NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the team’s future core.

Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out about a potential deal surrounding the 27-year-old. And that Washington had shown some interest in Atlanta’s John Collins, meaning a potential deal isn’t completely out of the question.

While all signs are pointing towards Kuzma remaining with the 11-13 Wizards, should the team decide to opt for a full reset in the near future, he could be on the table.

And that’s where the Oklahoma City Thunder, with their unprecedented cache of assets, come in.

The Thunder have an extremely specific type: long, do-it-all Playmakers who can switch and Defenders in almost all positions. And while Kuzma isn’t an exact match, he’s pretty close.

Averaging 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and, most importantly to OKC, 3.6 assists per game this season, Kuzma could be a great piece for OKC to add to the starting bunch, off the bench as a sixth man or anything in between.

Here’s what a potential deal for Kuzma could look like between OKC and Washington:

Oklahoma City gets: Kyle Kuzma

Washington gets: 2024 Jazz First Round Pick, 2025 Heat First Round Pick, 2023 Wizards Second Round Pick

While Kuzma’s a valuable piece, he’s got limited time left on his reasonable deal, and will likely want a bit more after it ends next season.

Oklahoma City likely has no physical assets that Washington wants that they’re willing to give up at the moment, so Picks are all that’s left.

Two first round selections, one of which coming from a team who will likely begin rebuilding soon, and the other from a team who’s underachieving thus far this season, is likely more than the Wizards will get elsewhere.

To sweeten the pot, Oklahoma City could send the Wizards upcoming second rounder back. And OKC can always add more picks should the deal require it.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.