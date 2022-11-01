NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/31
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
-
Joel Embiid (illness) — Out
-
And Morant (illness) — Available
-
Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out
-
Fred VanVleet (back) — Out
-
Desmond Bane (ankle) — Out
-
Ben Simmons (knee) — Out
-
Brook Lopez (illness) — In
-
John Wall (injury management) — Out
-
Seth Curry (injury management) — Out
Recent NBA News
Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.
Sacramento Kings News
Confirmed Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
Charlotte Hornets News
Confirmed Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
-
Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out
-
Cody Martin (quad) — Out
-
LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Out
Dennis Smith Jr.’s 32.3% assist rate from his four starts has been on par with Rozier’s, but his usage is 11.4% lower. Kelly Oubre’s 27.0% usage and Gordon Hayward’s 24.4% lead Charlotte with both starting guards out.
Philadelphia 76ers News
Confirmed Lineup: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker
When Embiid was out against the Raptors last Friday, PJ Tucker received 23 minutes at center with De’Anthony Melton starting and posting 22.9% usage in 31 minutes. Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points on 29.4% usage with Tobias Harris also turning in 25.0% usage.
Washington Wizards News
Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
Indiana Pacers News
Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
-
Myles Turner (injury management) — Not on injury report
-
Aaron Nesmith (foot) — Out
-
TJ McConnell (knee) — Available
-
Daniel Theis (knee) — Out
Bennedict Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and James Johnson could receive additional minutes again if Nesmith is out. Andrew Nembhard should fill the backup point guard role if McConnell remains out.
Brooklyn Nets News
Confirmed Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
-
Ben Simmons (knee) — Out
-
Seth Curry (injury management) — Out
-
TJ Warren (foot) — Injured
Curry reduced Patty Mills’ minutes and demoted Edmond Sumner from the rotation when he played 18 minutes in his return on Saturday.
Atlanta Hawks News
Confirmed Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
Toronto Raptors News
Confirmed Lineup: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko
The Raptors’ 20.2 fast break points per game rank first league-wide. The 8.0 points per game that the Hawks have allowed in transition is a league-low mark.
Detroit Pistons News
Confirmed Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart
-
Jalen Duren (ankle) — Out
-
Alec Burks (foot) — Injured
-
Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured
Duren was helped to the locker room during Sunday’s game with an apparent ankle injury. Nerlens Noel has been available in case of emergency, but it is not clear if he will play on Monday. Isaiah Stewart could be pressed into big minutes with Kevin Knox, Isaiah Livers, or Braxton Key trying their hand as a backup center as a result.
Milwaukee Bucks News
Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
-
Brook Lopez (illness) — In
-
Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured
-
Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured
-
Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured
Memphis Grizzlies News
Confirmed Lineup: And Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams
-
And Morant (illness) — Available
-
Desmond Bane (ankle) — Out
-
Jake LaRavia (illness) — Out
-
Zaire Williams (knee) — Injured
-
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured
-
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
Tyus Jones submitted 21.5% usage and a 38.5% assist rate with Morant out. Desmond Bane led with 35.2% usage, with Dillon Brooks’ 33.8% clip not far behind.
Utah Jazz News
Confirmed Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
-
Mike Conley (rest) — Available
-
Walker Kessler (illness) — Out
-
Rudy Gay (health protocols) — Out
-
Simone Fontecchio (health protocols) — Out
-
Leandro Bolmaro (health protocols) — Out
Utah opted to play without a backup center against Memphis with Kessler unavailable on Saturday and could do so again if he remains out.
Houston Rockets News
Confirmed Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
-
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) — Available
-
Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) — Out
-
Bruno Fernando (knee) — Injured
-
TyTy Washington (knee) — Injured
Los Angeles Clippers News
Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
-
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out
-
John Wall (injury management) — Out
-
Robert Covington (health protocols) — Out
-
Brandon Boston Jr. (G-League assignment) — TBD
-
Jason Preston (G-League assignment) — TBD
Norman Powell moved into a sixth-man role on Sunday, with Coach Lue commenting that they are attempting to build chemistry in what will be his normal role upon Kawhi Leonard’s return.
.