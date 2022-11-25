NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/23
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
-
Jayson Tatum (ankle) — In
-
Nikola Jokic (conditioning) — In
-
Bradley Beal (quad) — Out
-
Bam Adebayo (knee) — In
-
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out
-
Jamal Murray (conditioning) — Out
-
CJ McCollum (illness) — Out
-
Jakob Poeltl (knee) — In
-
Tobias Harris (ankle) — Not on injury report
-
Scottie Barnes (knee) — Out
-
Fred VanVleet (illness) — Out
-
Tyler Lord (ankle) — Available
-
Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) — In
-
Josh Hart (ankle) — Available
-
Max Strus (shoulder) — Out
-
Saddiq Bey (ankle) — Out
-
De’Andre Hunter (illness) — Available
-
Alexey Pokusevsky (ankle) — In
-
Monte Morris (ankle) — Out
-
Rui Hachimura (ankle) — Out
-
Kevin Love (thumb) — Out
-
Gabe Vincent (knee) — Available
-
Andrew Nembhardt (knee) — Out
Recent NBA News
Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.
Philadelphia 76ers News
Confirmed Lineup: Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell
-
Joel Embiid (foot) — Out
-
Tobias Harris (ankle) — Not on injury report
-
Matisse to Thybu (ankle) — Out
-
Saben Lee (signed) — TBD
-
Tyrese Maxey (foot) — Injured
-
James Harden (foot) — Injured
Harris led the 76ers with a 31.0% usage rate Tuesday in a balanced Offensive effort. Every member of their rotation except for Tucker registered a usage rate of 16.1% or more. Five players had assist rates between 15.0% and 20.0%.
Charlotte Hornets News
Confirmed Lineup: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
Portland Trail Blazers News
Confirmed Lineup: Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic
-
Josh Hart (ankle) — Available
-
Keon Johnson (hip) — Out
-
Damian Lillard (calf) — Injured
-
Gary Payton II (core) — Injured
Nurkic has received 24.3% usage with Lillard out this season. The Cavs are allowing the most made field goals per game to centers (16.4).
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
-
Caris LeVert (ankle) — Out
-
Kevin Love (thumb) — Out
-
Dean Wade (knee) — In
-
Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured
-
Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured
Garland (37.5%) and Mitchell (36.0%) both submitted increased assist rates in the first full game of LeVert’s absence. Wade’s expected return should reduce Cedi Osman’s sixth-man role.
Minnesota Timberwolves News
Confirmed Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert
Minnesota is averaging 102.43 possessions per game, which is the fourth-fastest pace in the league. Indiana is playing at the fifth-fastest pace. Their Matchup opened with an over/under of 235 points as a result.
Indiana Pacers News
Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
-
Andrew Nembhardt (knee) — Out
-
Isaiah Jackson (ankle) — Out
-
Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured
-
Chris Duarte (ankle) — Injured
Aaron Nesmith started as Coach Carlisle tightened his rotation to nine players with Nembhard out Monday. Nesmith, TJ McConnell, and Oshae Brissett could again play larger roles if Nembhard remains out.
Sacramento Kings News
Confirmed Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
Atlanta Hawks News
Confirmed Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
The Kings have allowed the third-most points in the paint per game (54.9) during their seven-game winning streak. The Hawks have scored the sixth-most points in the paint per game (54.1) this season.
Dallas Mavericks News
Confirmed Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell
Doncic had a +6.6% assist rate with Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson off the floor last season. Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Facundo Campazzo should assume Dinwiddie’s minutes if he is ruled out.
Boston Celtics News
Confirmed Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
-
Jayson Tatum (ankle) — In
-
Robert Williams (knee) — Injured
-
Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured
Brown had +4.4% usage and a +5.9% assist rate with Tatum off the floor last season. Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Sam Hauser should claim most of Tatum’s minutes if he’s ruled out.
Washington Wizards News
Confirmed Lineup: Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
-
Bradley Beal (quad) — Out
-
Rui Hachimura (ankle) — Out
-
Monte Morris (ankle) — Out
-
Delon Wright (hamstring) — Injured
Jordan Goodwin and Will Barton would assume larger facilitating roles if Beal and Morris are unable to play. Porzingis (28.8%), Kuzma (27.5%), and Hachimura (24.3%) led the Wizards in usage during Beal’s recent five-game absence.
Miami Heat News
Confirmed Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo
-
Jimmy Butler (knee) — Out
-
Bam Adebayo (knee) — In
-
Tyler Lord (ankle) — Available
-
Max Strus (shoulder) — Out
-
Gabe Vincent (knee) — Available
-
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Available
-
Duncan Robinson (ankle) — Out
-
Haywood Highsmith (hip) — Available
-
Victor Oladipo (knee) — Injured
-
Omar Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured
The Heat will be playing their fourth game in six days, but took the Wizards to overtime with seven players available in the first game of that stretch. Lowry had a heroic effort in that game, scoring 24 points to go with ten rebounds and 15 assists in 51 minutes.
Brooklyn Nets News
Confirmed Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
-
Seth Curry (injury management) — Out
-
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) — Out
-
TJ Warren (foot) — Injured
Simmons has led the Nets with a 28.6% assist rate as he has started the last two games. Durant’s usage has declined to 25.2% with Irving back in the lineup during those two games.
Toronto Raptors News
Confirmed Lineup: Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby Thaddeus Young
-
Scottie Barnes (knee) — Out
-
Fred VanVleet (illness) — Out
-
Gary Trent Jr. (illness) — Not on injury report
-
Chris Boucher (illness) — Not on injury report
-
Dalano Banton (ankle) — Out
-
Otto Porter (foot) — Out
-
Precious Achiuwa (ankle) — Injured
-
Pascal Siakam (adductor) — Injured
VanVleet would assume a larger facilitating role if Barnes is ruled out and Coach Nurse doesn’t opt to start a second point guard. Trent Jr. had a +6.3% usage differential and a +2.7% assist rate differential with Barnes and Siakam off the floor last season.
Chicago Bulls News
Confirmed Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
DeRozan scored 31.3 points per game on 34.7% usage in four regular-season games against the Bucks last season. His mid-range scoring could take on greater importance as Milwaukee is limiting opponents to 3.5 fewer made Threes per game than last season and Ranks fourth league-wide in points allowed in the paint per game (45.0).
Milwaukee Bucks News
Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
-
Wesley Matthews (hamstring) — Not on injury report
-
Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured
-
Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured
Denver Nuggets News
Confirmed Lineup: Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Davon Reed, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
-
Nikola Jokic (conditioning) — In
-
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out
-
Jamal Murray (conditioning) — Out
-
Ish Smith (calf) — Out
-
Bones Hyland (illness) — Out
-
Peyton Watson (illness) — Out
-
Jeff Green (knee) — Injured
The two remaining Thunder centers are 6’9” or shorter and they have allowed the most points in the paint per game in each team’s last seven games (57.1).
Oklahoma City Thunder News
Confirmed Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
-
Alexey Pokusevsky (ankle) — In
-
Lindy Waters (G-League) — Out
-
Ousmane Dieng (G-League) — Out
-
Jaylin Williams (G-League) — Out
-
Mike Muscala (finger) — Injured
-
Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured
New Orleans Pelicans News
Confirmed Lineup: Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
The Spurs are allowing the most points per 100 possessions (117.9) in the league.
San Antonio Spurs News
Confirmed Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl
-
Jakob Poeltl (knee) — In
-
Josh Richardson (ankle) — Out
-
Zach Collins (leg) — Out
-
Romeo Langford (health protocols) — Not on injury report
-
Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured
Detroit Pistons News
Confirmed Lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley
-
Saddiq Bey (ankle) — Out
-
Alec Burks (conditioning) — Active
-
Isaiah Stewart (toe) — Injured
-
Cade Cunningham (shin) — Injured
Utah Jazz News
Confirmed Lineup: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
-
Ochai Agbaji (illness) — Available
-
Mike Conley (knee) — Injured
-
Rudy Gay (hand) — Injured
Sexton registered 20.3% usage and a 5.0% assist rate in his start for Conley on Monday. Conley’s facilitating was distributed across the lineup, and Vanderbilt led the Jazz in assist rate during both games Conley has missed this season.
Los Angeles Clippers News
Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
-
Paul George (knee) — Out
-
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) — Out
-
Luke Kennard (calf) — Out
-
Brandon Boston (G-League) — Out
John Wall (30.6%) and Jackson (29.0%) led the Clippers in usage and recorded assist rates greater than 36.0% in the only game that George and Leonard both missed this season. Wall (33.3%), Norman Powell (28.6%), and Jackson (23.0%) led in usage with Leonard available Monday.
Golden State Warriors News
Confirmed Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
-
Andrew Wiggins (foot) — Not on injury report
-
Stephen Curry (elbow) — Not on injury report
-
Draymond Green (injury management) — Not on injury report
-
Klay Thompson (injury management) — Not on injury report
-
Andre Iguodala (injury management) — Out
.