NBA on ESPN broadcast teams: Play-by-play announcers, analysts, studio hosts for 2022-23 season

For the 21st consecutive season, ESPN and ABC will be home to some of the biggest games throughout the NBA season, starting with two doubleheaders during the opening week.

ESPN and ABC will combine to air 100 total games during the 2022-23 season. These contests will be spread across Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, including a five-game slate on Christmas Day.

Including opening week, the ESPN family of networks will air some of the biggest marquee matchups this season, including 18 games featuring the Defending Champion Warriors, while the Celtics and Lakers each get 16 games apiece.

Who will be on the call for games airing on ESPN and ABC this year? Here’s a rundown of the studio hosts, play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters that will be on ESPN this season.

NBA PLAYER RANKINGS: PG | SG | SF | PF | C | Bench | Top 30

Members of the NBA are ESPN broadcast teams

Studio hosts

Mike Greenberg

Stephen A. Smith

Michael Wilbon

Jalen Rose

Adrian Wojnarowski

Play-by-play announcers

Mike Breen

Mark Jones

Beth Mowins

Dave Pasch

Ryan Ruocco

Analysts

Hubie Brown

Doris Burke

Vince Carter

Mark Jackson

Richard Jefferson

Jeff Van Gundy

Reporters

Israel Gutierrez

Cassidy Hubbarth

Monica McNutt

Lisa Salters

Jorge Sodano

The NBA is an ESPN opening week schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game Time (ET) Knicks vs. Grizzlies 7:30 p.m Mavericks vs. Suns 10 p.m

Friday, Oct. 21

Game Time (ET) Celtics vs. Heat 7:30 p.m Nuggets vs. Warriors 10 p.m

How to watch NBA games 2022-23

NBA regular season games will once again be spread across ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. You can stream games on Watch ESPN and Watch TNT, both available on desktop and by downloading the mobile apps. You can also stream games via NBA League Pass or Sling TV.

Fans in the US can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV. Stream Sling Orange for $35/month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $46/month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

For a limited time only, Sling subscribers can watch every NBA League Pass game for free! Stream every out-of-market NBA game from 10/18-10/24 on Sling TV.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish