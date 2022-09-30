NBA MVP Nikola Jokic Watches A Horse Race Before Nuggets Practice

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every athlete has their own way of prepping for what they do best, and for Nikola Jokic, it’s horse races that perhaps get him going.

The back-to-back MVP’s love for horses is well-documented and adding to that was his viewing of a race before gearing up for practice.

Jokic made headlines earlier this year, when he accepted his second MVP Award from his horse Stables in Serbia and the big man loves harness racing — something he does when not having impressive outings on the court.

In a recent clip doing the rounds on social media, Jokic was seen lacing up for Nuggets practice with his phone on the floor. He was watching a horse race intently while tying up his shiny yellow kicks.

Nikola Jokic’s Once Credited A Horse Race After His Stellar Performance Against The New York Knicks

Jokic went off for 32 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists against the New York Knicks last season to win 113-99, and on the eve of the game, he visited the Meadowlands Race Track to see horse races. Soon after, they said they were a reason for his success. Per Clutch Points, they credited the steeds.

“Actually, maybe. There were nine drivers from last night, they were at the game today. I was with them last night. Great guys and the Meadowlands is a great, great, great track. Maybe I need to go to the horses every time I travel. Maybe the front office or someone needs to check that out.”

The Center averaged 27.1 points per game, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists during the regular season and was the driving force behind the team’s impressive run in the absence of Jamal Murray. T

This season, with the latter set to return, the Nuggets will look to make the postseason and beyond. They will play their season opener against the Utah Jazz in an away fixture on October 19.