NBA Odds: Bulls-Suns prediction, odds and pick

The Chicago Bulls (9-11) face the Phoenix Suns (14-6) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Suns Prediction and pick.

Chicago has won three of their last four games to vault them into 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are 10-9-1 against the spread while 60% of their games have gone under. Phoenix has won five straight games and sits in first place in the Western Conference. The Suns are 12-8 against the spread while 58%% of their games have gone under. This will be the first of two games between the teams this season. Phoenix won both matchups last season.

Here are the Bulls-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Suns Odds

Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has thus far continued the up-and-down play that plagued their second half of last season. The Bulls feature an average offense that ranks 17th in scoring and 18th in efficiency. They’re slightly better on defense where they rank 13th in points allowed and 11th in defense. Chicago holds up well on the glass where they rank 11th in rebounding differential and 14th in rebound rate.

Chicago has a simplistic yet effective offense that runs first and foremost through their dynamic duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. DeRozan paces the team in scoring with 26.2 PPG. He accomplished that while shooting an efficient 51.4% from the field. DeMar has been Lethal around the rim where he draws fouls at will. He averages nearly eight free-throw attempts per game and knocks them down at an 88% clip. DeRozan has continued to be an underrated Distributor this season as well. His 4.6 APG leads the Bulls as he’s acted as the primary shot creator for himself and the team at large.

Zach LaVine has been nearly as effective as DeRozan despite continuing to shake off injury rust. LaVine averages 20.9 PPG but has yet to find his jump shot. Both his field goal percentage and three-point percentage are down this season from last year and his career average. That being said, LaVine has found other ways to contribute to Chicago’s cause. His 4.3 APG is second on the team and he’s chipped in 4.3 RPG and 1.1 SPG as well. LaVine did have a 32-point, eight-assist performance against Phoenix last season – something to keep in mind when making a Bulls Suns prediction.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix is ​​once again at the top of the Western Conference thanks in large part to their elite two-way play. The Suns rank 11th in points per game but second in Offensive efficiency. Their defense is just as good as they rank sixth in points allowed and fifth in efficiency. Phoenix is ​​also a stellar rebounding team as they rank ninth in rebound differential and seventh in rebound rate. The Suns will notably be without point guard Chris Paul as he nurses an injury.

Phoenix has maintained the best record in the West yet again thanks to the play of star Devin Booker. Booker has been Sensational yet again this season. He leads the team and is top ten in the league in scoring with 27.9 PPG. Despite struggling from beyond the arc thus far, Booker still maintains a 47% field goal percentage. He’s taken another step forward in his playmaking by averaging 5.8 APG. Booker is coming off his best game of the season. They scored 44 points on 61% shooting in their win over Sacramento. In two games against the Bulls last season, Booker averaged 33 PPG on 59% shooting. His strong play of late and track record against Chicago is worth keeping in mind when making a Bulls Suns prediction.

If Phoenix is ​​going to cover without Chris Paul, they are going to need a big game out of center Deandre Ayton. Ayton ranks second on the team in scoring with 16.3 PPG on 63% shooting. He leads the team in rebounds by pulling down 9.6 RPG. Ayton has come into his own as of late after a slow, injury-riddled start. Over his last three games, the center has averaged 24.7 points, 15 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. The Bulls are a solid rebounding team which only adds to the importance of Ayton having a big game. Chicago has been tormented by opposing bigs as they’ve allowed 20+ points to six different centers already.

Final Bulls-Suns Prediction & Pick

While Chicago has played better of late, Phoenix is ​​firing on all cylinders right now. Even without Chris Paul, the Suns should be able to take care of a perfectly average Bulls team.

Final Bulls-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5.5 (-110)