NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/4

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — In

Joel Embiid (illness) — Out

LeBron James (foot) — In

Anthony Davis (back) — In

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — Out

Jaylen Brown (illness) — In

Stephen Curry (elbow) — Out

Andrew Wiggins (foot) — Out

Klay Thompson (injury management) — Out

Draymond Green (injury management) — Out

Brandon Ingram (concussion) — In

Rudy Gobert (illness) — In

Anthony Edwards (illness) — In

Darius Garland (knee) — Out

Anfernee Simons (foot) — Out

Bam Adebayo (knee) — In

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out

Fred VanVleet (back) — Out

Deandre Ayton (ankle) — In

Herb Jones (knee) — Available

Aaron Nesmith (foot) — Out

Recent NBA News

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Confirmed Lineup: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — Out

Darius Garland (knee) — Out

Raul Neto (ankle) — In

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Out

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Amongst all Cavs players not on the injury report, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are the Lone players who have lead Distributor experience.

Detroit Pistons News

Confirmed Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Jalen Duren (ankle) — Out

Alec Burks (foot) — Injured

Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured

Miami Heat News

Confirmed Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo (knee) — Available

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Available

Jimmy Butler (hip) — Out

Victor Oladipo (knee) — Out

Omar Yurtseven (ankle) — Out

Nikola Jovic (nose) — Out

Coach Spoelstra opted for an eight-man rotation after Butler’s late scratch Wednesday, with Max Strus receiving 33 minutes, Caleb Martin 30, Gabe Vincent 29, and Duncan Robinson 25. Dewayne Dedmon should start at center if Adebayo is ruled out, with Udonis Haslem and Haywood Highsmith becoming the reserve options.

Indiana Pacers News

Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin have alternated recording 30+ point games with Nesmith out for the past two games.

New York Knicks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks’ 17.6 second-chance points per game rank second in the league. The 76ers lead the league in second-chance points allowed, with just 10.3 per game.

Philadelphia 76ers News

Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell

De’Anthony Melton (back) — Not on injury report

Joel Embiid (illness) — Out

Matisse to Thybu (ankle) — Available

Jaden Springer (G-League) — Out

James Harden (foot) — Injured

Tyrese Maxey figures to take over as the lead facilitator in Harden’s absence, although the rest of the starting lineup should play larger roles as well. Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Danuel House figure to claim Harden’s minutes.

Brooklyn Nets News

Confirmed Lineup: Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Seth Curry (injury management) — Out

Ben Simmons (knee) — Out

Kyrie Irving (suspension) — Out

TJ Warren (foot) — Injured

Durant has recorded a 31.7% assist rate with Simmons out and should take an even more central role with Irving out. Curry, Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner, and David Duke Jr. are candidates for increased minutes sans Irving as well.

Washington Wizards News

Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Corey Kispert (ankle) — Available

Isaiah Todd (G-League) — Out

Vernon Carey Jr. (G-League) — Out

Delon Wright (hamstring) — Injured

Kispert’s return should reduce minutes for Gill, Deni Avdija, and Rui Hachimura on the wing.

Chicago Bulls News

Confirmed Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Coby White (quad) — Out

Andre Drummond (shoulder) — Injured

Marko Simonovic (G-League) — Out

Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured

Much of the 16.6 minutes per game White has averaged when LaVine has been available went to Patrick Williams and Javonte Green in the last two games. Goran Dragic has also claimed 27.0% usage without White on the second unit.

Boston Celtics News

Confirmed Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Jaylen Brown (illness) — Available

Robert Williams (knee) — Injured

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured

The Celtics have scored 47.2% of their points from three this season, the highest mark in the league.

Charlotte Hornets News

Confirmed Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out

Cody Martin (quad) — Out

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — Out

LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Out

Mark Williams (G-League) — Out

Jalen McDaniels received a second-half start after Hayward got hurt Wednesday and attempted a career-high 18 shot attempts. The Distributing roles of Smith Jr. and Plumlee stand to further increase without Hayward in the lineup.

Memphis Grizzlies News

Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams

Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

Los Angeles Clippers News

Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out

Robert Covington (health protocols) — Out

Jason Preston (G-League assignment) — Out

San Antonio Spurs News

Confirmed Lineup: Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Keldon Johnson (calf) — Not on injury report

Jeremy Sochan (illness) — Not on injury report

Devin Vassell (knee) — Not on injury report

Isaiah Roby (illness) — Out

Zach Collins (heel) — Available

Romeo Langford (toe) — Out

Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured

Johnson and Vassell led with respective usage rates of 25.2% and 23.3% when the Spurs had their full lineup available for the first four games. Johnson’s 16.3% assist rate ranked eighth on the team during those games.

Toronto Raptors News

Confirmed Lineup: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko

Fred VanVleet (back) — Out

Khem Birch (knee) — Out

Justin Champagne (G-League) — Out

Pascal Siakam anchored the Raptors with VanVleet out for the last two games, recording 31.3% usage and a 34.0% assist rate. Scottie Barnes also assumed a role as a lead Distributor and submitted a 26.0% assist rate.

Dallas Mavericks News

Confirmed Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Jaden Hardy (G-League) — Out

Frank Ntilikina (ankle) — Out

Davis Bertans (knee) — Injured

Golden State Warriors News

Confirmed Lineup: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, Kevon Looney

Stephen Curry (elbow) — Out

Andrew Wiggins (foot) — Out

Klay Thompson (injury management) — Out

Draymond Green (injury management) — Out

Andre Iguodala (injury management) — Out

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) — Injured

The Warriors face the back end of a back-to-back on the sixth day of their Eastern Conference road trip. There is a chance for Stephen Curry or Draymond Green to rest as a result, with Klay Thompson resting the most likely case after he rested in a back-to-back over the weekend and played 34 minutes on Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans News

Confirmed Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Brandon Ingram (concussion) — Available

Herb Jones (knee) — Available

Kira Lewis (ACL) — Injured

Williamson (29.5%) and Ingram (29.0%) led the Pelicans in usage by a 5.9% margin when they had their full lineup available in the first two games of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Available

Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured

Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured

Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Confirmed Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Anthony Edwards (illness) — Available

Rudy Gobert (illness) — Available

Wendell Moore Jr. (G-League assignment) — Out

Josh Minott (G-League assignment) — Out

Minutes would open up on the wing for Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince, Kyle Anderson, and Bryn Forbes if either Gobert or Edwards are ruled out. Nowell’s 26.5% usage ranks second on the team by a slim margin, and his and D’Angelo Russell’s shot-creation ability will be valued if Edwards is out.

Portland Trail Blazers News

Confirmed Lineup: Justise Winslow, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Anfernee Simons (foot) — Out

Trendon Watford (hip) — Out

Gary Payton II (core) — Injured

Damian Lillard (calf)— Injured

Justise Winslow has posted a 29.7% assist rate with Lillard out for the last two games. He and Josh Hart are the Lone Trail Blazers who have lead Distributor experience with Simons out.

Phoenix Suns News

Confirmed Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Bismack Biyombo should be omitted from the rotation in Ayton’s likely return. Biyombo’s usage was 14.2% lower than Ayton’s as he filled his role, and the starters should now see lesser opportunities.

Utah Jazz News

Confirmed Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Los Angeles Lakers News

Confirmed Lineup: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis

LeBron James (foot) — In

Anthony Davis (back) — In

Dennis Schroder (thumb) — Injured

Thomas Bryant (thumb) — Injured

On injury report before playing:

LeBron: 7-for-7 AD: 6-for-7

The Lakers’ 56.0 points in the paint per game rank fourth in the league. The Jazz rank last in allowing points in the paint.