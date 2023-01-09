NBA Odds & Best Bets Today: Schedule, Picks for Sunday

Saturday’s Modest Slate is followed by a nine-game Sunday in the Association filled with value. Read on for our NBA best bets for Sunday based on the top odds.

We’re Backing favorites for three of our Featured wagers Sunday and taking a chance on a small home underdog. The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid, opening the door for Tobias Harris to shine. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers can take advantage of favorable matchups against shorthanded teams, and the Houston Rockets will look to play spoiler at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Odds shopping yielded little variety, as all of the spread bets and the Rockets Moneyline bet can be found with similar lines and odds across all of our Featured books. The only exception was our player prop, which had slightly better odds at DraftKings.

Here are our NBA best bets for Sunday (odds via PointsBet, BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook; pick confidence based on a 1-to-5-star scale).

Sunday’s NBA Schedule and Odds

Philadelphia 76ers (-6) at Detroit Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers (+3) at Toronto Raptors

Charlotte Hornets (+5.5) at Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets (-3.5) at Miami Heat

Utah Jazz (+7.5) at Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves (-2) at Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks (+3.5) at Oklahoma City Thunder

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) at Phoenix Suns

Atlanta Hawks (+3.5) at Los Angeles Clippers

Sunday’s NBA Best Bets

Spread: Thunder -3.5 (-110 via FanDuel )

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-110 via BetMGM)

Upset: Rockets (+110 via Caesars)

Prop: Tobias Harris Over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110 via DraftKings)

NBA Top Picks

Spread: Thunder -3.5 (-110) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is considered doubtful to play after posting a triple-double in Saturday’s win. After the game he told Reporters “We’ll see” when asked about playing in the second leg of Dallas’ Saturday-Sunday back-to-back set. The fact that the opening line for this game is Thunder -3.5 tells you all you need to know about his availability.

As Luka goes, so go the Mavericks, and the team is 0-3 without him this season straight up and 1-2 against the spread. They looked hobbled and out of sorts Thursday, and Dallas was blown out by Boston. Without him on the court Sunday, Oklahoma City should have no problem covering this spread. The Thunder are 2-1 across their last three, 13-8 at home, 4-3 as the home favorite and 23-16 overall.

Dallas has been bad against the spread this season, going 14-24-2 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Thunder have covered in both previous season matchups and will do it again Sunday.

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-110) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker remains out, and the Suns are 2-9 straight up without him on the court. The team has played four home games without Booker and are 1-3 straight up and ATS in those contests. What’s Worse is that Suns guard Chris Paul is questionable Sunday after exiting Friday’s Matchup with Miami due to right hip soreness.

The Suns haven’t played a game without both Booker and Paul this season, so we’re not counting on favorable results in this one. Darius Garland returned Friday but re-injured his thumb that kept him out for three straight games, so he’s questionable. Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell should be good to go after getting a rest day, and the Cavs are otherwise healthy. This one should go in Cleveland’s favor, and we’re expecting Mitchell and Co. to cover the spread on the road.

Upset: Rockets (+110) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The spread on this one is just two points, and it’s trending towards a pick ’em ahead of tip off. The Rockets are 9-6-2 ATS as the home dog this season, 9-8-2 at home and 17-17-2 as the underdog overall. The team has lost six straight and should play with the most urgency.

The Wolves have won and covered in three straight, but Minnesota is just 7-12 on the road, 9-12 as the favorite and 4-4 as the road favorite ATS this season. With the spread so close, we can reasonably look at ATS records and Trends to get an idea of ​​how each team might perform, and we’ll back the home team to win this one straight up and snap a six-game losing streak.

Prop: Tobias Harris Over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Embiid is out for a third straight game, which means we should see plenty of Harris. The odds for this combo prop range from -115 at BetMGM and PointsBet to -111 at Caesars and FanDuel. DraftKings offers it at -110, which are the Longest odds by a small margin.

In 25 games with Embiid in the lineup, Harris has averaged 15.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In 10 games without Embiid, Harris has averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. In those 10 games, he’s hit this prop seven times. Harris is on a roll over his last two games (without Embiid), averaging 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists while hitting this prop in both contests.

NBA best bets made 1/8/2022 at 11:25 am ET.

