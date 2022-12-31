NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 12/31

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

Luka Doncic (ankle) — Probable

Jimmy Butler (injury management) — TBD

Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable

Jalen Brunson (hip) — Questionable

Rudy Gobert (illness) — TBD

Zach LaVine (injury management) — Expects to play

Tyrese Maxey (injury management) — TBD

Evan Mobley (ankle) — Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee) — Doubtful

Ben Simmons (illness) — Probable

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) — Questionable

Victor Oladipo (injury management) — TBD

Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) — TBD

Herb Jones (conditioning) — TBD

Recent NBA News

Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.

Los Angeles Clippers News

Projected Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) — Questionable

Nic Batum (ankle) — Questionable

Jason Preston (G League) — Out

Brandon Boston (G League) — Out

Indiana Pacers News

Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

The Pacers have generated the fourth-highest amount of their offense from three (39.6%) in December. Conversely, the Clippers have limited opponents to making the fewest Threes per game (10.3) this month.

Brooklyn Nets News

Projected Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Ben Simmons (illness) — Probable

Joe Harris (knee) — Out

Edmond Sumner (thumb) — Probable

Charlotte Hornets News

Projected Lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Kelly Oubre (hand) — Out

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) — Questionable

Cody Martin (knee) — Injured

Jalen McDaniels and JT Thor should again absorb most of Oubre’s minutes, and McDaniels’ usage is 9.3% lower than Oubre’s 26.0% rate. Minutes for the starters could be staggered to enable them to shoulder more of the offense.

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Projected Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable

Evan Mobley (ankle) — Questionable

Cedi Osman (back) — Questionable

Robin Lopez (illness) — Probable

Mamadi Diakite (G League) — Available

Dean Wade (shoulder) — Injured

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Mitchell has logged a +3.5% usage differential and a +9.7% assist rate differential with Garland off the floor this season. Caris LeVert has registered a +2.3% usage differential and a +3.6% assist rate differential when sharing the floor with Mitchell while Garland is off the court.

Chicago Bulls News

Projected Lineup: Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Zach LaVine (injury management) — Expects to play

Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) — TBD

Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured

The Cavs have allowed opponents to make the most Threes per 100 possessions (17.7) and shoot 53.9% from three during their past four games. LaVine (7.5) and Vucevic (4.6) have attempted the most Threes per game on the Bulls.

New York Knicks News

Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Jalen Brunson (hip) — Questionable

RJ Barrett (finger) — Injured

Obi Toppin (knee) — Injured

Grimes (+7.8%), Quickley (+4.6%), and Randle (+2.0%) have posted positive usage differentials with Brunson and Barrett sidelined for most of the past two games. Similarly, Quickley (+15.8%) and Randle (+5.0%) have recorded positive assist rate differentials.

Houston Rockets News

Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Dallas Mavericks News

Projected Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood

Luka Doncic (ankle) — Probable

Reggie Bullock (illness) — Not on injury report

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) — Injured

Josh Green (elbow) — Injured

Maxi Kleber (hamstring) — Injured

The Mavs have a 9-3 record and have scored the third-most points per 100 possessions (121.3) against teams ranked in the bottom ten of defensive rating. The Spurs have allowed the most points per 100 possessions (119.9) this season.

San Antonio Spurs News

Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Langford scored a career-high 23 points on 23.9% usage and 11-for-16 shooting in 28.2 minutes while starting for Vassell on Thursday. Johnson led the Spurs with 32.9% usage.

New Orleans Pelicans News

Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Herb Jones (conditioning) — TBD

Larry Nance Jr. (neck) — TBD

Brandon Ingram (toe) — Injured

Williamson played against the Grizzlies once this season, scoring 14 points on six-for-12 shooting in Jaren Jackson Jr.’s first game back. They could again struggle against a Memphis team that has allowed the second-fewest points in the paint per game (43.8) since that point.

Memphis Grizzlies News

Projected Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Santi Aldama (ankle) — Questionable

David Roddy (G League) — Available

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

Bane’s minutes have escalated since returning from a sprained toe four games ago, and he could be ready to clear the 30-minute threshold. However, Bane has still been finding his footing offensively: his usage (22.3%), assist rate (8.8%), and 36.3 eFG% from the last four contests are well below his season-long stats.

Detroit Pistons News

Projected Lineup: Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Killian Hayes (suspension) — Out

Isaiah Livers (shoulder) — Injured

Cade Cunningham (shin) — Injured

Burks (40.0%), Bogdanovic (33.3%), and Ivey (31.6%) recorded heightened assist rates in Hayes’ absence Friday. Bey, Kevin Knox, and Cory Joseph absorbed much of Hayes’ time due to Ivey getting the nod at point guard.

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert (illness) — TBD

Jordan McLaughlin (calf) — Injured

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) — Injured

Taurean Prince (shoulder) — Injured

The Pistons have a 1-7 record on zero days of rest this season. Naz Reid scored 16 points on 26.9% usage and grabbed seven rebounds in 29.8 minutes while starting for Gobert on Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers News

Projected Lineup: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Oklahoma City’s defensive options for Embiid include a 6’9” rookie, two players who have logged a majority of their time at forward, and Mike Muscala. The Thunder have allowed the second-most points in the paint per game (56.8) and recorded the fifth-worst defensive rebounding rate (66.9%) in their past five contests.

Oklahoma City Thunder News

Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Mike Muscala

Alexey Pokusevsky (leg) — Injured

Ousmane Dieng (wrist) — Injured

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) — Injured

Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured

Tre Mann has returned from a stint in the G League for the past three games. He played a sizable sixth-man role for the last two matches, averaging 17.0 points on 26.0% usage and a 50.0 eFG% in 25.5 minutes per game.

Miami Heat News

Projected Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler (injury management) — TBD

Victor Oladipo (injury management) — TBD

Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) — TBD

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — TBD

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured

Oladipo (+3.5%) and Adebayo have posted the highest usage differentials on the Heat in games Butler has missed this season. Herro (+4.7%) and Adebayo (+4.0) have logged the highest assist rate differentials on the team with Butler sidelined.

Utah Jazz News

Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Markkanen has averaged 31.2 points in Utah’s last five games. His 27.2% usage has been 3.5% higher than his season-long rate, and he has logged a 67.3 eFG% in that time. He could continue to succeed against a Heat defense that has allowed opponents to make the fourth-most Threes per game (13.4) this season.