NBA Mock Trade: Thunder and Nuggets Swap Floor Spacing Bigs

Training camp across the NBA starts in just a few days, meaning final roster decisions will be made soon. This also means that teams around the league will have one last chance to make trades before rolling out their opening night starting lineup.

Sure, teams can make deals even after the start of the season, but generally it makes more sense to trade players before the start of the season or closer to the trade deadline.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently proposed a mock trade for every team across the league with less than a month until the regular season begins.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button