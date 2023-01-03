NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month

On Tuesday the NBA named New Orleans Pelicans’ Coach Willie Green as the Western Conference Coach of the month for December. Coach Green helped guide the Pelicans to a 10-5 record in December despite numerous injuries to key players. This is the first coaching award for Willie Green since he joined the Pelicans in 2021.

