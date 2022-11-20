NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nets prediction, odds and pick

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to one of the five New York boroughs for a date with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Nets Prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday. However, it came at a serious cost. And Morant left the game with an ankle tweak and may miss some time. Significantly, the Grizzlies are already without Desmond Bane, who has a Grade 2 toe sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. recently came back from a long-term injury and led the Grizzlies in scoring. Ultimately, they finished with 25 points while shooting 7 for 16 and converting 3 for 6 from the 3-point line. Morant scored 20 before his injury. Additionally, John Konchar added 19 points while shooting 7 for 10 from the field and nailed 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks chipped in with 16 points but shot an ugly 6 for 20 from the field.

The Nets defeated the Portland Trailblazers 109-107 on a game-winning tip-in from Royce O’neale. Significantly, they finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points while shooting 13 for 22 from the field with eight rebounds and three assists. Also, Joe Harris added 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 from the field and nailed 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Nic Claxton contributed 11 points while shooting 5 for 8 from the field. Meanwhile, Yuta Watanabe came off the bench and had 20 points by making five 3-pointers. Ben Simmons also came off the bench to score 15 points on a perfect 6 for 6 shooting night with 13 rebounds.

The Grizzlies swept the season series 2-0 last year. Ultimately, they won 118 to 104 in Brooklyn and 132-120 at home. Memphis dominated the boards in the road win. Moreover, they also won at home without Morant. The Grizzlies will likely be without Morant today. Conversely, the Nets have reinstated Kyrie Irving, who torched the Grizzlies for 43 points last season.

Here are the Grizzlies-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have been down this road before. Significantly, Morant missed some time last season with injuries, and the Grizzlies stayed afloat. But this is different. Now, they will be without Morant and Bane. Morant averages 28.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds per game and 7.1 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Bane averages 24.7 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting. Who will fill the void?

Jackson returned after a long injury and averaged 16 points per game over two games. However, he converted just 33 percent of his shots. The Grizzlies need more from Dillon Brooks, who averages 15.8 points per game. Unfortunately, he has struggled to shoot, converting just 38.8 percent from the field. Tyus Jones averages 10.6 points from the field while shooting 45 percent. Ultimately, they must step up.

The Grizzlies rank 13th in points but just 21st in field goal percentage. Additionally, they rank 30th in free throw percentage. But the Grizzlies have done fairly decent from the 3-point line. Moreover, they are 13th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Grizzlies are second in rebounds, 13th in turnovers, and 12th in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Substantially, they must convert their shots and avoid giving the Nets too many opportunities.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Will Irving play? It is a question many in the NBA are asking. Surprisingly, the Nets have stayed afloat without Irving, going 5-3 in the eight games he has not played.

Durant leads the Nets with 30.6 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Irving averages 26.9 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field through eight games. Claxton averages 11.5 points per game while shooting a remarkable 71.2 percent from the field. Meanwhile, O’neale averages 9.9 points per game with a paltry 36.8 percent from the field.

The Nets rank 17th in points, sixth in field goal percentage, and sixth in free-throw percentage. Additionally, they rank 13th from beyond the arc. The Nets have struggled in the rebounding department. Unfortunately, they are 26th in rebounds. The Nets have taken care of the ball, ranking 10th in turnovers. Additionally, they are great on the defensive end, ranking first in blocks.

The Nets will cover the spread if Durant and Irving can play well together. Additionally, they must stop Jackson and force the Grizzlies to go in another direction.

Final Grizzlies-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets are getting their second-best player, and the Grizzlies are without their top two players. However, the Nets have not dominated anyone and the line is too high for me. Take the Grizzlies to at least cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Nets Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-110)