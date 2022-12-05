NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 12/2

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Washington Wizards News

Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

The Wizards’ offense has become increasingly reliant on Beal, Kuzma, and Porzingis in the wake of Hachimura’s injury. All three players have averaged over 25.0 points in the last five games, and Morris’ 9.0 points per game rank fourth on the team.

Charlotte Hornets News

Confirmed Lineup: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier (illness) — Not on injury report

LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Injured

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — Injured

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) — Injured

Cody Martin (knee) — Injured

Denver Nuggets News

Confirmed Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray (quad) — Available

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out

Jeff Green (knee) — Out

Atlanta Hawks News

Confirmed Lineup: Dejounte Murray, Jarrett Culver, AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela

Trae Young (shoulder) — Out

Clint Capela (foot) — Available

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) — In

Jalen Johnson (ankle) — Available

Justin Holiday (health protocols) — Out

Frank Kaminsky (foot) — Available

Trent Forrest (concussion evaluation) — Out

John Collins (ankle) — Injured

De’Andre Hunter (hip) — Injured

Young and Murray should shoulder more of the offense due to Collins and Hunter’s injuries. Hunter (19.8%) and Collins (15.8%) respectively rank third and fifth on the team in usage.

Miami Heat News

Confirmed Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler (knee) — In

Tyler Lord (ankle) — In

Max Strus (shoulder) — Available

Gabe Vincent (knee) — Available

Duncan Robinson (ankle) — Available

Haywood Highsmith (ankle) — Available

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Available

Nikola Jovic (foot) — Available

Victor Oladipo (knee) — Injured

Omar Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured

Refresher of what Offensive roles looked when the Heat had most of their lineup together for the first 11 games: Herro (25.7%), Butler (23.5%), and Adebayo (22.9%) led the team in usage. Butler (25.0%) and Lowry (24.5%) were the only starters who recorded assist rates greater than 16.0%.

Boston Celtics News

Confirmed Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Tatum scored 49 points against the Heat on Wednesday, largely because he shot eight-for-12 from three. Brown led the Celtics with a 43.5% usage rate.

Toronto Raptors News

Confirmed Lineup: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko

Otto Porter (foot) — Out

Chris Boucher (arm) — Not on injury report

Precious Achiuwa (ankle) — Injured

Brooklyn Nets News

Confirmed Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

TJ Warren (foot) — Not on injury report

Ben Simmons (knee) — Injured

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) — Injured

Claxton has averaged 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks in two games against the Raptors this season.

Orlando Magic News

Confirmed Lineup: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Jalen Suggs (ankle) — Out

Mo Bamba (back) — Out

Gary Harris (hamstring) — Out

Chuma Okeke (knee) — Out

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) — Injured

Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen (back) — Out

Kevin Love (thumb) — In

Lamar Stevens (illness) — In

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Mobley has registered a 19.6% rebounding rate with Allen out for the last three games. The Magic have logged the third-worst rebounding rate (44.8%) in the previous two games while starting Bol Bol and Paolo Banchero in the frontcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers News

Confirmed Lineup: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis

LeBron James (adductor) — Available

Anthony Davis (calf) — Available

Lonnie Walker (foot) — Available

Dennis Schroder (personal) — Out

Troy Brown Jr. (foot) — Available

Listed “Probable” or “Questionable” before playing:

LeBron: 14-for-19 AD: 18-for-20

Davis has recorded a 30.4% defensive rebounding rate in his last seven games after logging a 21.7% rate in his first 11 games.

Milwaukee Bucks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Chris Middleton (wrist) — In

Marjon Beauchamp (illness) — Out

Serge Ibaka (illness) — Out

Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured

Middleton likely faces a minute restriction as his activity is ramped up over the next several games. Antetokounmpo and Holiday’s usage rates should decline as they share the floor with Middleton.

Philadelphia 76ers News

Confirmed Lineup: Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Tobias Harris (illness) — Available

Tyrese Maxey (foot) — Injured

James Harden (foot) — Injured

Embiid averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4% in his last two games against Steven Adams.

Memphis Grizzlies News

Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Jake LaRavia (foot) — Out

Desmond Bane (toe) — Injured

Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

New Orleans Pelicans News

Confirmed Lineup: CJ McCollum, Troy Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Brandon Ingram (toe) — Out

CJ McCollum (conditioning) — In

Herb Jones (ankle) — Out

Naji Marshall (conditioning) — Available

McCollum’s expected return should reduce Williamson and Dyson Daniels’ facilitating roles. Marshall and McCollum could both have their minutes restricted after remaining out for Wednesday’s game for conditioning purposes.

San Antonio Spurs News

Confirmed Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins

Josh Richardson (ankle) — Out

Doug McDermott (ankle) — Out

Charles Bassey (G-League) — Out

Romeo Langford (back) — Available

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — Injured

Jeremy Sochan (quad) — Injured

Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured

The Spurs rank 28th in points off turnovers allowed per game (21.3) and points in the paint allowed per game (54.5). The Pelicans rank fifth in the league in both points off turnovers per game (19.6) and points in the paint per game (55.3).

Houston Rockets News

Confirmed Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Phoenix Suns News

Confirmed Lineup: Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton

Chris Paul (heel) — Out

Torrey Craig (groin) — Out

Cam Johnson (knee) — Injured

The Suns are 8-0 against the Rockets in the last three seasons. They have won by an average of 11.0 points per game.

Indiana Pacers News

Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Available

Jalen Smith (face) — Not on injury report

Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured

Chris Duarte (ankle) — Injured

TJ McConnell would likely start if Haliburton is ruled out against the Jazz, but his usage is 6.7% lower than Haliburton’s 23.1% rate. McConnell’s assist rate is also 14.1% lower than Haliburton’s 51.3% clip.

Utah Jazz News

Confirmed Lineup: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Chicago Bulls News

Confirmed Lineup: Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

Golden State Warriors News

Confirmed Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Opponents are shooting the league’s second-best three-point percentage (37.9) against the Bulls this season. The Warriors are scoring the second-highest percentage of their points (41.2) from three in the league.