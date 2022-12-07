NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the team’s future core.

Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out about a potential deal surrounding the 27-year-old. And that Washington had shown some interest in Atlanta’s John Collins, meaning a potential deal isn’t completely out of the question.

While all signs are pointing towards Kuzma remaining with the 11-13 Wizards, should the team decide to opt for a full reset in the near future, he could be on the table.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button