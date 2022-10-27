NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/26

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

LeBron James (foot) — Probable

Anthony Davis (back) — Probable

Jaden Ivey (illness) — Out

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out

Scottie Barnes (ankle) — Available

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Out

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) — Out

Myles Turner (ankle) — Available

Devin Vassell (knee) — Out

Recent NBA News

Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.

Orlando Magic News

Confirmed Lineup: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) — Injured

Moe Wagner (ankle) — Injured

Markelle Fultz (toe) — Injured

Gary Harris (knee) — Injured

Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured

Orlando’s 46.2% assist rate ranks at the bottom league-wide.

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Confirmed Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Darius Garland (eye) — Out

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Out

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

The Cavs’ 20.7 points per game off of turnovers ranks fifth in the league. The Magic rank 23rd in allowing points off turnovers at 20.5 per night.

Atlanta Hawks News

Confirmed Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Detroit Pistons News

Confirmed Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Jaden Ivey (illness) — Out

Alec Burks (foot) — Injured

Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured

Charlotte Hornets News

Confirmed Lineup: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Out

Cody Martin (quad) — Out

LaMelo Ball (ankle) — Out

Dennis Smith Jr. started at point guard for Rozier on Sunday and recorded a usage rate of 22.7% in 34 minutes of play. Mason Plumlee also recorded an assist rate of 25.1% and Kelly Oubre had a usage rate of 28.4%.

New York Knicks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks rank sixth in the league in Offensive rebounding percentage at 34.3%. Charlotte Ranks third to last in defensive rebounding percentage at 65.7%.

Philadelphia 76ers News

Confirmed Lineup: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors News

Confirmed Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

In the first full game with Barnes out on Monday, Precious Achiuwa grabbed 22 rebounds while reaching 34 minutes for the second consecutive game. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. posted usage rates of 32.8%, 25.2%, and 21.3%, respectively.

Brooklyn Nets News

Confirmed Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Seth Curry (ankle) — Out

TJ Warren (foot) — Injured

Markieff Morris (personal) — Out

The Nets’ defensive rebounding rate of 61.3% ranks as the worst league-wide.

Milwaukee Bucks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Chris Middleton (wrist) — Injured

Pat Connaughton (calf) — Injured

Joe Ingles (ACL) — Injured

The Bucks’ defensive rating of 99.5 leads the league through their two games. The Nets will test their improved defensive effort.

Indiana Pacers News

Confirmed Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Turner has been cleared to make his season debut. Jalen Smith has posted a usage rate of 24.4% with a rebounding rate of 17.4% to open this season, and his stats should decline with Turner available.

Chicago Bulls News

Confirmed Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

San Antonio Spurs News

Confirmed Lineup: Tre Jones, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Vassell’s 23.3% usage will need to be replaced. Jeremy Sochan, Doug McDermott, and Josh Richardson are likely for increased minutes with Vassell out.

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Confirmed Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

The Timberwolves turned to a three-guard rotation last game and Jaylen Nowell is averaging 23.1 minutes per game while recording a usage rate of 28.3% with Anderson largely out. Bryn Forbes has received some of Anderson’s minutes with Jaden McDaniels averaging 30.0 minutes and Taurean Prince receiving 16.8 minutes per night as well.

Houston Rockets News

Confirmed Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr.

Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) — Available

Bruno Fernando (knee) — Injured

Alperen Sengun (illness) — Out

The Rockets started Jabari Smith Jr. at center on Monday and could turn to similar lineups against a Jazz team that has allowed the most points in the paint and the second-highest defensive rebound rate. KJ Martin started and received 34 minutes as well, but Tate’s impending return figures to reduce the roles of him and Tari Eason.

Utah Jazz News

Confirmed Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

The Jazz rank sixth league-wide in points in the paint, with the Rockets allowing the third most points in the paint.

Los Angeles Lakers News

Projected Lineup: Austin Reaves, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

LeBron James (foot) — Probable

Anthony Davis (back) — Probable

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Out

Dennis Schroder (thumb) — Injured

Thomas Bryant (thumb) — Injured

On injury report before playing:

LeBron: 3-for-3 AD: 3-for-3

Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, and Troy Brown Jr. are the most likely candidates to claim Westbrook’s minutes. The Lakers will also need to replace Westbrook’s 22.3% usage.

Denver Nuggets News

Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Porter received 35 minutes in the opener and has already played both games in a back-to-back this season. If Porter is out, then Bruce Brown figures to start without matching his 22.7% usage with Jeff Green, Christian Braun, and Davon Reed also picking up minutes.

Miami Heat News

Projected Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Portland Trail Blazers News

Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Winslow’s absence caused Jusuf Nurkic to record 35 minutes against the Nuggets with Drew Eubanks receiving all backup center minutes. Keon Johnson also entered the rotation and Shaedon Sharpe and Nassir Little saw slightly increased playing time.