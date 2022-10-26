NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/25
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
Recent NBA News
Detroit Pistons News
Confirmed Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart
Washington Wizards News
Confirmed Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
Dallas Mavericks News
Confirmed Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) — Out
Davis Bertans (knee) — Injured
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) — Out
Josh Green could clear 20 minutes with Jaden Hardy and Facundo Campazzo also potentially receiving some of Hardaway Jr.’s time.
New Orleans Pelicans News
Confirmed Lineup: Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas
Zion Williamson (hip, back) — Out
Brandon Ingram (concussion) — Out
Herb Jones (knee) — Out
Kira Lewis (ACL) — Injured
EJ Liddell (ACL) — Injured
Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado are being moved into the starting lineup. Larry Nance Jr., Jaxson Hayes, and Devonte’ Graham should also play larger roles off the bench. CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas posted usage differentials of +3.0 and +2.7, respectively, with Ingram off the floor last season.
Los Angeles Clippers News
Confirmed Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac
Paul George (illness) — Out
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Out
Marcus Morris (personal) — Out
Ivica Zubac, Robert Covington, and Nic Batum are likely to all pick up minutes while Morris remains out. Usage increases should come for the two point guards, Norman Powell, and Luke Kennard. Powell and Kennard should pick up George and Leonard’s minutes in the wing rotation with Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, and BJ Boston also receiving time as well.
Oklahoma City Thunder News
Confirmed Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) — In
Josh Giddey (ankle) — Out
Jalen Williams (eye) — Injured
Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured
Lindy Waters III (two-way) — Inactive
Eugene Omoruyi (two-way)— Inactive
Gilgeous-Alexander is in after being ruled out on Tuesday. Tre Mann still projects to start in a more key Offensive role at guard with Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng likely to again see more minutes as well.
Golden State Warriors News
Projected Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
DiVincenzo’s absence should help ensure that both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are in the Warriors’ ten-man rotation.
Phoenix Suns News
Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton
