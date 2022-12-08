NBA Odds: Warriors-Jazz prediction, odds and pick

The Golden State Warriors (13-12) visit the Utah Jazz (14-12). Action tips off at 9:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Jazz Prediction and pick.

Golden State has gone 2-2 over their last four games and sits in tenth place in the Western Conference. The Warriors are 11-14 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone over. Utah has won two of their last three and resides in ninth place in the West. The Jazz are 15-11 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone over. This will be the second of three meetings between the teams this season. Golden State took the first game, 129-118.

Here are the Warriors-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Jazz Odds

Golden State Warriors: +7.5 (-108)

Utah Jazz: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State appears to be suffering a sizable Championship hangover thus far. They remain potent on offense where they rank fifth in scoring and ninth in Offensive efficiency. The issues lie on the defensive end as they rank 25th in points allowed and 15th in defensive efficiency. The Warriors haven’t done themselves any favors on the glass, ranking 21st in rebound differential and 25th in rebound rate. Golden State holds a 2-10 record on the road this season. They will notably be without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green tonight.

Golden State has struggled this season and will be looking for production from their role players with Curry and Wiggins both out. That being said, The Warriors do have a pair of guards who can heat up at any moment in Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Thompson, in particular, is someone to look out for tonight. The sweet-shooting Klay may not be the same player he was prior to his injuries, but he can still light it up and has played well of late. Thompson averages 18 PPG on 39% shooting from beyond the arc. He averages nearly four Threes made per game and ranks seventh in Threes made the season. Thompson is coming off back-to-back strong showings, scoring 28 and 26 points in his last two games. His ability to get hot at a moment’s notice and recent outings are worth keeping in mind when making a Warriors-Jazz prediction.

Poole, too, has played well lately. He’s eclipsed 20 points in four of his last five games and has shot under 45% just once over that span. For the season, Poole averages 17 PPG and 4.5 APG on 44% shooting from the field. He’s been somewhat of a disappointment, however, as there was speculation he’d develop into Golden State’s second-best player after a strong postseason. Poole’s biggest struggles lie in his outside shooting. The Presumed Sharpshooter maintains an ugly 33% from three. He certainly has the ability to turn it around at a moment’s notice – something Warriors’ Backers will need if they want Golden State to cover.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah has cooled off a bit after their blazing-hot start but remains a formidable opponent, especially at home. The Jazz have a blistering offense that ranks third in scoring and fifth in offensive efficiency. That being said, you can certainly score on the Jazz as they rank 23rd in points allowed and 25th in defensive efficiency. They’re a solid rebounding team that ranks 14th in both rebound differential and rebound rate. The Jazz are 8-4 at home this season. Mike Conley is questionable to play after missing over two weeks due to an injury.

The Jazz are in a great position to add a win to their record thanks to Golden State sitting a number of key players. Utah’s offense is led by a pair of NBA Castaways in Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. Markkanen, in particular, finds himself in the midst of a breakout season. An underrated scorer throughout his career, Lauri has taken full advantage of a Utah roster without a go-to scorer. For the season, Markkanen averages 22.2 PPG and 8.5 RPG while shooting 53% from the field. His best attribute may be his ability to stretch to the floor. He’s shooting 41% from three on over six attempts per game.

Clarkson, too, has taken advantage of Utah’s lackluster roster. He’s averaging 19.7 PPG and now gets matched up with one of the worst defensive teams in the league who are missing their three best defenders. Clarkson torched the Warriors in their last meeting, scoring 21 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

With Golden State sitting perhaps their three most important players, the Jazz should roll as home favorites.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz -7.5 (-112)