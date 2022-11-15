NBA Odds: Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick

Happy Tuesday fellow bettors! The Brooklyn Nets will continue their road trip by taking on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. It is time to check out the NBA odds series, where our Nets-Kings Prediction and pick will be revealed.

After winning four of their last five games overall, the Nets were simply overwhelmed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday by a score of 116-103. Now sitting with a record of 6-8 and with Kyrie Irving still remaining sidelined due to suspension, does Brooklyn have enough Firepower to overcome the Kings on this road trip?

As for Sacramento, the Kings enter this one with an even 6-6 record after it seemed like yesterday when they were a ghastly 1-4 before Halloween. After the spooky holiday, the Kings have reeled off wins in five of their last seven contests and now seem primed to make an early-season run at the Pacific Division.

Here are the Nets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Kings Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +1.5 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Nets to take care of business and cover the spread, which they failed to do against a shorthanded Lakers squad, it is vital for them to pace themselves and get off to a better start. Most especially, taking a Halftime lead against a Kings team that has won three straight victories at home would do this crew Wonders in covering the spread.

Of course, a Lethal dose of Kevin Durant would surely get the job done as well. In fact, Durant has been near Unstoppable as he has dropped at least 26 points in all 14 Nets games thus far. His season-opening start has been nothing short of historic, as Durant’s scoring frenzy has only been matched by Michael Jordan when he scored that much in at least 16 consecutive games back in 1989. With Durant playing as well as ever, the Nets need to take advantage of this stellar play by their main superstar.

Not to mention, but the Nets should be returning some much-needed firepower with the return of some Playmakers back from injury. In their last loss, it appeared Brooklyn had run out of gas due to the overwhelming injuries that had piled up. However, with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and others (Nic Claxton, Yuta Watanabe) outside of Irving expecting to be back on the floor Tuesday, Brooklyn’s depth should be close to being back at full strength.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

It seems almost hard to believe, but the Kings have not clinched a playoff berth since the 2005-2006 season and have since been in a long playoff drought that has been quite painful to endure. Nevertheless, the Kings have a different kind of Mindset this year and seem to be more than determined to right their wrongs with how they have been playing of late.

Without a doubt, the Kings’ best shot at covering the spread and marching along their winning ways will come from the Offensive side of the floor. During their current three-game winning streak, the Kings have scored at least 120 points in each contest and don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. As a whole, Sacramento is averaging an extremely productive 116.8 PPG, which currently ranks sixth in the entire NBA. With their scoring prowess, the Kings will need to be at their best against a Nets defensive unit that gives up only 108 points per game and tends to get teams to be careless with the basketball by turning it over frequently.

In addition, Sacramento will need to get its top talent involved in the game plan from the get-go, especially Domantas Sabonis. In fact, Sabonis may single-handedly be responsible for being Sacramento’s Greatest chance at taking care of business for the Kings on Tuesday night as the 6-foot-11 star out of Gonzaga has put up a combined 47 points in his last two outings and also has a knack for corralling a whopping amount of rebounds. If the dynamic duo of Sabonis and point guard De’Aaron Fox are at the top of their game this evening, watch out for the Kings in this one.

Final Nets-Kings Prediction & Pick

With the Nets coming into this one not as banged up as they have been, they will discover that possessing a healthy Squad is a whole lot easier to win than not. Serving as a slight underdog, the Nets are a valuable pick to get the job done and snap the Kings’ three-game winning streak.

Final Nets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Nets +1.5 (-112)