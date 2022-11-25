NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 11/23

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Recent NBA News

Philadelphia 76ers News

Confirmed Lineup: Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell

Joel Embiid (foot) — Out

Tobias Harris (ankle) — Not on injury report

Matisse to Thybu (ankle) — Out

Saben Lee (signed) — TBD

Tyrese Maxey (foot) — Injured

James Harden (foot) — Injured

Harris led the 76ers with a 31.0% usage rate Tuesday in a balanced Offensive effort. Every member of their rotation except for Tucker registered a usage rate of 16.1% or more. Five players had assist rates between 15.0% and 20.0%.

Charlotte Hornets News

Confirmed Lineup: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Portland Trail Blazers News

Confirmed Lineup: Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Josh Hart (ankle) — Available

Keon Johnson (hip) — Out

Damian Lillard (calf) — Injured

Gary Payton II (core) — Injured

Nurkic has received 24.3% usage with Lillard out this season. The Cavs are allowing the most made field goals per game to centers (16.4).

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Caris LeVert (ankle) — Out

Kevin Love (thumb) — Out

Dean Wade (knee) — In

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Garland (37.5%) and Mitchell (36.0%) both submitted increased assist rates in the first full game of LeVert’s absence. Wade’s expected return should reduce Cedi Osman’s sixth-man role.

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Confirmed Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Minnesota is averaging 102.43 possessions per game, which is the fourth-fastest pace in the league. Indiana is playing at the fifth-fastest pace. Their Matchup opened with an over/under of 235 points as a result.

Indiana Pacers News

Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Andrew Nembhardt (knee) — Out

Isaiah Jackson (ankle) — Out

Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured

Chris Duarte (ankle) — Injured

Aaron Nesmith started as Coach Carlisle tightened his rotation to nine players with Nembhard out Monday. Nesmith, TJ McConnell, and Oshae Brissett could again play larger roles if Nembhard remains out.

Sacramento Kings News

Confirmed Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Atlanta Hawks News

Confirmed Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

The Kings have allowed the third-most points in the paint per game (54.9) during their seven-game winning streak. The Hawks have scored the sixth-most points in the paint per game (54.1) this season.

Dallas Mavericks News

Confirmed Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Doncic had a +6.6% assist rate with Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson off the floor last season. Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Facundo Campazzo should assume Dinwiddie’s minutes if he is ruled out.

Boston Celtics News

Confirmed Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Jayson Tatum (ankle) — In

Robert Williams (knee) — Injured

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured

Brown had +4.4% usage and a +5.9% assist rate with Tatum off the floor last season. Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Sam Hauser should claim most of Tatum’s minutes if he’s ruled out.

Washington Wizards News

Confirmed Lineup: Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Bradley Beal (quad) — Out

Rui Hachimura (ankle) — Out

Monte Morris (ankle) — Out

Delon Wright (hamstring) — Injured

Jordan Goodwin and Will Barton would assume larger facilitating roles if Beal and Morris are unable to play. Porzingis (28.8%), Kuzma (27.5%), and Hachimura (24.3%) led the Wizards in usage during Beal’s recent five-game absence.

Miami Heat News

Confirmed Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler (knee) — Out

Bam Adebayo (knee) — In

Tyler Lord (ankle) — Available

Max Strus (shoulder) — Out

Gabe Vincent (knee) — Available

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Available

Duncan Robinson (ankle) — Out

Haywood Highsmith (hip) — Available

Victor Oladipo (knee) — Injured

Omar Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured

The Heat will be playing their fourth game in six days, but took the Wizards to overtime with seven players available in the first game of that stretch. Lowry had a heroic effort in that game, scoring 24 points to go with ten rebounds and 15 assists in 51 minutes.

Brooklyn Nets News

Confirmed Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Seth Curry (injury management) — Out

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) — Out

TJ Warren (foot) — Injured

Simmons has led the Nets with a 28.6% assist rate as he has started the last two games. Durant’s usage has declined to 25.2% with Irving back in the lineup during those two games.

Toronto Raptors News

Confirmed Lineup: Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby Thaddeus Young

Scottie Barnes (knee) — Out

Fred VanVleet (illness) — Out

Gary Trent Jr. (illness) — Not on injury report

Chris Boucher (illness) — Not on injury report

Dalano Banton (ankle) — Out

Otto Porter (foot) — Out

Precious Achiuwa (ankle) — Injured

Pascal Siakam (adductor) — Injured

VanVleet would assume a larger facilitating role if Barnes is ruled out and Coach Nurse doesn’t opt ​​to start a second point guard. Trent Jr. had a +6.3% usage differential and a +2.7% assist rate differential with Barnes and Siakam off the floor last season.

Chicago Bulls News

Confirmed Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

DeRozan scored 31.3 points per game on 34.7% usage in four regular-season games against the Bucks last season. His mid-range scoring could take on greater importance as Milwaukee is limiting opponents to 3.5 fewer made Threes per game than last season and Ranks fourth league-wide in points allowed in the paint per game (45.0).

Milwaukee Bucks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Wesley Matthews (hamstring) — Not on injury report

Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured

Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured

Denver Nuggets News

Confirmed Lineup: Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Davon Reed, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic (conditioning) — In

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — Out

Jamal Murray (conditioning) — Out

Ish Smith (calf) — Out

Bones Hyland (illness) — Out

Peyton Watson (illness) — Out

Jeff Green (knee) — Injured

The two remaining Thunder centers are 6’9” or shorter and they have allowed the most points in the paint per game in each team’s last seven games (57.1).

Oklahoma City Thunder News

Confirmed Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Alexey Pokusevsky (ankle) — In

Lindy Waters (G-League) — Out

Ousmane Dieng (G-League) — Out

Jaylin Williams (G-League) — Out

Mike Muscala (finger) — Injured

Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured

New Orleans Pelicans News

Confirmed Lineup: Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

The Spurs are allowing the most points per 100 possessions (117.9) in the league.

San Antonio Spurs News

Confirmed Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl (knee) — In

Josh Richardson (ankle) — Out

Zach Collins (leg) — Out

Romeo Langford (health protocols) — Not on injury report

Blake Wesley (knee) — Injured

Detroit Pistons News

Confirmed Lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley

Saddiq Bey (ankle) — Out

Alec Burks (conditioning) — Active

Isaiah Stewart (toe) — Injured

Cade Cunningham (shin) — Injured

Utah Jazz News

Confirmed Lineup: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Ochai Agbaji (illness) — Available

Mike Conley (knee) — Injured

Rudy Gay (hand) — Injured

Sexton registered 20.3% usage and a 5.0% assist rate in his start for Conley on Monday. Conley’s facilitating was distributed across the lineup, and Vanderbilt led the Jazz in assist rate during both games Conley has missed this season.

Los Angeles Clippers News

Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Paul George (knee) — Out

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) — Out

Luke Kennard (calf) — Out

Brandon Boston (G-League) — Out

John Wall (30.6%) and Jackson (29.0%) led the Clippers in usage and recorded assist rates greater than 36.0% in the only game that George and Leonard both missed this season. Wall (33.3%), Norman Powell (28.6%), and Jackson (23.0%) led in usage with Leonard available Monday.

Golden State Warriors News

Confirmed Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney