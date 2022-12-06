NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Push For Play-In, Acquire John Collins From Hawks

It’s no secret John Collins is on the trade block yet again. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Collins is available for the right price, even after the Atlanta Hawks signed him to a new deal.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting at 11-13 on the season, is it time for them to make a move to push for the play-in tournament? It appears at this point, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is too good for this team to be a bottom team in the Lottery race.

Late last week, Bleacher Report even identified John Collins as a player the Thunder should target. Furthermore, Fast Break’s Brett Siegel has reported that Oklahoma City was among the teams inquiring about Collins before the 2022 NBA Draft over the summer.

