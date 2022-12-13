NBA Odds: Kings-76ers prediction, odds and pick

The Sacramento Kings will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Tuesday night NBA Matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a 76ers-Kings Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Sacramento has gone 14-11 this season, fifth place in the Western Conference. The Kings have won three of their last five games but lost 112-99 against the Knicks on Sunday. Head Coach Mike Brown is succeeding after almost a decade in between head coaching jobs. Brown was last a head coach in 2013-14 with Cleveland.

Philadelphia has gone 14-12 this season, fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Following a three-game losing streak, Philadelphia has won their last two games to climb back over .500. Philadelphia is slowly becoming healthy after a rough week or so with injuries.

Here are the Kings-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-76ers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

De’Aaron Fox has continued his recent star turn, leading the team with 22.8 points, and ranking second on the team with 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Domantas Sabonis is averaging a double-double, the Lone King to do so, with 17.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Sabonis also leads the team with 6.4 assists per game. Sacramento ranks fifth in the league with 27.2 assists per game.

Kevin Huerter, in his first season with Sacramento, has shot an impressive 41.6 percent from behind the three-point line, averaging 15.6 points per game. Huerter also leads the team with 1.1 steals per game. Opponents have shot just 33.1 percent from behind the arc against Philadelphia. Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes, and Keegan Murray are the final six Kings to average double-digit points. Barnes also ranks second on the team with 5.1 rebounds per game. Sacramento has been great with their shooting, ranking third in the league with a 49.0 shooting percentage.

Sacramento’s offense has been lethal, ranking second in the league with 118.0 points per game. Philadelphia’s defense has limited their opponents better than most. The issue for Sacramento has been their defense, which ranks 2nd in the league by allowing 115.0 points per game.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid has dominated as the healthiest 76er star, leading the team with 33.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Embiid also leads the team with 1.6 blocks per game. James Harden, recently returning from injury, has averaged 22.2 points and 10.4 assists per game in 12 games, the Lone 76er averaging a double-double. The team’s second-leading scorer, Tyrese Maxey, is still out with a foot injury. Tobias Harris is at 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, playing second fiddle to Embiid while the injuries mounted.

Now, the 76ers have a legit three-man threat, albeit when Maxey is back and healthy. Harris has filled in admirably while both Harden and Maxey have missed significant time this season. De’Anthony Melton has dominated on the defensive end, leading the team with 2.2 steals per game. Philadelphia ranks fourth, averaging 8.6 steals per game. Sacramento turns the ball over 15.1 times per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

Philadelphia has averaged 110.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. Defense has been the story for the team, holding opponents to 108.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

Final Kings-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia’s defense is good enough to dominate the Sacramento offense.

Final Kings-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -5 (-110), under 229.5 (-110)