NBA not planning to investigate Celtics’ Udoka scandal, per Rohrbach, but will the veil of secrecy hold?

Despite his strong suspicions that we have not heard the last about the suspension of Boston Celtics head Coach Ime Udoka by the team for the 2022-23 season, Yahoo’s Ben Rohrbach reports that the NBA is not currently planning to conduct its own investigation into the events leading to that suspension. Describing the status quo surrounding the suspension as “untenable” in their paucity of detail, the Yahoo Analyst writes the situation as a thing that “cannot be swept under the rug” in a recent article.

Citing the Fallout of an “impossible situation” the team is in regarding keeping the privacy of both affected parties and innocent bystanders, Rohrbach suggests that ”