NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick

Don’t look now, but we’ve got a diaper dandy on tap for you fellow basketball bettors and fans as the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue on their historic pace when they take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday. With that being said, it is time to check out our NBA odds series, where our Bucks-Hawks Prediction and pick will be made.

With one of the most impressive season starts in recent memory, the Bucks have stormed out to a franchise-best 9-0 start, and it appears they are not planning on slowing down anytime soon. It has only been two seasons removed since the Bucks took home the Championship hardware, and they are in line to be a top contender once again to pull off the feat this year.

Preparing to square off with the Bucks for the second time this season, the Hawks will get another crack at being the ones to hand Milwaukee their first loss of the 2022-2023 regular season. Back on Oct. 29, Atlanta was bested by the Bucks, 123-115, in which ended up being a competitive game despite the Hawks ending up on the short side of things. Entering play, the Hawks are an impressive 6-3, including a 3-1 mark on their home floor up to this point.

Here are the Bucks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Hawks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-110)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Not only is the Bucks’ 9-0 start as remarkable as it gets, but they have been fortunate enough to play seven of their nine games at home, which has resulted in a dominant start in front of their fans. Beginning a five-day, three-game road trip starting in Atlanta, the Bucks may be in for their most challenging test yet. Nevertheless, there are a few reasons to believe that Milwaukee will come out unfazed and cover the spread.

For starters, Giannis Antetokounmpo should be plenty rested coming into this one as he recently sat out in the Bucks’ previous game due to load management. With the multiple-time MVP returning to the lineup for this Eastern Conference duel, he alone should provide to be a tremendous boost to a Squad that is still extremely dangerous even when he isn’t suiting up for play.

The biggest advantage that the Bucks hold in this one is their ability to overwhelm opponents on the boards while also racking up assist after assist in the open floor. So far, Milwaukee is averaging nearly 25 assists per game and is also accumulating 52 rebounds per game as well. Not to mention, but the Bucks are also coming off a game where they capitalized on their trips to the Charity stripe by connecting on 15 of their 17 free throws. If Milwaukee can get the edge in any of these departments, then covering the spread won’t be as difficult a task.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Already getting a taste of the Bucks this year, there is no doubt that the Hawks possess the confidence and skill needed to give Milwaukee the taste of defeat. After enduring a long road trip that saw the Hawks go 3-2, they are finally returning home to State Farm Arena in an attempt to knock off a perfect Bucks squad.

In order to accomplish something that no team has been able to do this season, this feisty Hawks team will need their best players to show up when it matters most. On Saturday, the Hawks were led by a vintage Trae Young performance that saw him absolutely drive the New Orleans Pelicans Bonkers for 34 points, including making it to the free-throw line 15 times in the contest. While Young didn’t have his best overall shooting outing throughout the matchup, the fact that the superstar point guard remained aggressive and determined to score is the perfect mindset to have when going up against a team like the Bucks.

In addition, the Hawks will need to get newly acquired guard Dejounte Murray going from tip-off to keep the pressure off Young and to make the Bucks be on their toes all night long. A former star with the San Antonio Spurs for five seasons, Murray’s new role with Atlanta gives the Hawks a dangerous, slashing weapon in the backcourt next to Young.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Call me crazy, but this could be the night that the Bucks’ red-hot run comes to an end. With only two road games under their belt and a tough Matchup versus the Hawks Awaiting them, Atlanta should receive just enough Firepower from the roster to get the job done, especially as Khris Middleton remains out.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks +4 (-110)