to break 100. While he’s out, the Suns be setting! Spend your money however you see fit, but the current spread for Phoneix is ​​+12, which seems like a LOT, and so Daddy Warbucks is going big tonight, laying a whole quarter on them to cover. Join me on the Yacht Tomorrow to smoke Cigars and celebrate our spoils!

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dubs -12

O/U: 228

Suns ML: +520

Odds up to date as of Tuesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook