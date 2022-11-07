NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/6

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — In

Darius Garland (knee) — In

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Out

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Caris LeVert, Raul Neto, and Cedi Osman all received expanded on-ball roles with the starting guards out Friday. Jarrett Allen’s 29.6% usage led the team and Kevin Love recorded a 50.0% assist rate as more offense ran through the centers as well.

Los Angeles Lakers News

Confirmed Lineup: LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis

LeBron James (foot) — In

Wenyen Gabriel (illness) — Available

Anthony Davis (back) — In

Patrick Beverley (illness) — Out

Dennis Schroder (thumb) — Injured

Thomas Bryant (thumb) — Injured

On injury report before playing:

LeBron: 8-for-8 AD: 7-for-8

The Lakers draw a challenging matchup against a Cavaliers team that ranks first in net rating despite Darius Garland being Mostly unavailable this season.

Chicago Bulls News

Confirmed Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Derrick Jones Jr. (thumb) — Available

Zach LaVine (injury management) — Out

Coby White (quad) — Out

Marko Simonovic (G-League) — Out

Andre Drummond (shoulder) — Injured

Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured

DeRozan (32.0%) and Vucevic (24.1%) have received expanded usage in games LaVine has missed this season. Goran Dragic has taken on 24.6% usage with White out for the last three games and his shot creation would be even more important if LaVine rests the front end of a back-to-back.

Toronto Raptors News

Confirmed Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Christian Koloko

Fred VanVleet (back) — In

Khem Birch (knee) — Out

Pascal Siakam (adductor) — Injured

Justin Champagne (G-League) — Out

Barnes recorded 29.6% usage and an 85.7% assist rate in the fourth quarter after Siakam’s departure Friday. Siakam has led the Raptors in both usage and assist rate thus far, and opportunities should expand across the lineup in his expected absence.

Washington Wizards News

Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Bradley Beal (health protocols) — Out

Johnny Davis (G-League) — Out

Isaiah Todd (G-League) — Out

Vernon Carey Jr. (G-League) — Out

Delon Wright (hamstring) — Injured

Barton, Morris, and likely Deni Avdija should initiate more offense with Beal in health and safety protocols for at least the fifth time. Kuzma recorded 27.5% usage and a 24.1% assist rate with Porzingis also adding 31.2% usage after Beal was out for the season last year.

Memphis Grizzlies News

Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams

Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

The Grizzlies’ 55.3 points in the paint per game rank fifth league-wide. The Wizards surprisingly rank second in the league in allowing points in the paint, at just 42.4 per game.

Utah Jazz News

Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Utah has been opportunistic this season: they currently rank top five in both second-chance points and points off of turnovers.

Los Angeles Clippers News

Projected Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Robert Covington (conditioning) — Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out

Luke Kennard (chest) — Out

Jason Preston (G-League assignment) — Out

Morris has averaged 33.6 minutes per game and Zubac 29.0 with Covington unavailable for the last four games.