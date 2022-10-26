NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/25

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) — In

Zion Williamson (hip, back) — Out

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out

Herb Jones (knee) — Out

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) — Out

Recent NBA News

Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.

Detroit Pistons News

Confirmed Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Washington Wizards News

Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks News

Confirmed Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee

Frank Ntilikina (ankle) — Out

Davis Bertans (knee) — Injured

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) — Out

Josh Green could clear 20 minutes with Jaden Hardy and Facundo Campazzo also potentially receiving some of Hardaway Jr.’s time.

New Orleans Pelicans News

Confirmed Lineup: Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas

Zion Williamson (hip, back) — Out

Brandon Ingram (concussion) — Out

Herb Jones (knee) — Out

Kira Lewis (ACL) — Injured

EJ Liddell (ACL) — Injured

Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado are being moved into the starting lineup. Larry Nance Jr., Jaxson Hayes, and Devonte’ Graham should also play larger roles off the bench. CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas posted usage differentials of +3.0 and +2.7, respectively, with Ingram off the floor last season.

Los Angeles Clippers News

Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac

Paul George (illness) — Out

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out

Marcus Morris (personal) — Out

Ivica Zubac, Robert Covington, and Nic Batum are likely to all pick up minutes while Morris remains out. Usage increases should come for the two point guards, Norman Powell, and Luke Kennard. Powell and Kennard should pick up George and Leonard’s minutes in the wing rotation with Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, and BJ Boston also receiving time as well.

Oklahoma City Thunder News

Confirmed Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) — In

Josh Giddey (ankle) — Out

Jalen Williams (eye) — Injured

Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured

Lindy Waters III (two-way) — Inactive

Eugene Omoruyi (two-way)— Inactive

Gilgeous-Alexander is in after being ruled out on Tuesday. Tre Mann still projects to start in a more key Offensive role at guard with Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng likely to again see more minutes as well.

Golden State Warriors News

Projected Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

DiVincenzo’s absence should help ensure that both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are in the Warriors’ ten-man rotation.

Phoenix Suns News

Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton