NBA News Today: Warriors’ Jordan Poole breaks silence on Draymond Green incident, Reggie Jackson expected to start at point guard for LA Clippers, and more

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has broken his silence following his incident with teammate Draymond Green that shook the NBA community. Poole chose to keep his comments on the situation as brief as possible.

In other news, the LA Clippers have surprisingly chosen Reggie Jackson to be their starting point guard this season over former five-time All-Star John Wall. Wall was one of their high-profile acquisitions this offseason.

On that note, here’s the latest news from around the NBA as of Oct. 17, 2022.

Warriors’ Jordan Poole breaks silence on Draymond Green incident

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole addresses the Draymond Green incident for the first time since it happened. https://t.co/5ylnCfDKPv

Poole then added that he has nothing left to say on the matter. However, he was willing to address questions regarding other topics. This includes his recent four-year, $140 million contract extension he received from the Warriors this week.

“That’s really all I have to say on the matter. We’re here to win championships and keep hanging banners. Anything in regards to the contract situation, the extension, us winning back-to-back championships, any basketball-related questions — I’m all ears,” Poole said.

Green has already joined the Golden State Warriors after spending some time away. They appeared in their final preseason game, a 119-112 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

The Warriors will now look forward to their opening-night game of the regular season versus the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

Reggie Jackson to start at point guard for LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson looks set to start for his team in the beginning of this NBA season

youtube cover

Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke played a key role in his team's run to the NBA Playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. https://t.co/9MsE6EVip9

Clarke averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 64.4% from the field in 19.5 minutes per game last season. In the playoffs, he increased his scoring and rebounding averages to 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over 12 games.

The Memphis Grizzlies finished last season with the second-best record in the NBA at 56-26. They eventually fell in six games in the second round of the Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors. However, Memphis gained valuable experience by going up against the Warriors, who went on to win the NBA title.

The Grizzlies’ depth, including Clarke, was a huge part of their overall success as the team only had one All-Star in Ja Morant. Clarke is only 26 and about to enter his prime. He looks set to spend his peak years in Memphis.

youtube cover

Toronto Raptors waive former 4th overall pick

Former No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson

The Raptors announced they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and DJ Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum of 15 players, with two two-way players (Dowtin Jr., Harper Jr.) Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie getting the final roster spots.

Josh Jackson was selected with the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft right after Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. He was notably picked ahead of other NBA All-Stars like Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, and Jarrett Allen.

As a 6-foot-8 Athletic scoring wing, Jackson was compared to some all-time great NBA forwards coming out of college, including Tracy McGrady and Kawhi Leonard. However, he hasn’t been able to live up to his potential so far and has bounced around the league, playing for four Lottery teams.

Jackson has career averages of just 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game over 291 regular-season games. He is one of the least efficient players in the league with a career shooting split of just 41.6/29.2/68.0. However, he is still just 25 and has shown his potential on numerous occasions.

It will be interesting to see if Jackson can get back into the NBA at some point in the near future.

youtube cover

LA Lakers injury updates: Anthony Davis ready for opening night; Russell Westbrook might play

[Left to right] LA Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

youtube cover

The Lakers will look to right the ship during the regular season after a disappointing preseason. The team finished with a 1-5 record and lost their final preseason game against the Kings by 47 points.

They will certainly have to play better than that to beat the Warriors on Tuesday.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda


.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button