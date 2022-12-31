NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 12/31
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
-
Luka Doncic (ankle) — Probable
-
Jimmy Butler (injury management) — TBD
-
Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable
-
Jalen Brunson (hip) — Questionable
-
Rudy Gobert (illness) — TBD
-
Zach LaVine (injury management) — Expects to play
-
Tyrese Maxey (injury management) — TBD
-
Evan Mobley (ankle) — Questionable
-
Devin Vassell (knee) — Doubtful
-
Ben Simmons (illness) — Probable
-
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) — Questionable
-
Victor Oladipo (injury management) — TBD
-
Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) — TBD
-
Herb Jones (conditioning) — TBD
Recent NBA News
Los Angeles Clippers News
Projected Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
-
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) — Questionable
-
Nic Batum (ankle) — Questionable
-
Jason Preston (G League) — Out
-
Brandon Boston (G League) — Out
Indiana Pacers News
Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
The Pacers have generated the fourth-highest amount of their offense from three (39.6%) in December. Conversely, the Clippers have limited opponents to making the fewest Threes per game (10.3) this month.
Brooklyn Nets News
Projected Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
-
Ben Simmons (illness) — Probable
-
Joe Harris (knee) — Out
-
Edmond Sumner (thumb) — Probable
Charlotte Hornets News
Projected Lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
-
Kelly Oubre (hand) — Out
-
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) — Questionable
-
Cody Martin (knee) — Injured
Jalen McDaniels and JT Thor should again absorb most of Oubre’s minutes, and McDaniels’ usage is 9.3% lower than Oubre’s 26.0% rate. Minutes for the starters could be staggered to enable them to shoulder more of the offense.
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Projected Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
-
Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable
-
Evan Mobley (ankle) — Questionable
-
Cedi Osman (back) — Questionable
-
Robin Lopez (illness) — Probable
-
Mamadi Diakite (G League) — Available
-
Dean Wade (shoulder) — Injured
-
Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured
-
Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured
Mitchell has logged a +3.5% usage differential and a +9.7% assist rate differential with Garland off the floor this season. Caris LeVert has registered a +2.3% usage differential and a +3.6% assist rate differential when sharing the floor with Mitchell while Garland is off the court.
Chicago Bulls News
Projected Lineup: Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
-
Zach LaVine (injury management) — Expects to play
-
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) — TBD
-
Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured
The Cavs have allowed opponents to make the most Threes per 100 possessions (17.7) and shoot 53.9% from three during their past four games. LaVine (7.5) and Vucevic (4.6) have attempted the most Threes per game on the Bulls.
New York Knicks News
Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
-
Jalen Brunson (hip) — Questionable
-
RJ Barrett (finger) — Injured
-
Obi Toppin (knee) — Injured
Grimes (+7.8%), Quickley (+4.6%), and Randle (+2.0%) have posted positive usage differentials with Brunson and Barrett sidelined for most of the past two games. Similarly, Quickley (+15.8%) and Randle (+5.0%) have recorded positive assist rate differentials.
Houston Rockets News
Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Dallas Mavericks News
Projected Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood
-
Luka Doncic (ankle) — Probable
-
Reggie Bullock (illness) — Not on injury report
-
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) — Injured
-
Josh Green (elbow) — Injured
-
Maxi Kleber (hamstring) — Injured
The Mavs have a 9-3 record and have scored the third-most points per 100 possessions (121.3) against teams ranked in the bottom ten of defensive rating. The Spurs have allowed the most points per 100 possessions (119.9) this season.
San Antonio Spurs News
Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl
Langford scored a career-high 23 points on 23.9% usage and 11-for-16 shooting in 28.2 minutes while starting for Vassell on Thursday. Johnson led the Spurs with 32.9% usage.
New Orleans Pelicans News
Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
-
Herb Jones (conditioning) — TBD
-
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) — TBD
-
Brandon Ingram (toe) — Injured
Williamson played against the Grizzlies once this season, scoring 14 points on six-for-12 shooting in Jaren Jackson Jr.’s first game back. They could again struggle against a Memphis team that has allowed the second-fewest points in the paint per game (43.8) since that point.
Memphis Grizzlies News
Projected Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
-
Santi Aldama (ankle) — Questionable
-
David Roddy (G League) — Available
-
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
Bane’s minutes have escalated since returning from a sprained toe four games ago, and he could be ready to clear the 30-minute threshold. However, Bane has still been finding his footing offensively: his usage (22.3%), assist rate (8.8%), and 36.3 eFG% from the last four contests are well below his season-long stats.
Detroit Pistons News
Projected Lineup: Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
-
Killian Hayes (suspension) — Out
-
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) — Injured
-
Cade Cunningham (shin) — Injured
Burks (40.0%), Bogdanovic (33.3%), and Ivey (31.6%) recorded heightened assist rates in Hayes’ absence Friday. Bey, Kevin Knox, and Cory Joseph absorbed much of Hayes’ time due to Ivey getting the nod at point guard.
Minnesota Timberwolves News
Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert
-
Rudy Gobert (illness) — TBD
-
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) — Injured
-
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) — Injured
-
Taurean Prince (shoulder) — Injured
The Pistons have a 1-7 record on zero days of rest this season. Naz Reid scored 16 points on 26.9% usage and grabbed seven rebounds in 29.8 minutes while starting for Gobert on Friday.
Philadelphia 76ers News
Projected Lineup: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
Oklahoma City’s defensive options for Embiid include a 6’9” rookie, two players who have logged a majority of their time at forward, and Mike Muscala. The Thunder have allowed the second-most points in the paint per game (56.8) and recorded the fifth-worst defensive rebounding rate (66.9%) in their past five contests.
Oklahoma City Thunder News
Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Mike Muscala
-
Alexey Pokusevsky (leg) — Injured
-
Ousmane Dieng (wrist) — Injured
-
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) — Injured
-
Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured
Tre Mann has returned from a stint in the G League for the past three games. He played a sizable sixth-man role for the last two matches, averaging 17.0 points on 26.0% usage and a 50.0 eFG% in 25.5 minutes per game.
Miami Heat News
Projected Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
-
Jimmy Butler (injury management) — TBD
-
Victor Oladipo (injury management) — TBD
-
Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) — TBD
-
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — TBD
-
Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured
Oladipo (+3.5%) and Adebayo have posted the highest usage differentials on the Heat in games Butler has missed this season. Herro (+4.7%) and Adebayo (+4.0) have logged the highest assist rate differentials on the team with Butler sidelined.
Utah Jazz News
Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
Markkanen has averaged 31.2 points in Utah’s last five games. His 27.2% usage has been 3.5% higher than his season-long rate, and he has logged a 67.3 eFG% in that time. He could continue to succeed against a Heat defense that has allowed opponents to make the fourth-most Threes per game (13.4) this season.
