NBA News Roundup: LeBron James in disbelief that Browns passed on Josh Allen, update on possible in-season tournament for 2023-24 season and more

Several NBA players watched the LA Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s season opener on Thursday. LeBron James and Draymond Green were in attendance at SoFi Stadium to witness the Bills decimate the Rams. James was surprised to learn that Bills quarterback Josh Allen could have been drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, the league is finalizing the details for the Inaugural in-season tournament expected to happen in the 2023-24 season. The league has been vocal about its desire to have a tournament for years. The NBA and NBPA will reportedly have a serious meeting in the next few months.

Here is the latest NBA news Roundup for Sept. 10, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Hall of Fame to welcome 13 new members

Manu Ginobili is a four-time Champion and a one-time Olympic gold medalist.LeBron James at the Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams game

@CuffsTheLegend Please don’t do this!! 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Josh Allen is so GOOD man!!

The Bills QB completed 83.9% of his passes, going 26-for-33 for 297 yards. They had three touchdown passes against the defending Super Bowl champions. James is a Dallas Cowboys fan but also shows support for the Browns and Rams.

Kyrie Irving, James Harden among potential free agents next summer

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

2023 NBA free agents top 20(O= player option):-Harden O-Kyrie -Dray O-Middleton O-FVV O-Wiggins-Herro restricted-Porzingis OJ Poole restr.-Myles Turner-Vuc-Bogdan O-KPJ restr. -DLo-Bojan-H Barnes-Jerami G-Horford-C Wood-Kuz O30 more:spotrac.com/spots/top-50-2…

Update on potential NBA in-season tournament

NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Current framework of NBA In Season Tournament as soon as 2023-24, per sources:- Cup games through November- 8 teams advance to single-elimination Final in December; other 22 continue with regular season- All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two Final teams

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the plans for the in-season tournament during the All-Star Weekend in February, per The Athletic.

“It makes sense to look at some other concepts we’ve talked about, like an in-season tournament,” Silver said. “In some ways, the players have been more receptive to the possibility of an in-season tournament. Because the Play-In has been a bit more successful.”

NBA salary cap and tax level rise for 2023-24 season

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban at the 2022 Summer League

The 2023-24 NBA salary cap is expected to be $134M ($10.4M higher than this upcoming season), with a projected $162M tax level, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/5wlwjG6DPr

As for the luxury tax, the league collected a total of $660 million last season. Half of the figure will go into the NBA’s revenue fund, while the other half will be evenly distributed to teams under the luxury tax.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button