NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 12/2
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
-
LeBron James (adductor) — Available
-
Anthony Davis (calf) — Available
-
Trae Young (shoulder) — Out
-
Chris Middleton (wrist) — Available
-
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Available
-
Jimmy Butler (knee) — In
-
CJ McCollum (conditioning) — In
-
Tyler Lord (ankle) — In
-
Jamal Murray (quad) — Available
-
Tobias Harris (illness) — Available
-
Clint Capela (foot) — Available
-
Max Strus (shoulder) — Available
-
Mo Bamba (back) — Out
-
Lonnie Walker (foot) — Available
-
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) — In
-
Dennis Schroder (personal) — Out
-
Lamar Stevens (illness) — In
-
Naji Marshall (conditioning) — Available
-
Torrey Craig (groin) — Out
-
Troy Brown Jr. (foot) — Available
-
Jalen Johnson (ankle) — Available
Recent NBA News
Washington Wizards News
Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
The Wizards’ offense has become increasingly reliant on Beal, Kuzma, and Porzingis in the wake of Hachimura’s injury. All three players have averaged over 25.0 points in the last five games, and Morris’ 9.0 points per game rank fourth on the team.
Charlotte Hornets News
Confirmed Lineup: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
-
Terry Rozier (illness) — Not on injury report
-
LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Injured
-
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — Injured
-
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) — Injured
-
Cody Martin (knee) — Injured
Denver Nuggets News
Confirmed Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
-
Jamal Murray (quad) — Available
-
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out
-
Jeff Green (knee) — Out
Atlanta Hawks News
Confirmed Lineup: Dejounte Murray, Jarrett Culver, AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela
-
Trae Young (shoulder) — Out
-
Clint Capela (foot) — Available
-
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) — In
-
Jalen Johnson (ankle) — Available
-
Justin Holiday (health protocols) — Out
-
Frank Kaminsky (foot) — Available
-
Trent Forrest (concussion evaluation) — Out
-
John Collins (ankle) — Injured
-
De’Andre Hunter (hip) — Injured
Young and Murray should shoulder more of the offense due to Collins and Hunter’s injuries. Hunter (19.8%) and Collins (15.8%) respectively rank third and fifth on the team in usage.
Miami Heat News
Confirmed Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
-
Jimmy Butler (knee) — In
-
Tyler Lord (ankle) — In
-
Max Strus (shoulder) — Available
-
Gabe Vincent (knee) — Available
-
Duncan Robinson (ankle) — Available
-
Haywood Highsmith (ankle) — Available
-
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Available
-
Nikola Jovic (foot) — Available
-
Victor Oladipo (knee) — Injured
-
Omar Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured
Refresher of what Offensive roles looked when the Heat had most of their lineup together for the first 11 games: Herro (25.7%), Butler (23.5%), and Adebayo (22.9%) led the team in usage. Butler (25.0%) and Lowry (24.5%) were the only starters who recorded assist rates greater than 16.0%.
Boston Celtics News
Confirmed Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
Tatum scored 49 points against the Heat on Wednesday, largely because he shot eight-for-12 from three. Brown led the Celtics with a 43.5% usage rate.
Toronto Raptors News
Confirmed Lineup: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko
-
Otto Porter (foot) — Out
-
Chris Boucher (arm) — Not on injury report
-
Precious Achiuwa (ankle) — Injured
Brooklyn Nets News
Confirmed Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
-
TJ Warren (foot) — Not on injury report
-
Ben Simmons (knee) — Injured
-
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) — Injured
Claxton has averaged 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks in two games against the Raptors this season.
Orlando Magic News
Confirmed Lineup: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
-
Jalen Suggs (ankle) — Out
-
Mo Bamba (back) — Out
-
Gary Harris (hamstring) — Out
-
Chuma Okeke (knee) — Out
-
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) — Injured
-
Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley
-
Jarrett Allen (back) — Out
-
Kevin Love (thumb) — In
-
Lamar Stevens (illness) — In
-
Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured
-
Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured
Mobley has registered a 19.6% rebounding rate with Allen out for the last three games. The Magic have logged the third-worst rebounding rate (44.8%) in the previous two games while starting Bol Bol and Paolo Banchero in the frontcourt.
Los Angeles Lakers News
Confirmed Lineup: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis
-
LeBron James (adductor) — Available
-
Anthony Davis (calf) — Available
-
Lonnie Walker (foot) — Available
-
Dennis Schroder (personal) — Out
-
Troy Brown Jr. (foot) — Available
Listed “Probable” or “Questionable” before playing:
LeBron: 14-for-19 AD: 18-for-20
Davis has recorded a 30.4% defensive rebounding rate in his last seven games after logging a 21.7% rate in his first 11 games.
Milwaukee Bucks News
Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
-
Chris Middleton (wrist) — In
-
Marjon Beauchamp (illness) — Out
-
Serge Ibaka (illness) — Out
-
Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured
Middleton likely faces a minute restriction as his activity is ramped up over the next several games. Antetokounmpo and Holiday’s usage rates should decline as they share the floor with Middleton.
Philadelphia 76ers News
Confirmed Lineup: Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
-
Tobias Harris (illness) — Available
-
Tyrese Maxey (foot) — Injured
-
James Harden (foot) — Injured
Embiid averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4% in his last two games against Steven Adams.
Memphis Grizzlies News
Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
-
Jake LaRavia (foot) — Out
-
Desmond Bane (toe) — Injured
-
Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured
-
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
New Orleans Pelicans News
Confirmed Lineup: CJ McCollum, Troy Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
-
Brandon Ingram (toe) — Out
-
CJ McCollum (conditioning) — In
-
Herb Jones (ankle) — Out
-
Naji Marshall (conditioning) — Available
McCollum’s expected return should reduce Williamson and Dyson Daniels’ facilitating roles. Marshall and McCollum could both have their minutes restricted after remaining out for Wednesday’s game for conditioning purposes.
San Antonio Spurs News
Confirmed Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins
-
Josh Richardson (ankle) — Out
-
Doug McDermott (ankle) — Out
-
Charles Bassey (G-League) — Out
-
Romeo Langford (back) — Available
-
Jakob Poeltl (knee) — Injured
-
Jeremy Sochan (quad) — Injured
-
Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured
The Spurs rank 28th in points off turnovers allowed per game (21.3) and points in the paint allowed per game (54.5). The Pelicans rank fifth in the league in both points off turnovers per game (19.6) and points in the paint per game (55.3).
Houston Rockets News
Confirmed Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Phoenix Suns News
Confirmed Lineup: Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton
-
Chris Paul (heel) — Out
-
Torrey Craig (groin) — Out
-
Cam Johnson (knee) — Injured
The Suns are 8-0 against the Rockets in the last three seasons. They have won by an average of 11.0 points per game.
Indiana Pacers News
Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
-
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) — Available
-
Jalen Smith (face) — Not on injury report
-
Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured
-
Chris Duarte (ankle) — Injured
TJ McConnell would likely start if Haliburton is ruled out against the Jazz, but his usage is 6.7% lower than Haliburton’s 23.1% rate. McConnell’s assist rate is also 14.1% lower than Haliburton’s 51.3% clip.
Utah Jazz News
Confirmed Lineup: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
Chicago Bulls News
Confirmed Lineup: Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic
Golden State Warriors News
Confirmed Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Opponents are shooting the league’s second-best three-point percentage (37.9) against the Bulls this season. The Warriors are scoring the second-highest percentage of their points (41.2) from three in the league.
