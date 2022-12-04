NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 12/4
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable
Anthony Davis (calf) — Probable
Damian Lillard (calf) — Targeting return
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Questionable
Mikal Bridges (knee) — Probable
Marcus Smart (hip) — Questionable
Steven Adams (hip) — Questionable
Josh Hart (ankle) — TBD
Kevin Huerter (ankle) — Plans to play
Alex Caruso (ankle) — Probable
Dennis Schroder (personal) — Available
Javonte Green (knee) — Questionable
Recent NBA News
Denver Nuggets News
Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out
Jeff Green (knee) — Questionable
Peyton Watson (hamstring) — Questionable
New Orleans Pelicans News
Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
Williamson logged a 40.0% assist rate Friday. Daniels and McCollum registered 14.3% rates. There should be more balance against the Nuggets, but Williamson could remain in a lead facilitating role as Ingram remains out.
Phoenix Suns News
Projected Lineup: Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton
Chris Paul (heel) — Out
Mikal Bridges (knee) — Probable
Torrey Craig (groin) — Out
Cam Johnson (knee) — Injured
San Antonio Spurs News
Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins
Josh Richardson (ankle) — Questionable
Doug McDermott (ankle) — Doubtful
Romeo Langford (back) — Questionable
Jakob Poeltl (knee) — Injured
Jeremy Sochan (quad) — Injured
Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured
The Suns have allowed the most points in the paint per game (57.6) over their last five contests. Bates-Diop (67.9%), Collins (56.1%), and Jones (54.5%) score greater than 50% of their points in the paint.
Boston Celtics News
Projected Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
Marcus Smart (hip) — Questionable
Luke Kornet (knee) — Not on injury report
Robert Williams (knee) — Injured
Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured
White posted 17.7% usage and a 21.2% assist rate in the two games Smart missed earlier in the season. Tatum’s elevated 31.3% assist rate led the Celtics’ starters during those games.
Brooklyn Nets News
Projected Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Edmond Sumner (glute) — Out
Ben Simmons (knee) — Injured
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) — Injured
Memphis Grizzlies News
Projected Lineup: And Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
Steven Adams (hip) — Questionable
Jake LaRavia (foot) — Doubtful
Desmond Bane (toe) — Injured
Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
Brandon Clarke started and registered 13.7% usage and a 23.3% defensive rebounding rate in 30.7 minutes in the one game Adams missed this season.
Detroit Pistons News
Projected Lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Projected Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Mamadi Diakite, Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen (back) — Out
Dean Wade (shoulder) — Injured
Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured
Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured
Mitchell (26.3%) and Garland (22.9%) have recorded decreased usage with Caris LeVert averaging 28.9 minutes in the last three games.
New York Knicks News
Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Los Angeles Lakers News
Projected Lineup: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis
LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable
Anthony Davis (calf) — Probable
Dennis Schroder (personal) — Available
Listed “Probable” or “Questionable” before playing:
LeBron: 15-for-20 AD: 19-for-21
Davis (33.1%) and Russell Westbrook (28.1%) led the team in usage during James’ recent five-game absence. Westbrook’s 45.5% assist rate led the Lakers by over 25.0%.
Washington Wizards News
Projected Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
Chicago Bulls News
Projected Lineup: Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic
Alex Caruso (ankle) — Probable
Javonte Green (knee) — Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured
Sacramento Kings News
Projected Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
Fox posted 23.1% usage in the last three games after logging 28.3% in his first 17 games. Malik Monk (29.3%) and Murray (25.5%) led the Kings in usage during the last three matches.
Indiana Pacers News
Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured
Chris Duarte (ankle) — Injured
Nembhard led the Pacers with a 37.0% assist rate as he took on a more significant facilitating role Friday. They could split those responsibilities with TJ McConnell if Haliburton is ruled out.
Portland Trail Blazers News
Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Justise Winslow, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic
Damian Lillard (calf) — Targeting return
Josh Hart (ankle) — TBD
Drew Eubanks (hip) — TBD
John Butler (illness) — TBD
Keon Johnson (hip) — Injured
Nassir Little (hip) — Injured
Gary Payton II (core) — Injured
If Lillard Returns as planned, Simons, Grant, and Nurkic’s Offensive roles should diminish.
