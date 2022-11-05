NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/4
Key NBA News to Watch
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — In
-
Joel Embiid (illness) — Out
-
LeBron James (foot) — In
-
Anthony Davis (back) — In
-
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — Out
-
Jaylen Brown (illness) — In
-
Stephen Curry (elbow) — Out
-
Andrew Wiggins (foot) — Out
-
Klay Thompson (injury management) — Out
-
Draymond Green (injury management) — Out
-
Brandon Ingram (concussion) — In
-
Rudy Gobert (illness) — In
-
Anthony Edwards (illness) — In
-
Darius Garland (knee) — Out
-
Anfernee Simons (foot) — Out
-
Bam Adebayo (knee) — In
-
Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out
-
Fred VanVleet (back) — Out
-
Deandre Ayton (ankle) — In
-
Herb Jones (knee) — Available
-
Aaron Nesmith (foot) — Out
Recent NBA News
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Confirmed Lineup: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
-
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — Out
-
Darius Garland (knee) — Out
-
Raul Neto (ankle) — In
-
Dylan Windler (ankle) — Out
-
Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured
Amongst all Cavs players not on the injury report, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are the Lone players who have lead Distributor experience.
Detroit Pistons News
Confirmed Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart
-
Jalen Duren (ankle) — Out
-
Alec Burks (foot) — Injured
-
Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured
Miami Heat News
Confirmed Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
-
Bam Adebayo (knee) — Available
-
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Available
-
Jimmy Butler (hip) — Out
-
Victor Oladipo (knee) — Out
-
Omar Yurtseven (ankle) — Out
-
Nikola Jovic (nose) — Out
Coach Spoelstra opted for an eight-man rotation after Butler’s late scratch Wednesday, with Max Strus receiving 33 minutes, Caleb Martin 30, Gabe Vincent 29, and Duncan Robinson 25. Dewayne Dedmon should start at center if Adebayo is ruled out, with Udonis Haslem and Haywood Highsmith becoming the reserve options.
Indiana Pacers News
Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin have alternated recording 30+ point games with Nesmith out for the past two games.
New York Knicks News
Confirmed Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
The Knicks’ 17.6 second-chance points per game rank second in the league. The 76ers lead the league in second-chance points allowed, with just 10.3 per game.
Philadelphia 76ers News
Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell
-
De’Anthony Melton (back) — Not on injury report
-
Joel Embiid (illness) — Out
-
Matisse to Thybu (ankle) — Available
-
Jaden Springer (G-League) — Out
-
James Harden (foot) — Injured
Tyrese Maxey figures to take over as the lead facilitator in Harden’s absence, although the rest of the starting lineup should play larger roles as well. Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Danuel House figure to claim Harden’s minutes.
Brooklyn Nets News
Confirmed Lineup: Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
-
Seth Curry (injury management) — Out
-
Ben Simmons (knee) — Out
-
Kyrie Irving (suspension) — Out
-
TJ Warren (foot) — Injured
Durant has recorded a 31.7% assist rate with Simmons out and should take an even more central role with Irving out. Curry, Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner, and David Duke Jr. are candidates for increased minutes sans Irving as well.
Washington Wizards News
Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
-
Corey Kispert (ankle) — Available
-
Isaiah Todd (G-League) — Out
-
Vernon Carey Jr. (G-League) — Out
-
Delon Wright (hamstring) — Injured
Kispert’s return should reduce minutes for Gill, Deni Avdija, and Rui Hachimura on the wing.
Chicago Bulls News
Confirmed Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
-
Coby White (quad) — Out
-
Andre Drummond (shoulder) — Injured
-
Marko Simonovic (G-League) — Out
-
Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured
Much of the 16.6 minutes per game White has averaged when LaVine has been available went to Patrick Williams and Javonte Green in the last two games. Goran Dragic has also claimed 27.0% usage without White on the second unit.
Boston Celtics News
Confirmed Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
-
Jaylen Brown (illness) — Available
-
Robert Williams (knee) — Injured
-
Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured
The Celtics have scored 47.2% of their points from three this season, the highest mark in the league.
Charlotte Hornets News
Confirmed Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
-
Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out
-
Cody Martin (quad) — Out
-
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — Out
-
LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Out
-
Mark Williams (G-League) — Out
Jalen McDaniels received a second-half start after Hayward got hurt Wednesday and attempted a career-high 18 shot attempts. The Distributing roles of Smith Jr. and Plumlee stand to further increase without Hayward in the lineup.
Memphis Grizzlies News
Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams
-
Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured
-
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured
-
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
Los Angeles Clippers News
Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
-
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out
-
Robert Covington (health protocols) — Out
-
Jason Preston (G-League assignment) — Out
San Antonio Spurs News
Confirmed Lineup: Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl
-
Keldon Johnson (calf) — Not on injury report
-
Jeremy Sochan (illness) — Not on injury report
-
Devin Vassell (knee) — Not on injury report
-
Isaiah Roby (illness) — Out
-
Zach Collins (heel) — Available
-
Romeo Langford (toe) — Out
-
Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured
Johnson and Vassell led with respective usage rates of 25.2% and 23.3% when the Spurs had their full lineup available for the first four games. Johnson’s 16.3% assist rate ranked eighth on the team during those games.
Toronto Raptors News
Confirmed Lineup: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko
-
Fred VanVleet (back) — Out
-
Khem Birch (knee) — Out
-
Justin Champagne (G-League) — Out
Pascal Siakam anchored the Raptors with VanVleet out for the last two games, recording 31.3% usage and a 34.0% assist rate. Scottie Barnes also assumed a role as a lead Distributor and submitted a 26.0% assist rate.
Dallas Mavericks News
Confirmed Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell
-
Jaden Hardy (G-League) — Out
-
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) — Out
-
Davis Bertans (knee) — Injured
Golden State Warriors News
Confirmed Lineup: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, Kevon Looney
-
Stephen Curry (elbow) — Out
-
Andrew Wiggins (foot) — Out
-
Klay Thompson (injury management) — Out
-
Draymond Green (injury management) — Out
-
Andre Iguodala (injury management) — Out
-
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) — Injured
The Warriors face the back end of a back-to-back on the sixth day of their Eastern Conference road trip. There is a chance for Stephen Curry or Draymond Green to rest as a result, with Klay Thompson resting the most likely case after he rested in a back-to-back over the weekend and played 34 minutes on Thursday.
New Orleans Pelicans News
Confirmed Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
-
Brandon Ingram (concussion) — Available
-
Herb Jones (knee) — Available
-
Kira Lewis (ACL) — Injured
Williamson (29.5%) and Ingram (29.0%) led the Pelicans in usage by a 5.9% margin when they had their full lineup available in the first two games of the season.
Milwaukee Bucks News
Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Available
-
Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured
-
Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured
-
Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured
Minnesota Timberwolves News
Confirmed Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert
-
Anthony Edwards (illness) — Available
-
Rudy Gobert (illness) — Available
-
Wendell Moore Jr. (G-League assignment) — Out
-
Josh Minott (G-League assignment) — Out
Minutes would open up on the wing for Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince, Kyle Anderson, and Bryn Forbes if either Gobert or Edwards are ruled out. Nowell’s 26.5% usage ranks second on the team by a slim margin, and his and D’Angelo Russell’s shot-creation ability will be valued if Edwards is out.
Portland Trail Blazers News
Confirmed Lineup: Justise Winslow, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic
-
Anfernee Simons (foot) — Out
-
Trendon Watford (hip) — Out
-
Gary Payton II (core) — Injured
-
Damian Lillard (calf)— Injured
Justise Winslow has posted a 29.7% assist rate with Lillard out for the last two games. He and Josh Hart are the Lone Trail Blazers who have lead Distributor experience with Simons out.
Phoenix Suns News
Confirmed Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton
Bismack Biyombo should be omitted from the rotation in Ayton’s likely return. Biyombo’s usage was 14.2% lower than Ayton’s as he filled his role, and the starters should now see lesser opportunities.
Utah Jazz News
Confirmed Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
Los Angeles Lakers News
Confirmed Lineup: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis
-
LeBron James (foot) — In
-
Anthony Davis (back) — In
-
Dennis Schroder (thumb) — Injured
-
Thomas Bryant (thumb) — Injured
On injury report before playing:
LeBron: 7-for-7 AD: 6-for-7
The Lakers’ 56.0 points in the paint per game rank fourth in the league. The Jazz rank last in allowing points in the paint.
