NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/5

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

Recent NBA News

Sacramento Kings News

Projected Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Davion Mitchell would return to a bench role and lose minutes along with Matthew Dellavedova and Malik Monk if Fox returns. Domantas Sabonis recorded a 30.8% assist rate with Fox out Wednesday, and his Offensive role would be reduced as well.

Orlando Magic News

Projected Lineup: Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Terrence Ross (knee) — Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique) — Injured

Moe Wagner (ankle) — Injured

Markelle Fultz (toe) — Injured

Gary Harris (knee) — Injured

Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured

Ross could displace either Suggs or Bol Bol from the starting lineup if he can return. His 14.1% usage rate in a starting role this season is a career low by 2.5%.

Brooklyn Nets News

Projected Lineup: Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Seth Curry (injury management) — Not on injury report

Joe Harris (injury management) — Not on injury report

Ben Simmons (knee) — Out

Kyrie Irving (suspension) — Out

TJ Warren (foot) — Injured

Curry can claim minutes from Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas, and Patty Mills in his expected return. Royce O’Neale’s eight assists on Friday night were a career-high.

Charlotte Hornets News

Projected Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier (ankle) — TBD

Cody Martin (quad) — TBD

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — TBD

LaMelo Ball (ankle) — TBD

Mark Williams (G-League) — TBD

PJ Washington (28.2%) and Kelly Oubre (27.9%) led the Hornets in usage sans Gordon Hayward on Friday. Mason Plumlee also took on an expanded Distributing role and recorded a 33.3% assist rate. The Hornets trailed by 26 points at halftime.

New Orleans Pelicans News

Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Atlanta Hawks News

Projected Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Trae Young (eye) — Questionable

Tyrese Martin (G-League) — Out

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) — Injured

Dejounte Murray would take on an expanded on-ball role with more usage also available for Collins and Hunter in particular if Young is ruled out. Aaron or Justin Holiday would join the starting lineup in that event as well.

Boston Celtics News

Projected Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

New York Knicks News

Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein started the second half for Robinson after he got hurt Friday. Coach Thibodeau also experimented with Julius Randle at the five alongside Obi Toppin at the four after being reluctant to do so in the past.

Oklahoma City Thunder News

Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Alexey Pokusevsky (shoulder) — Out

Jaylin Williams (G-League) — Out

Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured

Pokusevski’s absence should ensure Robinson-Earl, Darius Bazley, and Mike Muscala the center minutes. Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams, and Aaron Wiggins can similarly take on the power forward time too.

Milwaukee Bucks News

Projected Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured

Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured

Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured

Houston Rockets News

Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin, Alperen Sengun

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out

Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) — Out

Bruno Fernando (knee) — Injured

TyTy Washington (knee) — Injured

Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba could fully claim the center minutes with Smith Jr. out. KJ Martin and Tari Eason should receive the power forward minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs News

Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Isaiah Roby (illness) — TBD

Romeo Langford (toe) — TBD

Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured

Denver Nuggets News

Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Bones Hyland (hip) — Questionable

Ish Smith (calf) — Questionable

Zeke Nnaji (ankle) — Out

Peyton Watson (G-League) — Out

Bruce Brown submitted a 36.0% assist rate in 32 minutes off the bench with both point guard options unavailable Thursday.

Portland Trail Blazers News

Projected Lineup: Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Anfernee Simons (foot) — TBD

Trendon Watford (hip) — TBD

Gary Payton II (core) — Injured

Damian Lillard (calf)— Injured

Justise Winslow started in Simons’ place Friday and recorded 21.1% usage, a 22.6% defensive rebounding rate, and a 37.5% assist rate. Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic also received expanded roles with Keon Johnson’s 29.3% usage leading the team.

Phoenix Suns News

Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton

If Johnson is out, then Mikal Bridges will likely play more time at the four with Torrey Craig and Damion Lee both clearing 20 minutes again. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul would again play greater Offensive roles with the bench options not replicating Johnson’s 19.5% usage as well.