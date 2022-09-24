NBA News Roundup: Austin Rivers apparently calls out Ben Simmons for lying, penalty for taking fouls announced for next season, and more
The NBA was shaken by a couple of scandals involving Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns and Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics. Ben Simmons opened up about sitting out during his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers before getting traded.
Meanwhile, the league also announced a new penalty for taking fouls in the upcoming season. The NBA has been vocal about its unhappiness with taking fouls, and they are taking action starting next season. A new rule regarding score changes will also be implemented.
Here is the latest NBA news Roundup for Sept. 24 brought to you by Sportskeeda.
Andre Iguodala returning to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season
Austin Rivers calls out Ben Simmons after his comments about his father
Doc Rivers’ son, Austin, who will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season, chimed in on the issue via Instagram. They seemingly called out Simmons for lying, as per Fox Sports.
“Bro you actually believe this dude? If y’all only knew,” Austin Rivers wrote.