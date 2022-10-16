NBA News Roundup: Shaquille O’Neal blasts Draymond Green’s critics, Former Warriors star Compares Lakers to Jay-Z due to long-term success, and more

There’s been plenty of buzz around the NBA, with the new season just a few days away.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s physical altercation from a week ago remains a hot topic around NBA circles. Former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal recently commented on the situation and, contrary to popular opinion, he has sided with Green.

Meanwhile, Juan Toscano-Anderson, who won a Championship with the Golden State Warriors last season, compared the franchise to his new team, the Lakers. JTA believes the feeling about the Lakers is different than the Warriors, as the 17-time Champions have always been a successful team.

Here’s the latest NBA news as of October 16, 2022.

Shaquille O’Neal blasts Draymond Green’s critics

Shaquille O’Neal viewed the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole bust-up differently than most, who blamed Green for the situation.

O’Neal defended Green on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq.” The four-time Champion asked the Warriors veteran’s critics to “mind their own business.” They said (via Clutch Points):

“All you people Messing with Draymond [Green]: Mind your damn business. You guys who don’t know anything about competitive sports, you have no idea what you’re talking about. So just shut the hell up & be a fan… This happens all the time.”

Shaq reckons a situation like this is common in a competitive sports environment. He also stated that Warriors Coach Steve Kerr found himself in a similar situation during his stint as a player with the Chicago Bulls. Kerr was on the receiving end of a punch from Michael Jordan.

Shaquille O’Neal thinks Draymond Green had to check on Jordan Poole because he might have gotten chippy with a lucrative extension his way.

Juan Toscano-Anderson states the difference between Warriors and Lakers

Juan Toscano-Anderson has had the opportunity to represent one of the most successful modern-day NBA teams in the Golden State Warriors. He is now with a historic team in the LA Lakers.

JTA stated the difference between the two teams by referring to an interesting analogy.

He considers the Lakers to be like rapper Jay-Z due to their longevity as one of the NBA’s premier teams, similar to how the Dallas Cowboys are in the NFL. He added that the Warriors have only been at the top for the last ten years.

“The Lakers are like Jay Z. Longevity, everybody knows that Jay Z is the great, and that’s kind of like what the Lakers are. They’ve been good for so long, they are like the team in the NBA. … The Warriors are… Like, they just got good ten years ago.”

Kyrie Irving aims to never stop playing, says it’s not even a consideration

A lot has been made of Kyrie Irving’s future prospects in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets’ point guard’s absence due to his anti-vaccination stance for COVID-19 led to Criticism that he doesn’t love the game and that it wasn’t his priority.

There were rumors of Irving possibly even retiring. However, the seven-time All-Star is back for an entire season with vaccination mandates no longer applicable in New York.

During an interview with ESPN, Irving expressed his love for the game. When asked about his NBA future and how long he intends to play for, he said:

“I’m never going to stop playing [basketball]. You hear me? Get that — I am never going to stop playing. This is not even a debate. It’s not a consideration.”

It’s safe to say that Kyrie Irving seems motivated to play basketball this season and possibly for the years to come. The last three seasons haven’t gone according to plan, so he will be hoping to make the most of this season and prove he is still a reliable superstar.

It could go a long way in him signing a new deal with the Nets or enticing other possible suitors to sign him in free agency next summer.

John Wall believes he deserves a standing ovation from Wizards fans

John Wall will be back on an NBA court during the upcoming regular season after a year-long absence. The five-time All-Star will don the LA Clippers jersey this season.

Wall will also get the opportunity to play against his former team, the Washington Wizards, with fans in the arena for the first time since he left them in 2019. The last time he played against them as a Houston Rockets player, fans were still not allowed in the arena.

Wall is hoping that his first appearance in three years in front of them will be special. During an appearance on HBO’s “The Shop,” Wall said (via Legion Hoops):

“Hopefully I’ll get that big standing ovation. … My Ultimate goal was trying to bring a Championship there. Everything I gave to that city, from playing through my injuries…”

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins agree to long-term extensions with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have tied down young stars Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to long-term extensions. Poole has signed a four-year, $140 million contract, while Wiggins has signed a five-year, $143 million contract, with a player option in the final year.

The Warriors are going all-in on their hopes of remaining a contender in the long run. Their projected salary and luxury tax bill could be $483 million next season, but they seemed determined to retain their core pieces.



