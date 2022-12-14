NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Shooter from Miami Heat

The Thunder have been one of the worst 3-point shooting teams over the last several years, perhaps sometimes even by design. But one thing has become clear with the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: it’s much needed.

Oklahoma City has at times rolled out better shooting lineups featuring Isaiah Joe, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the new-and-improved Aleksej Pokusevski and more. But the team as a whole has struggled.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button