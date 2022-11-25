NBA Nuggets vs Clippers Same Game Parlay predictions

We have a total of 28 teams in action this Friday as the NBA continues following the Thanksgiving festivities. My focus is on the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game, tipping off at 10:30 pm ET on NBA TV.

Let’s jump into the Nuggets vs Clippers match-up now.

Denver Nuggets 1 – 10 Win Margin (+175)

Marcus Morris Over 2.5 Made Threes (+134)

Reggie Jackson Over 5.5 Assists (-108)

Same Game Parlay odds: +1213

Denver Nuggets 1 – 10 Win Margin (+175)

Head-to-head stats are on Denver’s side here as they’ve won 8 of the last 10 meetings. Of the last 4 Denver wins only 1 of them was more by 10 points, which means we could be in for a tight contest this evening. The Nuggets have a +8.5 Net Rating in road wins this season, they head into tonight’s game following a 5-point OT road win over OKC. Nikola Jokic should be ready to play, while the status of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. is still up in the air. The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard for the 2nd game in a row, last time out they lost at Golden State by 17 without those 3 players. Usually a solid defensive team, LA has allowed 114 and 124 points over their last 2 outings. A team like Denver will surely know how to take advantage of that, I have the Nuggets coming out on top by single digits in this one.

Marcus Morris Over 2.5 Made Threes (+134)

With Kawhi, PG13 and Kennard out, the Clippers will have to ride the hot hand of Marcus Morris once again here. He’s first on the team in scoring right now, knocking down threes for fun during the month of November. He’s cleared this line 3 times over the 4 most recent games, and 9 times total in 12 played this month on an average of 2.6 Threes per game. He’s shooting it at a 43% clip, a number even Stephen Curry wouldn’t be ashamed of. Although Denver is one of the more solid teams when defending the three this season, they haven’t been all that good over their last 3 games allowing opponents to shoot 37.3% from downtown. The OKC Thunder just shot 45% against them in their last game, so I’m hoping Morris can take advantage of that tonight.

Reggie Jackson Over 5.5 Assists (-108)

Jackson’s usage rate goes through the roof with both Kawhi and PG13 out, will he put that to good use in tonight’s game is the question? He’s Assisted 6 times in the last game vs Golden State, which was the 3rd time in his last 7 games he’s gone over 5.5 dimes. Tonight’s game against Denver promises to be a higher paced one, because the Nuggets push the ball a lot on the road this season. With so many key players out, Jackson will have to get everyone involved here if the Clippers are to stand a chance at home. Opponents are averaging 26.4 assists per game vs. Denver this season, which is the 22nd highest number in the NBA. In his last 2 games against them he had 6 and 12 assists, so hopefully he can carry that momentum into tonight’s game.

