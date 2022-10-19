NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 10/19

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

Zach LaVine (injury management) — Out

Dillon Brooks (thigh) — Doubtful

Kevin Huerter (ankle) — In

Alex Caruso (calf) — Available

Jalen Smith (knee) — In

Recent NBA News

Follow us on Twitter at @Underdog__NBA for notifications.

Orlando Magic News

Confirmed Lineup: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Moe Wagner (ankle) — Out

Markelle Fultz (toe) — Injured

Gary Harris (knee) — Injured

Jonathan Isaac (ACL) — Injured

Expect Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner to have greater control of the Magic offense until Fultz is able to return. The absence of Harris and Isaac on the wing creates more opportunity for Terrance Ross and Chuma Okeke for the time being, with Ross a fair bet to exceed at least 20 minutes in his role.

Detroit Pistons News

Projected Lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Nerlens Noel (foot, conditioning) — Available in case of emergency

Isaiah Livers (hip) — Out

Alec Burks (foot) — Injured

Marvin Bagley (knee) — Injured

With three rotational reserves out, Hami Diallo and Rodney McGruder figure to step into sure rotational roles with Diallo, in particular, having the chance to be impactful. Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Nerlens Noel are sure to claim all center minutes and either Cory Joseph or Kevin Knox could be in the rotation as well.

Washington Wizards News

Projected Lineup: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Will Barton, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Kispert will still be out for another two-to-four weeks with a sprained ankle, which should allow Johnny Davis a chance to prove himself in the rotation in the interim.

Indiana Pacers News

Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Jalen Smith (knee) — In

Aaron Nesmith (foot) — In

Daniel Theis (knee) — Out

Smith is set to start at power forward, and Oshae Brissett would claim that role if he sits. Terry Taylor should fill in as a reserve at either forward role if Smith and/or Nesmith is out.

Houston Rockets News

Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Tate’s absence likely guarantees Eric Gordon a starting role and a few additional minutes. It is also likely that the trio of KJ Martin, Garrison Mathews, and Tari Eason will all receive some of Tate’s normal minutes as well.

Atlanta Hawks News

Projected Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Bogdanovic didn’t undergo patella Tendon surgery until August and isn’t due back for roughly another month. The Holidays and AJ Griffin should be pressed for expanded minutes but general low-usage roles that place additional usage onto the starters while Bogdanovic remains out.

New Orleans Pelicans News

Projected Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Jackson Hayes (elbow) — Questionable

Zion Williamson (ankle) — In

Kira Lewis (ACL) — Injured

There is no formal minute restriction set for Williamson, but it would still be surprising if he took on a full 34-35 minute workload initially. Willy Hernangomez figures to fill in as the backup center if Hayes is ruled out, with Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. also potentially picking up a couple of minutes.

Brooklyn Nets News

Projected Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Joe Harris (foot) — Out

Seth Curry (ankle) — Out

Edmond Sumner (hip) — Available

TJ Warren (foot) — Injured

Royce O’Neale is expected to start on the wing for the Nets with limited options behind him. Increased shooting guard minutes should be available for Patty Mills and Cam Thomas with the potential for Yuta Watanabe or Kessler Edwards to see minutes as well.

Chicago Bulls News

Projected Lineup: Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Zach LaVine (injury management) — Out

Alex Caruso (calf) — Available

Lonzo Ball (knee) — Injured

LaVine has been ruled out for the season opener and could miss Friday’s game as well. Look for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to be vaulted into huge usage roles while Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Goran Dragic get more minutes.

Miami Heat News

Projected Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Oladipo’s absence opens minutes for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson on the wing. Additionally, the ball-handling role of Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent figures to be expanded as a result.

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Confirmed Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Rubio isn’t due back for another couple of months as he recovers from a torn ACL. Raul Neto was signed to fill in as the backup point guard in the interim, with this also likely creating a few additional wing minutes.

Toronto Raptors News

Confirmed Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Chris Boucher (hamstring) — Out

Khem Birch (knee) — Out

Otto Porter (hamstring) — Out

The Raptors’ depth is being tested early, with Precious Achiuwa, Thaddeus Young, and Juan Hernangomez set for larger bench roles.

New York Knicks News

Confirmed Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Grimes’ absence in the wing rotation could open up a role for Cam Reddish. There is also some potential that Coach Thibodeau could tighten his rotation, giving Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, and Immanuel Quickley those minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies News

Projected Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams

Dillon Brooks (thigh) — Doubtful

Zaire Williams (knee) — Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) — Injured

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

John Konchar could potentially have a full 28-30 minute starting role in game one. Tyus Jones, Santi Aldama, and Brandon Clarke are surer bets to exceed 20 minutes with Jake LaRavia and David Roddy potentially seeing more time as well.

Oklahoma City Thunder News

Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) — Available

Read Dort (quad) — Available

Kenrich Williams (groin) — Available

Mike Muscala (ankle) — Available

Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured

Holmgren’s injury has opened up a starting center role for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with Darius Bazley set to back him up. Bazley’s new position makes Aleksej Pokusevski the probable starting forward for the Thunder in year three.

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Charlotte Hornets News

Projected Lineup: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

With Ball out, the remaining point guard options are Dennis Smith Jr., the recently arrested James Bouknight, and the recently signed Theo Maledon. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward figure to take on larger playmaking roles.

San Antonio Spurs News

Projected Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Denver Nuggets News

Projected Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Murray is expected to play limited minutes to open the season, although the specific restriction has not yet been disclosed. Bones Hyland figures to see a slightly expanded role as a result.

Utah Jazz News

Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Beasley being available prevents Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from taking on more minutes on the wing. With Azubuike out, Walker Kessler should be the backup center in his NBA debut.

Dallas Mavericks News

Projected Lineup: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee

Maxi Kleber (illness) — Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee) — Out

Frank Ntilikina (ankle) — Out

Ntilikina being out presents an opportunity for one of Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, or the recently acquired Facundo Campazzo to claim a light third ball handler role. Dwight Powell should be the backup center if Kleber is ruled out.

Phoenix Suns News

Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Crowder’s pending departure from the Suns creates a starting role for Cam Johnson with Dario Saric and Torrey Craig competing for reserve power forward minutes. Shame being ruled out should create a role for Damion Lee, with Craig and Josh Okogie also potentially claiming some of his time.

Portland Trail Blazers News

Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, and Nassir Little all figure to take some of Payton II’s minutes while he remains out. Little is the only member of the trio likely to play over 20 minutes still, however.

Sacramento Kings News

Projected Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, Domantas Sabonis

Murray being out for his debut seemingly ensures that KZ Okpala will start in the opener with Trey Lyles likely Backing him up.