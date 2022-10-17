NBA News Today: Warriors’ Jordan Poole breaks silence on Draymond Green incident, Reggie Jackson expected to start at point guard for LA Clippers, and more

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has broken his silence following his incident with teammate Draymond Green that shook the NBA community. Poole chose to keep his comments on the situation as brief as possible. In other news, the LA Clippers have surprisingly chosen Reggie Jackson to be their starting point guard this season over former five-time All-Star John Wall. Wall was one of their high-profile acquisitions this offseason. On that note, here’s the latest news from around the NBA as of Oct. 17, 2022. Warriors’ Jordan Poole breaks silence on Draymond Green incident Jordan Poole addresses the Draymond Green incident for the first time since it happened. Jordan Poole addresses the Draymond Green incident for the first time since it happened. https://t.co/5ylnCfDKPv

Poole then added that he has nothing left to say on the matter. However, he was willing to address questions regarding other topics. This includes his recent four-year, $140 million contract extension he received from the Warriors this week.

“That’s really all I have to say on the matter. We’re here to win championships and keep hanging banners. Anything in regards to the contract situation, the extension, us winning back-to-back championships, any basketball-related questions — I’m all ears,” Poole said.

Green has already joined the Golden State Warriors after spending some time away. They appeared in their final preseason game, a 119-112 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

The Warriors will now look forward to their opening-night game of the regular season versus the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

Reggie Jackson to start at point guard for LA Clippers