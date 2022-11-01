NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/31

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

Joel Embiid (illness) — Out

And Morant (illness) — Available

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out

Fred VanVleet (back) — Out

Desmond Bane (ankle) — Out

Ben Simmons (knee) — Out

Brook Lopez (illness) — In

John Wall (injury management) — Out

Seth Curry (injury management) — Out

Recent NBA News

Sacramento Kings News

Confirmed Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Charlotte Hornets News

Confirmed Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Cody Martin (quad) — Out

LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Out

Dennis Smith Jr.’s 32.3% assist rate from his four starts has been on par with Rozier’s, but his usage is 11.4% lower. Kelly Oubre’s 27.0% usage and Gordon Hayward’s 24.4% lead Charlotte with both starting guards out.

Philadelphia 76ers News

Confirmed Lineup: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker

When Embiid was out against the Raptors last Friday, PJ Tucker received 23 minutes at center with De’Anthony Melton starting and posting 22.9% usage in 31 minutes. Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points on 29.4% usage with Tobias Harris also turning in 25.0% usage.

Washington Wizards News

Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Indiana Pacers News

Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Myles Turner (injury management) — Not on injury report

Aaron Nesmith (foot) — Out

TJ McConnell (knee) — Available

Daniel Theis (knee) — Out

Bennedict Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and James Johnson could receive additional minutes again if Nesmith is out. Andrew Nembhard should fill the backup point guard role if McConnell remains out.

Brooklyn Nets News

Confirmed Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

TJ Warren (foot) — Injured

Curry reduced Patty Mills’ minutes and demoted Edmond Sumner from the rotation when he played 18 minutes in his return on Saturday.

Atlanta Hawks News

Confirmed Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Toronto Raptors News

Confirmed Lineup: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko

The Raptors’ 20.2 fast break points per game rank first league-wide. The 8.0 points per game that the Hawks have allowed in transition is a league-low mark.

Detroit Pistons News

Confirmed Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Jalen Duren (ankle) — Out

Alec Burks (foot) — Injured

Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured

Duren was helped to the locker room during Sunday’s game with an apparent ankle injury. Nerlens Noel has been available in case of emergency, but it is not clear if he will play on Monday. Isaiah Stewart could be pressed into big minutes with Kevin Knox, Isaiah Livers, or Braxton Key trying their hand as a backup center as a result.

Milwaukee Bucks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured

Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured

Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured

Memphis Grizzlies News

Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams

Jake LaRavia (illness) — Out

Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

Tyus Jones submitted 21.5% usage and a 38.5% assist rate with Morant out. Desmond Bane led with 35.2% usage, with Dillon Brooks’ 33.8% clip not far behind.

Utah Jazz News

Confirmed Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Mike Conley (rest) — Available

Walker Kessler (illness) — Out

Rudy Gay (health protocols) — Out

Simone Fontecchio (health protocols) — Out

Leandro Bolmaro (health protocols) — Out

Utah opted to play without a backup center against Memphis with Kessler unavailable on Saturday and could do so again if he remains out.

Houston Rockets News

Confirmed Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) — Available

Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) — Out

Bruno Fernando (knee) — Injured

TyTy Washington (knee) — Injured

Los Angeles Clippers News

Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out

John Wall (injury management) — Out

Robert Covington (health protocols) — Out

Brandon Boston Jr. (G-League assignment) — TBD

Jason Preston (G-League assignment) — TBD

Norman Powell moved into a sixth-man role on Sunday, with Coach Lue commenting that they are attempting to build chemistry in what will be his normal role upon Kawhi Leonard’s return.