NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl

The Thunder, have now won three games in a row behind Emerging star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, continue to inch closer and closer towards a return to the NBA Playoffs.

It might not be this year, but with second overall selection Chet Holmgren, a new 2023 Draftee and more, they could look to make a run next season.

But the roster is still fairly far away. In order to iron out the Kinks and tighten up, they’ll be looking to add players from trades via their unprecedented cache of draft picks.

Luckily for them, a player that screams General Manager Sam Presti’s name reportedly became available.

