NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/5
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
Trae Young (eye) — Questionable
De’Aaron Fox (knee) — Questionable
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — TBD
Anfernee Simons (foot) — TBD
Mitchell Robinson (knee) — Doubtful
Cam Johnson (knee) — TBD
Terrence Ross (knee) — Questionable
Seth Curry (injury management) — Not on injury report
Recent NBA News
Sacramento Kings News
Projected Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
Davion Mitchell would return to a bench role and lose minutes along with Matthew Dellavedova and Malik Monk if Fox returns. Domantas Sabonis recorded a 30.8% assist rate with Fox out Wednesday, and his Offensive role would be reduced as well.
Orlando Magic News
Projected Lineup: Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Terrence Ross (knee) — Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique) — Injured
Moe Wagner (ankle) — Injured
Markelle Fultz (toe) — Injured
Gary Harris (knee) — Injured
Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured
Ross could displace either Suggs or Bol Bol from the starting lineup if he can return. His 14.1% usage rate in a starting role this season is a career low by 2.5%.
Brooklyn Nets News
Projected Lineup: Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Seth Curry (injury management) — Not on injury report
-
Joe Harris (injury management) — Not on injury report
Ben Simmons (knee) — Out
Kyrie Irving (suspension) — Out
TJ Warren (foot) — Injured
Curry can claim minutes from Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas, and Patty Mills in his expected return. Royce O’Neale’s eight assists on Friday night were a career-high.
Charlotte Hornets News
Projected Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
Terry Rozier (ankle) — TBD
-
Cody Martin (quad) — TBD
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — TBD
LaMelo Ball (ankle) — TBD
Mark Williams (G-League) — TBD
PJ Washington (28.2%) and Kelly Oubre (27.9%) led the Hornets in usage sans Gordon Hayward on Friday. Mason Plumlee also took on an expanded Distributing role and recorded a 33.3% assist rate. The Hornets trailed by 26 points at halftime.
New Orleans Pelicans News
Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
Atlanta Hawks News
Projected Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
Trae Young (eye) — Questionable
Tyrese Martin (G-League) — Out
-
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) — Injured
Dejounte Murray would take on an expanded on-ball role with more usage also available for Collins and Hunter in particular if Young is ruled out. Aaron or Justin Holiday would join the starting lineup in that event as well.
Boston Celtics News
Projected Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
New York Knicks News
Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
Isaiah Hartenstein started the second half for Robinson after he got hurt Friday. Coach Thibodeau also experimented with Julius Randle at the five alongside Obi Toppin at the four after being reluctant to do so in the past.
Oklahoma City Thunder News
Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Alexey Pokusevsky (shoulder) — Out
-
Jaylin Williams (G-League) — Out
Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured
Pokusevski’s absence should ensure Robinson-Earl, Darius Bazley, and Mike Muscala the center minutes. Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams, and Aaron Wiggins can similarly take on the power forward time too.
Milwaukee Bucks News
Projected Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured
Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured
Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured
Houston Rockets News
Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin, Alperen Sengun
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out
Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) — Out
Bruno Fernando (knee) — Injured
-
TyTy Washington (knee) — Injured
Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba could fully claim the center minutes with Smith Jr. out. KJ Martin and Tari Eason should receive the power forward minutes.
Minnesota Timberwolves News
Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert
San Antonio Spurs News
Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl
Isaiah Roby (illness) — TBD
Romeo Langford (toe) — TBD
-
Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured
Denver Nuggets News
Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
Bones Hyland (hip) — Questionable
Ish Smith (calf) — Questionable
Zeke Nnaji (ankle) — Out
Peyton Watson (G-League) — Out
Bruce Brown submitted a 36.0% assist rate in 32 minutes off the bench with both point guard options unavailable Thursday.
Portland Trail Blazers News
Projected Lineup: Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic
Anfernee Simons (foot) — TBD
Trendon Watford (hip) — TBD
Gary Payton II (core) — Injured
Damian Lillard (calf)— Injured
Justise Winslow started in Simons’ place Friday and recorded 21.1% usage, a 22.6% defensive rebounding rate, and a 37.5% assist rate. Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic also received expanded roles with Keon Johnson’s 29.3% usage leading the team.
Phoenix Suns News
Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton
If Johnson is out, then Mikal Bridges will likely play more time at the four with Torrey Craig and Damion Lee both clearing 20 minutes again. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul would again play greater Offensive roles with the bench options not replicating Johnson’s 19.5% usage as well.
