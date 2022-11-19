NBA News Today: Luka Doncic becomes 10th player with 50 career triple-doubles, Zach LaVine reacts to getting benched late in the game, and more

Luka Doncic made history on Friday as he became the 10th player in NBA history to have 50 career triple-doubles. Doncic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets. He is off to an amazing start for the Dallas Mavericks, leading the league in scoring.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine struggled against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. LaVine shot poorly from the field and was benched for the final four minutes of the game. The Chicago Bulls guard reacted to head coach Billy Donovan’s decision after the game.

Here is the latest NBA news today, Nov. 19, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Tyrese Maxey suffers foot injury in win over Bucks