NBA News Today: Luka Doncic becomes 10th player with 50 career triple-doubles, Zach LaVine reacts to getting benched late in the game, and more

Luka Doncic made history on Friday as he became the 10th player in NBA history to have 50 career triple-doubles. Doncic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets. He is off to an amazing start for the Dallas Mavericks, leading the league in scoring.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine struggled against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. LaVine shot poorly from the field and was benched for the final four minutes of the game. The Chicago Bulls guard reacted to head coach Billy Donovan’s decision after the game.

Here is the latest NBA news today, Nov. 19, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Tyrese Maxey suffers foot injury in win over Bucks

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers

youtube cover

ALSO READ: LeBron James uses Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay Packers as example of teams not ‘maximizing’ transcendent player’s Talent by trading Picks

Luka Doncic becomes the 10th player in NBA history with 50 triple-doubles

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

youtube cover

And Morant rolls ankle as Grizzles beat Thunder

And Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

youtube cover

ALSO READ: Story behind ‘Light the Beam’ slogan of Sacramento Kings that has become a winning cry

Zach LaVine reacts to getting benched late in the 4th quarter

Billy Donovan and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls

youtube cover

Full NBA scores for Nov. 18

Antony Davis of the LA Lakers dunks on the Detroit Pistons.

youtube cover

ALSO READ: “I was super Embarrassed to go out in public” – Dirk Nowitzki opens up on his ex-fiancée’s arrest amid the 2009 NBA Playoffs

Learn how to make a $1000 risk-free NBA bet here

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda

Edited by Juan Paolo David


.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button