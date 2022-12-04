NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 12/4

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

  • LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable

  • Anthony Davis (calf) — Probable

  • Damian Lillard (calf) — Targeting return

  • Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Questionable

  • Mikal Bridges (knee) — Probable

  • Marcus Smart (hip) — Questionable

  • Steven Adams (hip) — Questionable

  • Josh Hart (ankle) — TBD

  • Kevin Huerter (ankle) — Plans to play

  • Alex Caruso (ankle) — Probable

  • Dennis Schroder (personal) — Available

  • Javonte Green (knee) — Questionable

Recent NBA News

Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.

Denver Nuggets News

Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

  • Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out

  • Jeff Green (knee) — Questionable

  • Peyton Watson (hamstring) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans News

Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Williamson logged a 40.0% assist rate Friday. Daniels and McCollum registered 14.3% rates. There should be more balance against the Nuggets, but Williamson could remain in a lead facilitating role as Ingram remains out.

Phoenix Suns News

Projected Lineup: Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton

  • Chris Paul (heel) — Out

  • Mikal Bridges (knee) — Probable

  • Torrey Craig (groin) — Out

  • Cam Johnson (knee) — Injured

San Antonio Spurs News

Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins

  • Josh Richardson (ankle) — Questionable

  • Doug McDermott (ankle) — Doubtful

  • Romeo Langford (back) — Questionable

  • Jakob Poeltl (knee) — Injured

  • Jeremy Sochan (quad) — Injured

  • Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured

The Suns have allowed the most points in the paint per game (57.6) over their last five contests. Bates-Diop (67.9%), Collins (56.1%), and Jones (54.5%) score greater than 50% of their points in the paint.

Boston Celtics News

Projected Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

  • Marcus Smart (hip) — Questionable

  • Luke Kornet (knee) — Not on injury report

  • Robert Williams (knee) — Injured

  • Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured

White posted 17.7% usage and a 21.2% assist rate in the two games Smart missed earlier in the season. Tatum’s elevated 31.3% assist rate led the Celtics’ starters during those games.

Brooklyn Nets News

Projected Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

  • Edmond Sumner (glute) — Out

  • Ben Simmons (knee) — Injured

  • Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) — Injured

Memphis Grizzlies News

Projected Lineup: And Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

  • Steven Adams (hip) — Questionable

  • Jake LaRavia (foot) — Doubtful

  • Desmond Bane (toe) — Injured

  • Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured

  • Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

Brandon Clarke started and registered 13.7% usage and a 23.3% defensive rebounding rate in 30.7 minutes in the one game Adams missed this season.

Detroit Pistons News

Projected Lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Projected Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Mamadi Diakite, Evan Mobley

  • Jarrett Allen (back) — Out

  • Dean Wade (shoulder) — Injured

  • Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured

  • Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Mitchell (26.3%) and Garland (22.9%) have recorded decreased usage with Caris LeVert averaging 28.9 minutes in the last three games.

New York Knicks News

Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Los Angeles Lakers News

Projected Lineup: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis

  • LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable

  • Anthony Davis (calf) — Probable

  • Dennis Schroder (personal) — Available

Listed “Probable” or “Questionable” before playing:

LeBron: 15-for-20 AD: 19-for-21

Davis (33.1%) and Russell Westbrook (28.1%) led the team in usage during James’ recent five-game absence. Westbrook’s 45.5% assist rate led the Lakers by over 25.0%.

Washington Wizards News

Projected Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Chicago Bulls News

Projected Lineup: Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

  • Alex Caruso (ankle) — Probable

  • Javonte Green (knee) — Questionable

  • Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured

Sacramento Kings News

Projected Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Fox posted 23.1% usage in the last three games after logging 28.3% in his first 17 games. Malik Monk (29.3%) and Murray (25.5%) led the Kings in usage during the last three matches.

Indiana Pacers News

Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

  • Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Questionable

  • Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured

  • Chris Duarte (ankle) — Injured

Nembhard led the Pacers with a 37.0% assist rate as he took on a more significant facilitating role Friday. They could split those responsibilities with TJ McConnell if Haliburton is ruled out.

Portland Trail Blazers News

Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Justise Winslow, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

  • Damian Lillard (calf) — Targeting return

  • Josh Hart (ankle) — TBD

  • Drew Eubanks (hip) — TBD

  • John Butler (illness) — TBD

  • Keon Johnson (hip) — Injured

  • Nassir Little (hip) — Injured

  • Gary Payton II (core) — Injured

If Lillard Returns as planned, Simons, Grant, and Nurkic’s Offensive roles should diminish.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button