NBA News & Fantasy Basketball Notes 1/8

Each day, this column will provide live updates for all NBA news. Enjoy up-to-the-minute alerts for injuries and lineup confirmations. The Key News to Watch section will highlight notable injuries to monitor for the current NBA slate.

Key NBA News to Watch

Luka Doncic (ankle) — TBD

And Morant (thigh) — Questionable

Paul George (hamstring) — Questionable

Bam Adebayo (thigh) — Questionable

Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable

Anthony Edwards (hip) — Questionable

Tyler Lord (back) — Questionable

Chris Paul (hip) — Questionable

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) — Probable

Steven Adams (illness) — Questionable

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) — Doubtful

Jalen Duren (ankle) — Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers News

Projected Lineup: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell

Harrell’s Chemistry with Harden has shown as he has averaged 18.0 points on 23.2% usage and a 76.2 eFG% during the last two games. Harrell averaged 25.4 minutes during those contests, and his time likely increases with Tucker joining Embiid on the inactive list.

Detroit Pistons News

Projected Lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren (ankle) — Questionable

Marvin Bagley (hand) — Injured

Isaiah Livers (shoulder) — Injured

Cade Cunningham (shin) — Injured

Stewart would project to move up to the five, and Saddiq Bey likely starts if Duren is ruled out. The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (foot) and have registered the second-lowest rebound rate (47.9%) this season, so they may not be equipped to take advantage of a potentially smaller Pistons lineup.

Portland Trail Blazers News

Projected Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) — Probable

Gary Payton II (ankle) — Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle) — Injured

Nassir Little (hip) — Injured

The Raptors have had defensive issues as they have gone 3-11 during the last 14 games, but they have still limited opposing guards to the fewest made field goals per game (12.6) during that time. Lillard has averaged 19.6 points on 39.5% shooting in his last five games against Toronto, and Simons shot six-for-18 from the field in his lone career start against Toronto last January.

Toronto Raptors News

Projected Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

Anunoby’s 17.6% usage ranks fifth among Raptors’ starters with Coach Nurse opting to start Trent Jr. for the previous three games. Siakam’s usage has declined to 24.1% as he has still led the team, and the other three starters have logged usage rates above 20.0%.

Charlotte Hornets News

Projected Lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Plumlee has averaged 15.6 points on a 79.5 eFG% and recorded a heightened 20.3% rebound rate during the last five games. Indiana has posted the third-lowest rebound rate (46.8%) and ranks 20th at points in the paint allowed per game (52.0) since Aaron Nesmith began regularly playing increased minutes at the four on December 7th.

Indiana Pacers News

Projected Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

By Benedict Mathur (shoulder) — Questionable

Jalen Smith (hand) — Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee) — Injured

Charlotte limited opponents to scoring the fewest fast break points per game (10.4) as LaMelo Ball played just three games until December 14th. The Hornets have allowed an additional 5.1 transition points per game since Ball returned, and the Pacers lead the league with 18.9 fast break points per game.

Brooklyn Nets News

Projected Lineup: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Irving has been limited to averaging 20.8 points on 41.9% shooting in five games against the Heat since he joined the Nets.

Miami Heat News

Projected Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo (thigh) — Questionable

Tyler Lord (back) — Questionable

Caleb Martin (quad) — Doubtful

Gabe Vincent (knee) — Probable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — Probable

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) — Questionable

Duncan Robinson (finger) — Injured

Nikola Jovic (back) — Injured

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — Injured

Dedmon was previously unable to play extended minutes when Adebayo was sidelined, so Orlando Robinson could play a majority of the center minutes if Adebayo is ruled out. Strus started as he, Victor Oladipo, and Gabe Vincent played at least 26.7 minutes in an eight-man rotation during Herro’s absence Friday.

Utah Jazz News

Projected Lineup: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk

Utah has a 4-6 record but has scored the fourth-most points per 100 possessions (120.6) on zero days of rest this season. The Grizzlies have a 3-3 record but have posted the third-best defensive rating (105.9) against teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set this season.

Memphis Grizzlies News

Projected Lineup: And Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

And Morant (thigh) — Questionable

Desmond Bane (injury management) — Not on injury report

Steven Adams (illness) — Questionable

Kennedy Chandler (G League) — Available

Jake LaRavia (G League) — Out

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League) — Out

Brandon Clarke (hip) — Out

Danny Green (ACL) — Injured

Xavier Tillman could start, or Jackson Jr. would move up to center as Santi Aldama and David Roddy play increased minutes at the four if Adams is ruled out. While Bane has been more assertive this season, Brooks (28.6%) and Jackson Jr. (27.5%) outpaced Bane’s 19.6% usage in the 225 minutes that Tyus Jones, Bane, Brooks, and Jackson Jr. shared the floor last season.

Minnesota Timberwolves News

Projected Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Rivers, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert

Anthony Edwards (hip) — Questionable

Naz Reid (back) — Questionable

Bryn Forbes (shoulder) — Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf) — Injured

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) — Injured

Edwards said after Friday’s game that he is doubtful to play Sunday. With Edwards and Towns off the floor this season, Russell (28.4%) and Jaylen Nowell (26.8%) lead the team in usage, while Russell (34.2%) and Nowell (22.4%) similarly lead active Timberwolves in assist rate.

Houston Rockets News

Projected Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Dallas Mavericks News

Projected Lineup: Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood, Dwight Powell

Luka Doncic (ankle) — TBD

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) — Injured

Josh Green (elbow) — Injured

Maxi Kleber (hamstring) — Injured

In games Doncic has missed this season, Wood (29.2%), Hardaway Jr. (27.5%), Jaden Hardy (26.9%), and Dinwiddie (26.4%) have led current Mavs in usage, while Dinwiddie has led the team with a 52.9% assist rate.

Oklahoma City Thunder News

Projected Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams (ankle) — Questionable

Alexey Pokusevsky (leg) — Injured

Ousmane Dieng (wrist) — Injured

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) — Injured

Chet Holmgren (foot) — Injured

Giddey has scored 20 or more points in five of the last seven games, primarily due to recording an improved 57.2 eFG% in that time. However, his improved shooting will be tested against a Mavs team he has shot 40.9% against in his career.

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Projected Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell (rest) — Not on injury report

Darius Garland (thumb) — Questionable

Dean Wade (shoulder) — Injured

Dylan Windler (ankle) — Injured

Ricky Rubio (ACL) — Injured

Garland shot eight-for-20 from the field Friday, took a blow to his thumb, and admitted postgame that his injury will still affect him moving forward. In games Garland has missed this season, Caris LeVert (+2.6%), Mitchell (+2.1%), and Mobley (+1.9%) have led Cavs starters in usage differential, while Mitchell (34.1%) and LeVert (22.2%) have posted the highest assist rates on the team.

Phoenix Suns News

Projected Lineup: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton

Chris Paul (hip) — Questionable

Cam Payne (foot) — Injured

Devin Booker (groin) — Injured

Cam Johnson (knee) — Injured

Duane Washington Jr. (37.7%) and Shamet (26.7%) have logged the highest assist rates on the Suns with Paul, Payne, and Booker off the floor this season. Bridges recorded seven assists as Paul played just 12.0 minutes Friday, and Bridges should also play a heightened facilitating role if Paul is ruled out against the Cavs.

Atlanta Hawks News

Projected Lineup: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu

Hunter has been utilized at the four more since returning from a sprained ankle, and his 15.4% defensive rebounding rate ranks second on the team in the last three matches. He could continue to record heightened defensive rebounding numbers until Capela returns.

Los Angeles Clippers News

Projected Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac