NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen

The Thunder have already proven this season they’re not a pushover, but at 4-5 with some of their wins being over questionable competition, it’s clear they’re a ways out of contention or even a Playoffs berth.

In order to iron out the Kinks and tighten up, they’ll be looking to add players from trades via their unprecedented cache of draft picks.

Next season, they’ll have second overall selection Chet Holmgren, a new 2023 Draftee and more, and they could be looking to make a run. Adding a player now could get them just enough time to acclimate before general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder press the ‘Go’ button.

