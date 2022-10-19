NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/19
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
-
Zach LaVine (injury management) — Out
-
Dillon Brooks (thigh) — Doubtful
-
Kevin Huerter (ankle) — In
-
Alex Caruso (calf) — Available
-
Jalen Smith (knee) — In
Recent NBA News
Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.
Orlando Magic News
Confirmed Lineup: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
-
Moe Wagner (ankle) — Out
-
Markelle Fultz (toe) — Injured
-
Gary Harris (knee) — Injured
-
Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured
Expect Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner to have greater control of the Magic offense until Fultz is able to return. The absence of Harris and Isaac on the wing creates more opportunity for Terrance Ross and Chuma Okeke for the time being, with Ross a fair bet to exceed at least 20 minutes in his role.
Detroit Pistons News
Projected Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart
-
Nerlens Noel (foot, conditioning) — Available in case of emergency
-
Isaiah Livers (hip) — Out
-
Alec Burks (foot) — Injured
-
Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured
With three rotational reserves out, Hami Diallo and Rodney McGruder figure to step into sure rotational roles with Diallo, in particular, having the chance to be impactful. Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Nerlens Noel are sure to claim all center minutes and either Cory Joseph or Kevin Knox could be in the rotation as well.
Washington Wizards News
Projected Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Will Barton, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
Kispert will still be out for another two-to-four weeks with a sprained ankle, which should allow Johnny Davis a chance to prove himself in the rotation in the interim.
Indiana Pacers News
Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
-
Jalen Smith (knee) — In
-
Aaron Nesmith (foot) — In
-
Daniel Theis (knee) — Out
Smith is set to start at power forward, and Oshae Brissett would claim that role if he sits. Terry Taylor should fill in as a reserve at either forward role if Smith and/or Nesmith is out.
Houston Rockets News
Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Tate’s absence likely guarantees Eric Gordon a starting role and a few additional minutes. It is also likely that the trio of KJ Martin, Garrison Mathews, and Tari Eason will all receive some of Tate’s normal minutes as well.
Atlanta Hawks News
Projected Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
Bogdanovic didn’t undergo patella Tendon surgery until August and isn’t due back for roughly another month. The Holidays and AJ Griffin should be pressed for expanded minutes but general low-usage roles that place additional usage onto the starters while Bogdanovic remains out.
New Orleans Pelicans News
Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
-
Jackson Hayes (elbow) — Questionable
-
Zion Williamson (ankle) — In
-
Kira Lewis (ACL) — Injured
There is no formal minute restriction set for Williamson, but it would still be surprising if he took on a full 34-35 minute workload initially. Willy Hernangomez figures to fill in as the backup center if Hayes is ruled out, with Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. also potentially picking up a couple of minutes.
Brooklyn Nets News
Projected Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
-
Joe Harris (foot) — Out
-
Seth Curry (ankle) — Out
-
Edmond Sumner (hip) — Available
-
TJ Warren (foot) — Injured
Royce O’Neale is expected to start on the wing for the Nets with limited options behind him. Increased shooting guard minutes should be available for Patty Mills and Cam Thomas with the potential for Yuta Watanabe or Kessler Edwards to see minutes as well.
Chicago Bulls News
Projected Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
-
Zach LaVine (injury management) — Out
-
Alex Caruso (calf) — Available
-
Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured
LaVine has been ruled out for the season opener and could miss Friday’s game as well. Look for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to be vaulted into huge usage roles while Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Goran Dragic get more minutes.
Miami Heat News
Projected Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
Oladipo’s absence opens minutes for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson on the wing. Additionally, the ball-handling role of Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent figures to be expanded as a result.
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Rubio isn’t due back for another couple of months as he recovers from a torn ACL. Raul Neto was signed to fill in as the backup point guard in the interim, with this also likely creating a few additional wing minutes.
Toronto Raptors News
Confirmed Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam
-
Chris Boucher (hamstring) — Out
-
Khem Birch (knee) — Out
-
Otto Porter (hamstring) — Out
The Raptors’ depth is being tested early, with Precious Achiuwa, Thaddeus Young, and Juan Hernangomez set for larger bench roles.
New York Knicks News
Confirmed Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Grimes’ absence in the wing rotation could open up a role for Cam Reddish. There is also some potential that Coach Thibodeau could tighten his rotation, giving Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, and Immanuel Quickley those minutes.
Memphis Grizzlies News
Projected Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams
-
Dillon Brooks (thigh) — Doubtful
-
Zaire Williams (knee) — Out
-
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured
-
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
John Konchar could potentially have a full 28-30 minute starting role in game one. Tyus Jones, Santi Aldama, and Brandon Clarke are surer bets to exceed 20 minutes with Jake LaRavia and David Roddy potentially seeing more time as well.
Oklahoma City Thunder News
Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) — Available
-
Read Dort (quad) — Available
-
Kenrich Williams (groin) — Available
-
Mike Muscala (ankle) — Available
-
Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured
Holmgren’s injury has opened up a starting center role for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with Darius Bazley set to back him up. Bazley’s new position makes Aleksej Pokusevski the probable starting forward for the Thunder in year three.
Minnesota Timberwolves News
Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert
Charlotte Hornets News
Projected Lineup: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
With Ball out, the remaining point guard options are Dennis Smith Jr., the recently arrested James Bouknight, and the recently signed Theo Maledon. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward figure to take on larger playmaking roles.
San Antonio Spurs News
Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl
Denver Nuggets News
Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
Murray is expected to play limited minutes to open the season, although the specific restriction has not yet been disclosed. Bones Hyland figures to see a slightly expanded role as a result.
Utah Jazz News
Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
Beasley being available prevents Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from taking on more minutes on the wing. With Azubuike out, Walker Kessler should be the backup center in his NBA debut.
Dallas Mavericks News
Projected Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee
-
Maxi Kleber (illness) — Questionable
-
Davis Bertans (knee) — Out
-
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) — Out
Ntilikina being out presents an opportunity for one of Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, or the recently acquired Facundo Campazzo to claim a light third ball handler role. Dwight Powell should be the backup center if Kleber is ruled out.
Phoenix Suns News
Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton
Crowder’s pending departure from the Suns creates a starting role for Cam Johnson with Dario Saric and Torrey Craig competing for reserve power forward minutes. Shame being ruled out should create a role for Damion Lee, with Craig and Josh Okogie also potentially claiming some of his time.
Portland Trail Blazers News
Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic
Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, and Nassir Little all figure to take some of Payton II’s minutes while he remains out. Little is the only member of the trio likely to play over 20 minutes still, however.
Sacramento Kings News
Projected Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, Domantas Sabonis
Murray being out for his debut seemingly ensures that KZ Okpala will start in the opener with Trey Lyles likely Backing him up.
.