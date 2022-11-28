NBA MVP race 2022-23: Giannis Antetokounmpo outplays Luka Doncic Sunday to take odds lead

We’re seeing some familiar names start to separate themselves as the MVP race and 2022-23 NBA season head into December. We have a Matchup of the top two MVP candidates Sunday evening, which resulted in a change at the top of the DraftKings Sportsbook leaderboard. Here’s a look at the latest odds and how the race is shaping up.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23 (as of Sunday, November 27)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks defeated Luka Doncic’s Mavericks Sunday night 124-115. The Greek Freak tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Doncic had 27 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the loss. Antetokounmpo has retaken the lead in the MVP odds table, coming in at +270 while Doncic has dropped to +300. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is battling an ankle injury at the moment, is also right in the thick of this competition at +330.

Two longshots to monitor are Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Nets star Kevin Durant. Both check in at +2200 and both are starting to find their footing with their respective teams. The Nuggets have quietly risen in the West standings, while the Nets are starting to emerge from the Kyrie Irving saga as a better overall unit. Jokic and Durant likely won’t fall further in this table unless there’s a major injury, so grab them now if you’re thinking either can make a charge in the coming months.