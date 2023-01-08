NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 1/8
Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.
Key NBA News to Watch
Luka Doncic (ankle) — TBD
And Morant (thigh) — Questionable
Paul George (hamstring) — Questionable
Bam Adebayo (thigh) — Questionable
Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable
Anthony Edwards (hip) — Questionable
Tyler Lord (back) — Questionable
Chris Paul (hip) — Questionable
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) — Probable
Steven Adams (illness) — Questionable
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) — Doubtful
Jalen Duren (ankle) — Questionable
Recent NBA News
Philadelphia 76ers News
Projected Lineup: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell
Harrell’s Chemistry with Harden has shown as he has averaged 18.0 points on 23.2% usage and a 76.2 eFG% during the last two games. Harrell averaged 25.4 minutes during those contests, and his time likely increases with Tucker joining Embiid on the inactive list.
Detroit Pistons News
Projected Lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren (ankle) — Questionable
Marvin Bagley (hand) — Injured
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) — Injured
Cade Cunningham (shin) — Injured
Stewart would project to move up to the five, and Saddiq Bey likely starts if Duren is ruled out. The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (foot) and have registered the second-lowest rebound rate (47.9%) this season, so they may not be equipped to take advantage of a potentially smaller Pistons lineup.
Portland Trail Blazers News
Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) — Probable
Gary Payton II (ankle) — Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle) — Injured
-
Nassir Little (hip) — Injured
The Raptors have had defensive issues as they have gone 3-11 during the last 14 games, but they have still limited opposing guards to the fewest made field goals per game (12.6) during that time. Lillard has averaged 19.6 points on 39.5% shooting in his last five games against Toronto, and Simons shot six-for-18 from the field in his lone career start against Toronto last January.
Toronto Raptors News
Projected Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam
Anunoby’s 17.6% usage ranks fifth among Raptors’ starters with Coach Nurse opting to start Trent Jr. for the previous three games. Siakam’s usage has declined to 24.1% as he has still led the team, and the other three starters have logged usage rates above 20.0%.
Charlotte Hornets News
Projected Lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee
Plumlee has averaged 15.6 points on a 79.5 eFG% and recorded a heightened 20.3% rebound rate during the last five games. Indiana has posted the third-lowest rebound rate (46.8%) and ranks 20th at points in the paint allowed per game (52.0) since Aaron Nesmith began regularly playing increased minutes at the four on December 7th.
Indiana Pacers News
Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
By Benedict Mathur (shoulder) — Questionable
Jalen Smith (hand) — Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured
Charlotte limited opponents to scoring the fewest fast break points per game (10.4) as LaMelo Ball played just three games until December 14th. The Hornets have allowed an additional 5.1 transition points per game since Ball returned, and the Pacers lead the league with 18.9 fast break points per game.
Brooklyn Nets News
Projected Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Irving has been limited to averaging 20.8 points on 41.9% shooting in five games against the Heat since he joined the Nets.
Miami Heat News
Projected Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo (thigh) — Questionable
-
Tyler Lord (back) — Questionable
Caleb Martin (quad) — Doubtful
Gabe Vincent (knee) — Probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Probable
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) — Questionable
Duncan Robinson (finger) — Injured
Nikola Jovic (back) — Injured
Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured
Dedmon was previously unable to play extended minutes when Adebayo was sidelined, so Orlando Robinson could play a majority of the center minutes if Adebayo is ruled out. Strus started as he, Victor Oladipo, and Gabe Vincent played at least 26.7 minutes in an eight-man rotation during Herro’s absence Friday.
Utah Jazz News
Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk
Utah has a 4-6 record but has scored the fourth-most points per 100 possessions (120.6) on zero days of rest this season. The Grizzlies have a 3-3 record but have posted the third-best defensive rating (105.9) against teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set this season.
Memphis Grizzlies News
Projected Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
And Morant (thigh) — Questionable
Desmond Bane (injury management) — Not on injury report
-
Steven Adams (illness) — Questionable
Kennedy Chandler (G League) — Available
Jake LaRavia (G League) — Out
Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League) — Out
Brandon Clarke (hip) — Out
Danny Green (ACL) — Injured
Xavier Tillman could start, or Jackson Jr. would move up to center as Santi Aldama and David Roddy play increased minutes at the four if Adams is ruled out. While Bane has been more assertive this season, Brooks (28.6%) and Jackson Jr. (27.5%) outpaced Bane’s 19.6% usage in the 225 minutes that Tyus Jones, Bane, Brooks, and Jackson Jr. shared the floor last season.
Minnesota Timberwolves News
Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Rivers, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards (hip) — Questionable
Naz Reid (back) — Questionable
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) — Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) — Injured
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) — Injured
Edwards said after Friday’s game that he is doubtful to play Sunday. With Edwards and Towns off the floor this season, Russell (28.4%) and Jaylen Nowell (26.8%) lead the team in usage, while Russell (34.2%) and Nowell (22.4%) similarly lead active Timberwolves in assist rate.
Houston Rockets News
Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Dallas Mavericks News
Projected Lineup: Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood, Dwight Powell
Luka Doncic (ankle) — TBD
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) — Injured
Josh Green (elbow) — Injured
Maxi Kleber (hamstring) — Injured
In games Doncic has missed this season, Wood (29.2%), Hardaway Jr. (27.5%), Jaden Hardy (26.9%), and Dinwiddie (26.4%) have led current Mavs in usage, while Dinwiddie has led the team with a 52.9% assist rate.
Oklahoma City Thunder News
Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
Jaylin Williams (ankle) — Questionable
Alexey Pokusevsky (leg) — Injured
Ousmane Dieng (wrist) — Injured
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) — Injured
Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured
Giddey has scored 20 or more points in five of the last seven games, primarily due to recording an improved 57.2 eFG% in that time. However, his improved shooting will be tested against a Mavs team he has shot 40.9% against in his career.
Cleveland Cavaliers News
Projected Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell (rest) — Not on injury report
Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable
Dean Wade (shoulder) — Injured
Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured
Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured
Garland shot eight-for-20 from the field Friday, took a blow to his thumb, and admitted postgame that his injury will still affect him moving forward. In games Garland has missed this season, Caris LeVert (+2.6%), Mitchell (+2.1%), and Mobley (+1.9%) have led Cavs starters in usage differential, while Mitchell (34.1%) and LeVert (22.2%) have posted the highest assist rates on the team.
Phoenix Suns News
Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton
Chris Paul (hip) — Questionable
Cam Payne (foot) — Injured
Devin Booker (groin) — Injured
Cam Johnson (knee) — Injured
Duane Washington Jr. (37.7%) and Shamet (26.7%) have logged the highest assist rates on the Suns with Paul, Payne, and Booker off the floor this season. Bridges recorded seven assists as Paul played just 12.0 minutes Friday, and Bridges should also play a heightened facilitating role if Paul is ruled out against the Cavs.
Atlanta Hawks News
Projected Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu
Hunter has been utilized at the four more since returning from a sprained ankle, and his 15.4% defensive rebounding rate ranks second on the team in the last three matches. He could continue to record heightened defensive rebounding numbers until Capela returns.
Los Angeles Clippers News
Projected Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
Paul George (hamstring) — Questionable
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — Not on injury report
Luke Kennard (calf) — Questionable
Nic Batum (ankle) — Questionable
