NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 12/4

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable

Anthony Davis (calf) — Probable

Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Questionable

Alex Caruso (ankle) — Probable

Dennis Schroder (personal) — Available

Javonte Green (knee) — Questionable

Recent NBA News

Denver Nuggets News

Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out

Jeff Green (knee) — Questionable

Peyton Watson (hamstring) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans News

Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Williamson logged a 40.0% assist rate Friday. Daniels and McCollum registered 14.3% rates. There should be more balance against the Nuggets, but Williamson could remain in a lead facilitating role as Ingram remains out.

Phoenix Suns News

Projected Lineup: Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton

Chris Paul (heel) — Out

Torrey Craig (groin) — Out

Cam Johnson (knee) — Injured

San Antonio Spurs News

Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins

Josh Richardson (ankle) — Questionable

Doug McDermott (ankle) — Doubtful

Romeo Langford (back) — Questionable

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — Injured

Jeremy Sochan (quad) — Injured

Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured

The Suns have allowed the most points in the paint per game (57.6) over their last five contests. Bates-Diop (67.9%), Collins (56.1%), and Jones (54.5%) score greater than 50% of their points in the paint.

Boston Celtics News

Projected Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Luke Kornet (knee) — Not on injury report

Robert Williams (knee) — Injured

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured

White posted 17.7% usage and a 21.2% assist rate in the two games Smart missed earlier in the season. Tatum’s elevated 31.3% assist rate led the Celtics’ starters during those games.

Brooklyn Nets News

Projected Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Edmond Sumner (glute) — Out

Ben Simmons (knee) — Injured

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) — Injured

Memphis Grizzlies News

Projected Lineup: And Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Jake LaRavia (foot) — Doubtful

Desmond Bane (toe) — Injured

Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

Brandon Clarke started and registered 13.7% usage and a 23.3% defensive rebounding rate in 30.7 minutes in the one game Adams missed this season.

Detroit Pistons News

Projected Lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Projected Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Mamadi Diakite, Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen (back) — Out

Dean Wade (shoulder) — Injured

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Mitchell (26.3%) and Garland (22.9%) have recorded decreased usage with Caris LeVert averaging 28.9 minutes in the last three games.

New York Knicks News

Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Los Angeles Lakers News

Projected Lineup: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis

Listed “Probable” or “Questionable” before playing:

LeBron: 15-for-20 AD: 19-for-21

Davis (33.1%) and Russell Westbrook (28.1%) led the team in usage during James’ recent five-game absence. Westbrook’s 45.5% assist rate led the Lakers by over 25.0%.

Washington Wizards News

Projected Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Chicago Bulls News

Projected Lineup: Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured

Sacramento Kings News

Projected Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Fox posted 23.1% usage in the last three games after logging 28.3% in his first 17 games. Malik Monk (29.3%) and Murray (25.5%) led the Kings in usage during the last three matches.

Indiana Pacers News

Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured

Chris Duarte (ankle) — Injured

Nembhard led the Pacers with a 37.0% assist rate as he took on a more significant facilitating role Friday. They could split those responsibilities with TJ McConnell if Haliburton is ruled out.

Portland Trail Blazers News

Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Justise Winslow, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Damian Lillard (calf) — Targeting return

Josh Hart (ankle) — TBD

Drew Eubanks (hip) — TBD

John Butler (illness) — TBD

Keon Johnson (hip) — Injured

Nassir Little (hip) — Injured

Gary Payton II (core) — Injured

If Lillard Returns as planned, Simons, Grant, and Nurkic’s Offensive roles should diminish.