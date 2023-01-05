NBA on TNT Preview: Hooper’s delight on Thursday Night

Prepare your snack tray, basketball junkies, for Thursday’s TNT doubleheader is just hours away and two intriguing games await you. First, the Boston Celtics (26-12) will face off against Luka Ravenclaw and the Dallas Mavericks (22-16) on the Mavs’ home court. Next, the Los Angeles Clippers (21-18) will take on Joker and the Denver Nuggets (24-13). Make sure to tune in to TNT and polish your eyeballs to a nice, shiny gleam.

These are four playoff-caliber teams and both games should be simply riveting well into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of unforgettable sports television that you're sure to tell your grandkids about.

Game One Details

Fixtures: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16)

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

In the evening’s first clash, the Mavs will host the chowdery Celts.

Luka Doncic, possessor of the Wolverine claws that sliced ​​open one of RJ Barrett’s digits—and dear Adam Silver, can’t we check the length of this man’s manicure?—tops the NBA with an average of 34.3 points per game, while Jayson Tatum of the Beantown Boys rates fourth with an average of 30.8. Beans give me gas. Yet another reason to despise Boston.

The Mavericks have a 15-5 home record and have gone 7-5 in squeakers decided by 3 points or fewer. Meanwhile, the Celtics have an 11-7 road record and are third in the Eastern Conference. The B-Boys average 34.4 defensive boards per contest, led by Tatum who is usually good for seven. In their November 24th match-up, the Tea Partiers won 125-112, with Tatum scoring 37 points to Luka’s 42.

Earlier this week, Boston was utterly humiliated—destroyed, devastated, plowed, wrecked, smeared, smoked, slaughtered, defiled, etcetera—by the OKC [hahaha] Thunder. That was supremely groovy. Sadly, they’ll probably bounce back tonight. Boo. Dallas will be without Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, and Dorian Finney-Smith, and ESPN.com gives them a 42% chance to win. Sounds about right.

Outcome Odds

Spread: The Larry Birds -3, -110

Mavs ML: +125

Game Two Details

Fixtures: Los Angeles Clippers (21-18) at Denver Nuggets (24-13)

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

The Clips are hoping to end their three-game losing streak with a win over the Nugs. Good luck Paul George!

Denver has an 18-9 record against their conference. On the other hand, the Clippers have a mediocre 11-11 record against conference foes, and they have lost nine of ten games decided by a margin of ten points or more. When these two teams played earlier in the season, the Nuggets came out on top 114-104 thanks to a strong performance from Aaron Gordon and despite one from John Wall.

El grande Kahuna Nikola Jokic has been a Steamroller for the Nuggy Bunch, averaging 25.6 points per game. His running mate Gordon, meanwhile, has been averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 outings.

ESPN.com gives Denver a 61% chance to win the tilt. Am I disposed to place the occasional prop wager on the Joker? You bet.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Denver Nougats -6.5, -110

Clippers ML: +215

