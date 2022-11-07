NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/6
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
-
LeBron James (foot) — In
-
Pascal Siakam (adductor) — Injured
-
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — In
-
Anthony Davis (back) — In
-
Darius Garland (knee) — In
-
Fred VanVleet (back) — In
-
Zach LaVine (injury management) — Out
-
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) — Questionable
Recent NBA News
Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
-
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — In
-
Darius Garland (knee) — In
-
Dylan Windler (ankle) — Out
-
Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured
Caris LeVert, Raul Neto, and Cedi Osman all received expanded on-ball roles with the starting guards out Friday. Jarrett Allen’s 29.6% usage led the team and Kevin Love recorded a 50.0% assist rate as more offense ran through the centers as well.
Los Angeles Lakers News
Confirmed Lineup: LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis
-
LeBron James (foot) — In
-
Wenyen Gabriel (illness) — Available
-
Anthony Davis (back) — In
-
Patrick Beverley (illness) — Out
-
Dennis Schroder (thumb) — Injured
-
Thomas Bryant (thumb) — Injured
On injury report before playing:
LeBron: 8-for-8 AD: 7-for-8
The Lakers draw a challenging matchup against a Cavaliers team that ranks first in net rating despite Darius Garland being Mostly unavailable this season.
Chicago Bulls News
Confirmed Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
-
Derrick Jones Jr. (thumb) — Available
-
Zach LaVine (injury management) — Out
-
Coby White (quad) — Out
-
Marko Simonovic (G-League) — Out
-
Andre Drummond (shoulder) — Injured
-
Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured
DeRozan (32.0%) and Vucevic (24.1%) have received expanded usage in games LaVine has missed this season. Goran Dragic has taken on 24.6% usage with White out for the last three games and his shot creation would be even more important if LaVine rests the front end of a back-to-back.
Toronto Raptors News
Confirmed Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Christian Koloko
-
Fred VanVleet (back) — In
-
Khem Birch (knee) — Out
-
Pascal Siakam (adductor) — Injured
-
Justin Champagne (G-League) — Out
Barnes recorded 29.6% usage and an 85.7% assist rate in the fourth quarter after Siakam’s departure Friday. Siakam has led the Raptors in both usage and assist rate thus far, and opportunities should expand across the lineup in his expected absence.
Washington Wizards News
Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
-
Bradley Beal (health protocols) — Out
-
Johnny Davis (G-League) — Out
-
Isaiah Todd (G-League) — Out
-
Vernon Carey Jr. (G-League) — Out
-
Delon Wright (hamstring) — Injured
Barton, Morris, and likely Deni Avdija should initiate more offense with Beal in health and safety protocols for at least the fifth time. Kuzma recorded 27.5% usage and a 24.1% assist rate with Porzingis also adding 31.2% usage after Beal was out for the season last year.
Memphis Grizzlies News
Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams
-
Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured
-
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured
-
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
The Grizzlies’ 55.3 points in the paint per game rank fifth league-wide. The Wizards surprisingly rank second in the league in allowing points in the paint, at just 42.4 per game.
Utah Jazz News
Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
Utah has been opportunistic this season: they currently rank top five in both second-chance points and points off of turnovers.
Los Angeles Clippers News
Projected Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
-
Robert Covington (conditioning) — Questionable
-
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out
-
Luke Kennard (chest) — Out
-
Jason Preston (G-League assignment) — Out
Morris has averaged 33.6 minutes per game and Zubac 29.0 with Covington unavailable for the last four games.
.