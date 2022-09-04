‘NBA Moments you almost forgot about’ reel features the Boston Celtics in a memorable playoff series

During this period on the NBA calendar, ranking teams and players for the season to come with a forward-looking eye and turning back the clock to remember the game of yesteryear are the primary sources of content for fans of the league.

Deep in the dog days of summer, fans of the Boston Celtics are getting antsy. To that end, we dug up this compilation of “NBA Moments you almost Forgot about” put together by the folks over at the House of Highlights YouTube channel that features the Celtics in it with a return to the era of the last “big three” in Boston.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see where the Celtics were playing and who in the video that was considered worthy of inclusion in this offseason special collection assembled for your viewing pleasure.

Among several others, this series looked like curtains for the Celtics until they charged back to win in seven games.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast is:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Releases statement regarding left ACL tear

Danilo Gallinari injury now diagnosed as an ACL tear in left knee

NBA’s great clutch plays video features several Boston Celtics wins

Former Boston Celtic Scot Pollard on how he almost passed on joining the 2008 title team

Why are there so many alternate jerseys for the Boston Celtics (and every NBA team)?

Several Boston Celtics alumni faced off in Germany’s surprise 76-63 EuroBasket win over France

Celtics Lab 139: Talking hoops and the Celtics season to come with Maura Healey

List

Malcolm Brogdon slotted as Boston Celtics’ most dangerous new weapon in recent Bleacher Report analysis

List

Recent HoopsHype analysis has Boston Celtics with the No. 8 centers in 2022-23

List

New HoopsHype assessment has Boston Celtics with the 13th-best center in the NBA for 2022-23

List

New ESPN poll of NBA scouts, coaches, execs sees Boston Celtics highly in several projections

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire