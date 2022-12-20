NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Add Former College Teammate of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

At this point in the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder must make a decision on which way to go the rest of the way. Should they acquire a marginal asset to make a push for the play-in, or perhaps sell off on a player and allow others to get more minutes?

Regardless, Darius Bazley might be a player on the trade block. Not only has he faced injury issues this season, but he’s also had healthy games in which he hasn’t touched the floor for a single minute.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button