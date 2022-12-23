NBA on Christmas: 76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Bets, Picks and Stats

Watching the Knicks on Christmas is a bit like watching the Lions on Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday sports tradition, and both teams usually lose.

This year though, New York (and for its part, Detroit) is a much-improved team in the midst of a positive run and could give the 76ers some trouble at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks beat the Hawks on this day last year, their first appearance in the NBA’s midseason showcase after two years off. Philadelphia is also back on the big stage for the first time since 2019.

