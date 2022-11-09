NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Spurs prediction, odds and pick

The San Antonio Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies for a Divisional battle Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics 109-106 after a wild and entertaining 4th quarter. The Grizz came back from 11 down to bring the score to within one point, however, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart put the game away with late free throws. Memphis fell to (7-4) on the season and (4-6-1) against the spread.

The Spurs are (5-6) on the year and have lost four-straight games. After starting the season hot going (5-2), the Spurs haven’t been able to win a game in November yet. They lost to the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets back-to-back. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for them as they have to face some of the top teams in the league next week. SA is (6-5) ATS.

Here are the Grizzlies-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Spurs Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -5.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

And Morant continues to do wonders for this franchise. He scored 30 in the loss against the Celtics while assisting on nine baskets and had eight rebounds. They didn’t have the best field-goal percentage as reigning DPOY Marcus Smart was on him all night long but even so, Morant found a way to get the Grizzlies back into the game late. Now facing a much Worse team, and one with a far Worse defensive rating, Morant and company will be able to score a lot of points tonight.

Morant is averaging 28.5 points per game and Desmond Bane is averaging 24. Those two are two of the best scorers in the NBA and if they are hot they will be in any game they play in. The 2021 season proved they can play with the best of them, finishing as the No. 2 seeds

Steven Adams is questionable with an ankle injury heading into this game. They didn’t play against Boston.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are having a tough month after playing very well in their first seven games. They are coming off two bad results against the Denver Nuggets. On the bright side, Keldon Johnson is turning himself into a star as he continues to lead this young team in scoring. He ended with 30 last game against Denver and then led the Spurs with 25 in the game prior against the Nuggets as well. He is averaging 23.8 points per game and Devin Vassell is right behind him at 20.7 per game. Johnson is 18th in the NBA in scoring and is third among small forwards behind LeBron James (24.3) and Jayson Tatum (31.2).

RECOMMENDED Joey Mistretta · 1 day ago Jedd Pagaduan · 1 day ago Quinn Allen · 2 days ago

Right now, the Spurs have proven to rely on Johnson. If he isn’t on his game then the team doesn’t play well. In the only game they missed, the Spurs lost by around 40 points. The team is filled with solid depth at the guard position, so expect Coach Pop to throw different Defenders Morant’s way tonight.

Zach Collins remains out for the Spurs.

Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This is an easy pick with the way both teams are playing right now. Take the Grizzlies to win this game on the road by at least six points.

Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)