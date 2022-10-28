NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/28

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

LeBron James (foot) — Probable

Anthony Davis (back) — Questionable

Zion Williamson (hip, back) — Questionable

Zach LaVine (injury management) — Questionable

CJ McCollum (hand) — Questionable

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) — Expected to play

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) — Probable

Jaden Ivey (illness) — Questionable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) — Questionable

Recent NBA News

Atlanta Hawks News

Projected Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Detroit Pistons News

Projected Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Jaden Ivey (illness) — Questionable

Alec Burks (foot) — Injured

Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured

Charlotte Hornets News

Projected Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful

Cody Martin (quad) — Doubtful

LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Out

Dennis Smith Jr. has carried 21.1% usage and a 37.8% assist rate in his two starts. Kelly Oubre Jr. has also received 26.4% usage and Mason Plumlee has recorded a 25.0% assist rate during those two games while Gordon Hayward’s stats have remained stable.

Orlando Magic News

Projected Lineup: RJ Hampton, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Cole Anthony (oblique) — Injured

Jalen Suggs (ankle) — Injured

Moe Wagner (ankle) — Injured

Markelle Fultz (toe) — Injured

Gary Harris (knee) — Injured

Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured

The Magic are down to just RJ Hampton and two-way player Kevon Harris as reserve guards. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are likely pressed into lead Distributing roles.

Boston Celtics News

Projected Lineup: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) — Injured

Robert Williams (knee) — Injured

Grant Williams (suspension) — Out

Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin are more assured to receive the backup center minutes with Williams suspended. Malcolm Brogdon is also likely for a greater sixth-man role while Sam Hauser could receive greater playing time as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Projected Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Darius Garland (eye) — Out

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Out

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Donovan Mitchell is carrying a 31.6% usage rate and a 33.0% assist rate with Garland largely out this season. Caris LeVert is also maintaining a 25.0% assist rate as a result.

Philadelphia 76ers News

Projected Lineup: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

The Raptors doubled Joel Embiid Heavily during their playoff series last season, resulting in the 76ers making an additional two three-pointers per game from their regular season average despite the pace of play slowing to 90.3 possessions per game.

Toronto Raptors News

Projected Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

The Raptors rank second in the league with 21.0 fast break points per game while the 76ers are allowing 21.2 fast break points per game, which ranks second-worst league-wide.

Indiana Pacers News

Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Washington Wizards News

Projected Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Johnny Davis or Jordan Goodwin could fill in for Wright as a second-unit ball-handler, although allowing Will Barton to fill the role with Anthony Gill stepping back into the rotation is an option.

New York Knicks News

Projected Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks rank first in the league with 21.0 second-chance points per game. The Bucks rank third in allowing second-chance points, with just 10.0 per game.

Milwaukee Bucks News

Projected Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured

Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured

Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured

The Bucks rank first in defensive rating by 3.7 points per 100 possessions after allowing just 44 points in the second half against the Nets.

Los Angeles Lakers News

Projected Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

LeBron James (foot) — Probable

Anthony Davis (back) — Questionable

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Questionable

Dennis Schroder (thumb) — Injured

Thomas Bryant (thumb) — Injured

On injury report before playing:

LeBron: 4-for-4 AD: 4-for-4

Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Wenyen Gabriel could receive more time against Minnesota’s large frontcourt if Davis needs to be out. Austin Reaves started for Westbrook on Wednesday and he could again receive more minutes along with Kendrick Nunn and Troy Brown Jr. if he remains out.

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Anderson’s potential return would lead to lesser minutes for Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, and Taurean Prince.

Chicago Bulls News

Projected Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

DeMar DeRozan recorded a 33.1% usage rate and 44.1% assist rate with LaVine out for the first two games of the season. Nikola Vucevic recorded 19.5% usage against Bam Adebayo and the Heat but was up to 30.9% usage against the Wizards.

San Antonio Spurs News

Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Josh Richardson recorded a 35.7% assist rate in his start on Wednesday. Keldon Johnson (28.2%), Doug McDermott (25.4%), and Jeremy Sochan (20.6%) received much of the usage left behind by Vassell and Primo.

Utah Jazz News

Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Collin Sexton (oblique) — Questionable

Walker Kessler (illness) — Questionable

Rudy Gay (health protocols) — Out

Simone Fontecchio (health protocols) — Out

Udoka Azubuike (ankle) — Not on injury report

Udoka Azubuike is off the injury report to provide a backup center option along with two-way player Micah Potter if Kessler is ruled out. Talen Horton-Tucker was the backup point guard after Sexton got hurt on Wednesday, and he could also be in the mix for greater minutes sans Gay and Fontecchio along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Ochai Agbaji, and Malik Beasley.

Denver Nuggets News

Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) — Expected to play

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) — Questionable

Davon Reed (personal) — Questionable

Bruce Brown could be in line for another start if Caldwell-Pope can’t play. Christian Braun and Jeff Green would be the top reserves in that event and could again both clear 20 minutes of playing time.

New Orleans Pelicans News

Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Zion Williamson (hip, back) — Questionable

Brandon Ingram (concussion) — Out

CJ McCollum (hand) — Questionable

Herb Jones (knee) — Questionable

Jose Alvarado (back) — Questionable

Dyson Daniels (ankle) — Questionable

Kira Lewis (ACL) — Injured

Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Larry Nance Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, and Jaxson Hayes are the remaining healthy rotation players for the Pelicans. Garrett Temple, Willy Hernangomez, and Dereon Seabron are also options.

Phoenix Suns News

Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Houston Rockets News

Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr.

Bruno Fernando (knee) — Injured

TyTy Washington (knee) — Injured

Alperen Sengun (illness) — Probable

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) — Probable

Sengun’s likely return should mean less minutes for KJ Martin, Tari Eason, Daishen Nix, and potentially Usman Garuba as the Rockets should be expected to go a little less in their second unit. Sengun or Garuba could also start with the Rockets set to face Jusuf Nurkic.

Portland Trail Blazers News

Projected Lineup: Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Justise Winslow should all see increased minutes while Damian Lillard is out. Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had respective +3.9% and +3.2% usage rates with Lillard and CJ McCollum off the floor last season. Josh Hart also carried 25.0% usage after being acquired in the McCollum trade, although the addition of Jerami Grant provides another scoring option.