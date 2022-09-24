NBA News Roundup: Austin Rivers apparently calls out Ben Simmons for lying, penalty for taking fouls announced for next season, and more

The NBA was shaken by a couple of scandals involving Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns and Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics. Ben Simmons opened up about sitting out during his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers before getting traded.

Meanwhile, the league also announced a new penalty for taking fouls in the upcoming season. The NBA has been vocal about its unhappiness with taking fouls, and they are taking action starting next season. A new rule regarding score changes will also be implemented.

Here is the latest NBA news Roundup for Sept. 24 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Andre Iguodala returning to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season

Andre Iguodala at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Austin Rivers calls out Ben Simmons after his comments about his father

Doc Rivers and Ben Simmons

Doc Rivers’ son, Austin, who will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season, chimed in on the issue via Instagram. They seemingly called out Simmons for lying, as per Fox Sports.

“Bro you actually believe this dude? If y’all only knew,” Austin Rivers wrote.

Kyle Kuzma opens up about exiting the LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma playing for the LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma says he was in a “dark place” leaving the Lakers because of the narratives surrounding his exit: “How people perceived me… it kind of hurt me a little bit.”

Kuzma’s revelation came after former Wizards guard John Wall’s Players’ Tribune essay about his mental health struggles. Wall has been a vocal mental health advocate this offseason, joining previous confessions by Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan.

The NBA announces a new penalty for taking fouls next season

An NBA referee and Draymond Green

Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III underwent successful knee surgeries

Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks.


