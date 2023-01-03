NBA Notes: Pistons, Marvin Bagley III, Mavs, Clippers

Pistons

Center/forward Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss extended time after suffering a right hand injury, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Pistons’ game vs. the Trail Blazes on Friday. Per WojnarowskiBagley will undergo further testing to determine a timeline for his return.

Bagley is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. While he’s never lived up to lofty expectations of being the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, he’s considered an important part of the Pistons’ rebuild.

Mavericks

The Mavericks are preparing to offer center Christian Wood a two-year contract extension, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Wood is eligible for free agency at the end of the season and an extension of up to four years at $77 million. The team prefers a shorter, two-year commitment, MacMahon reported.

Wood addressed his free agency on Christmas Day, saying he has enjoyed his first year with Dallas.

“I’m happy to be here. That’s what I’ll say,” he told reporters. “The vibe is good. … I’m open to (staying).”

The Mavs have won seven straight and have moved up to ninth in the latest Sports Illustrated power rankings. “While (Luka Doncic) is undoubtedly having an Incredible year, it is worth noting the impact of Christian Wood, who has notched 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in Dallas’s last 10 games,” wrote SI.com’s Wilton Jackson.

Clippers

Star forward Paul George suffered a hamstring injury and was forced to exit Monday’s loss to the Heat in the fourth quarter. His status moving forward remains up in the air, it seems.

George has missed several games this season already because of hamstring issues.

“Often hamstrings are very, very serious injuries,” George said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “So, I thought the first approach when I was dealing with my hamstring (during the previous absence) was just good, smart. We waited until it felt better and I didn’t have any issues, once I returned. We won’t know more until (Tuesday). But my job is to do the best that I can and go from there.”